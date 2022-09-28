ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

SheKnows

This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up

A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36

A mother with 13 kids has revealed that she was pregnant at the same time as her daughter - and is now a grandma at age 36. Veronica Merritt, from New York, has become well known on social media for sharing an inside look at her life as a mother-of-13 - which involves spending three hours on preparing dinner, driving around in a school bus, and color-coding their clothes.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Lessons
legalreader.com

How to Win Child Custody Cases for Fathers Who are Equally Fit for Parenting

One of the most common mistakes fathers make is to presume that the court will grant primary custody to the mother unless they prove otherwise to the court. In many child custody battles, there’s always been a lack of sympathy for fathers who are equally fit or better for parenting. The majority of the time, mothers are seen as the ones worthy of having custody, but that’s not always the case.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'When he died, he took our future': Jane McDonald reveals she moved her friend into her house to help deal with the shock death of her fiancé as she shares details of coping with grief

Jane McDonald has opened up about how she has coped with grief since losing her fiancé Eddie Rothe just last year. The singer, 59, spoke candidly on adjusting to life without her partner as she revealed she moved her best friend, Sue Ravey, into her house so she wasn't alone.
CELEBRITIES
Abby Joseph

Son Reveals Mom’s Secret to His Siblings, Now They Want Nothing to Do With Her

It’s not uncommon for marriages to end in divorce, but when the divorce is caused by an affair, it can be especially difficult for everyone involved. If the affair is kept secret, it can add an extra layer of complexity to the situation. In some cases, as you’re about to read, some children may be caught in the middle, having to choose between their parents or keep the secret themselves.
HollywoodLife

Nia Long’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children, Including Son With Ime Udoka

Nia Long is focusing on her children in the midst of a scandal involving one of their fathers. The Boyz N the Hood star, 51, broke her silence on Friday (September 23) after her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, with whom she shares a 10-year-old son, was put on a year suspension for an alleged consensual relationship with a female staffer on the NBA team.
RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

My Husband Runs to His Mom for Every Single Parenting Issue

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m looking for some tips on how to increase my husband’s confidence in his ability to handle situations while caring for our daughter. First, let me say, he is an excellent and very engaged husband and father, this is not a feigned incompetence type situation. He just always seems so unsure and nervous, and I’d love to see him confident and feel like he’s not constantly questioning himself, especially because we have another on the way!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Temper Tantrums in Toddlers

Temper tantrums in young children are developmentally appropriate. Very young children have not yet learned to regulate, manage and process their feelings. They experience their emotions intensely and their rage, terror and sorrow is powerful and genuine. They also haven’t yet discovered that they will survive the frustration and torment of not getting what they want.
KIDS
A Cup of Jo

What’s Your Favorite Age of Parenting?

I’ve loved every age of my kids (although I could have skipped the first six months, tbh) — chubby one-year-olds with “doughy starfish hands,” Beatles-loving two-year-olds, three- and four-year-olds with magical thinking, five-year-olds wearing cowboy boots, opinionated seven-year-olds…. But when it came to parenting older kids,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

