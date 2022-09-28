Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian creates 'unprecedented' flooding in Fla., expected to hit S.C.
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The mayor of Charleston, South Carolina, is asking his city to shut down Friday as storm Ian approaches. “There will be water tomorrow in this city,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said. No evacuations have been ordered in South Carolina, with Ian forecast to make landfall a...
Ian hits southwest Florida as Category 4 storm, trapping people in homes and knocking out power
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping streets with water and smashing trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area. Barely an...
Former NFL player-turned-firefighter, 1 more found dead after rock climbing
IDYLLWILD, Calif. — Two rock climbers, including a firefighter and former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30...
