Behind the Meaning of the Luke Bryan-Penned Billy Currington Hit "Good Directions"

By Tina Benitez-Eves
 3 days ago

Sometimes a good song just lands in your lap. “Good Directions” was initially written by Luke Bryan and Rachel Thibodeau for Bryan’s album before it was given to Billy Currington for his second album Doin’ Somethin’ Right.

Released as the third single in 2006, “Good Directions” climbed the charts giving the country singer his second No. 1 hit, reached the pop chart, and sold more than one million copies by 2007 getting platinum certification, along with Currington’s 2005 hit “Must Be Doing Something Right” and “People Are Crazy” released in 2009.

“This is my third platinum song and it never gets old,” said Currington of his “Good Directions” milestone. “I’m so happy to receive this honor. I’d like to say thank you to Luke Bryan and Rachel Thibodeau for writing such an incredible song. People always tell me it’s one of their favorites and this certification just proves that even more.”

“Sweet Tea”

When “Good Directions” came out most people were calling the song “Sweet Tea,” according to Luke Bryan, since sweet tea was the reason why the man in the song meets the woman.

“People would always say, ‘Play the sweet tea song,'” said Bryan in 2010. “They would never call it ‘Good Directions,’ because the sweet tea and turnip greens stuff overshadowed the rest of the song. But it made people listen.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10koTE_0iDr5Mct00

Finding Good Directions

A lighter summertime song about finding new love, the lyrics follow the story of a man selling turnips at a roadside stand when a beautiful woman drives up asking for directions to an Interstate. After giving her directions, he suggests she stop in at the country store to try Miss Belle’s sweet tea.

I was sittin’ there sellin’ turnips on a flatbed truck

Crunchin’ on a pork rind when she pulled up

She had to be thinkin’ this is where rednecks come from

She had Hollywood written on her license plate

She was lost and lookin’ for the interstate

Needin’ directions, and I was the man for the job

I told her way up yonder past the caution light

There’s a little country store with an old Coke sign

You gotta stop in and ask Miss Bell for some of her sweet tea

Then a left will take you to the interstate

But a right will bring you right back here to me

Once she leaves, the man regrets never asking her name but later sees her returning to the market for some sweet tea—Thank God for good directions and turnip greens.

She went way up yonder past the caution light

Don’t know why, but somethin’ felt right

When she stopped in and asked Miss Bell for some of her sweet tea

Mama gave her a big ‘ol glass and sent her right back here to me

The Luke Bryan Cover

Everything came full circle for Luke Bryan when he later covered “Good Directions” for his 2007 debut album I’ll Stay Me.

Photos: UMG Nashville

