Escambia Co. officials & Pensacola, Gulf Breeze police deploying for Hurricane Ian relief Saturday morning
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola and Gulf Breeze police officers are set to deploy to south Florida Saturday morning to “aid the victims in Charlotte County who have been devastated by Hurricane Ian,” according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. 21 members of the ECSO’s Disaster Response Team […]
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
getthecoast.com
Props Brewery’s new location a no go
Has everyone been enjoying the cooler mornings? We certainly have over the Williams residence!. Let’s jump into the news to close out the week…. The Destin Garden Club will dedicate a Blue Star Marker on Tuesday, October 11th at 3:00 p.m. at the Destin Library, located at 150 Sibert Avenue.
floridaing.com
Big Kahuna Water Park Destin, Florida
The water depth goes up to 5 Feet. The Big Kahuna, a huge 35-foot-tall horse, is truly the thrill of a lifetime. Welcome to Big Kahuna Water Park, Destin, Florida! This world-class water park has something for everyone, from exciting slides and rides to a lazy river and wave pool. With over 50 acres of fun, including 40 rides and attractions, there’s something for everyone at Big Kahuna.
getthecoast.com
Parson’s Son BBQ closing in Fort Walton Beach
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Parson’s Son BBQ in Fort Walton Beach announced that they would be closing their doors on Saturday, October 8th. “All good things must come to an end, and so it is with Parson’s Son BBQ,” wrote owner Tom Harwell in a Facebook post.
Pensacola International Airport, Pensacola Energy phone lines experiencing outages
UPDATE: Service has been restored, according to the City of Pensacola. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport and Pensacola Energy phone lines are currently experiencing outages and are unable to receive incoming calls. The city said if you have a gas outage, suspect a gas leak or have a gas-related emergency, to call the Pensacola Energy Call Center at […]
Pensacola, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Escambia High School football team will have a game with Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola on September 30, 2022, 16:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
New Orleans dining in Spanish Fort? Mandina’s makes it happen
Any time a New Orleans culinary landmark opens a branch office in the Mobile area, it raises two burning questions: How does the interloper stack up, in an area that’s no slouch when it comes to coastal culinary diversity? And did anything get lost in translation?. The operators of...
Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index
Because Waffle House has a reputation for staying open through most weather events or reopening quickly, a closed restaurant is a sure sign that a serious storm is imminent.
CBS Sports
Watch Louisiana vs. South Alabama: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The South Alabama Jaguars are 1-6 against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. South Alabama and Louisiana will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET at Cajun Field. The Jaguars won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 9-point advantage in the spread.
WKRG
Destination Gulf Coast visits Alligator Alley
For our final edition of Destination Gulf Coast of the season, we decided we would head down to Summerdale for some gator action, as we visited Alligator Alley and the charismatic owner, Wes Moore. There is no doubt that Wes is a character as he gave us a tour of the facility, he explained that “The farm itself is 160 acres. The alligators have a little over 23 acres off Springfield Cypress fault. We’ve got right at 2000 feet of boardwalk that goes out through our fault, so it’s a way we can get people up close and personal with alligators.” Up and close with the alligators is exactly what we got when we joined Wes to feed his gators.
Mobile police searching for M&M Food Mart murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who they said is a suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old at the M&M Food Mart Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from the MPD. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has active warrant for murder and […]
mobilebaymag.com
Ask McGehee: Where did the name of the Leinkauf historic district originate?
That designated district, located south of Government Street, is named for the historic public school located on Church Street. Leinkauf is the oldest continuously operating elementary school in Alabama and originally opened its doors in 1903. The new school was named to honor Hungarian-born William Herman Leinkauf, who had served...
utv44.com
Videos and pictures inside North Mobile Nursing homes shows ants crawling on residents
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Video and pictures from inside the North Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center shows deplorable conditions. The employee NBC 15 spoke with on Friday said enough is enough. They have complained to management several times, but tells NBC 15 that nothing has been done. Currently, they're suspended and they're not sure why. They believe it might be because they spoke up about these conditions.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
Orange Beach RV park looking to build on-site waterpark
Planning commission to also hear a request for 82-unit townhome development. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Orange Beach Planning Commission will discuss a possible waterpark addition to a local campground and a new 82-unit multi-family development along Canal Road. The commission will meet on Oct. 10 in council chambers with the work session at 3 p.m. and the regular session at 4 p.m.
Man caught on camera kicking in door of business, taking motorcycle: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who was seen kicking in the door of a business and taking a motorcycle on camera, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to MPH Auto Sales at 1941 Schillinger Road Friday, Sept. 23 around 4:02 a.m. in […]
Pensacola felon sentenced to 20 years in prison for buying stolen gun
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of violating his probation for aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon. The charges arose from an incident that occurred on Feb. 3, 2019, where Joseph Dequan Hayes fired multiple shots into a car occupied […]
Alt 101.7
Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama
There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide for Thursday multiple shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested in connection with Thursday afternoon’s multiple shooting in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Keenan Hall, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, discharging a firearm in public, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, criminal mischief, deadly […]
