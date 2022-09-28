Read full article on original website
I Was Married to My Husband For 37 Years. Then I Fell in Love With My Best Friend.
"Can you fall in love in an instant? Maybe, but I think this feeling had been building for a long time without me realizing it. Can you change in an instant? Absolutely and hell yes."
"This Is Where I Died Before": 32 Parents Shared The Scariest Things Their Kids Have Ever Said, And My Teeth Are Chattering
"My child did not like walking past a local church because he said that there were dead people in the basement. He had never been to a church before, nor did he ever like going to one."
This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up
A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36
A mother with 13 kids has revealed that she was pregnant at the same time as her daughter - and is now a grandma at age 36. Veronica Merritt, from New York, has become well known on social media for sharing an inside look at her life as a mother-of-13 - which involves spending three hours on preparing dinner, driving around in a school bus, and color-coding their clothes.
legalreader.com
How to Win Child Custody Cases for Fathers Who are Equally Fit for Parenting
One of the most common mistakes fathers make is to presume that the court will grant primary custody to the mother unless they prove otherwise to the court. In many child custody battles, there’s always been a lack of sympathy for fathers who are equally fit or better for parenting. The majority of the time, mothers are seen as the ones worthy of having custody, but that’s not always the case.
Mom Cancels Family Vacation After Husband Hid Stepdaughter's Passport to Keep Her From Coming
A woman wanted to know if she was in the wrong for canceling a family vacation after she discovered that her husband hid their daughter's passport to prevent her from coming and ruining the vibe. Human beings will usually look for the path of least resistance when it comes to...
'When he died, he took our future': Jane McDonald reveals she moved her friend into her house to help deal with the shock death of her fiancé as she shares details of coping with grief
Jane McDonald has opened up about how she has coped with grief since losing her fiancé Eddie Rothe just last year. The singer, 59, spoke candidly on adjusting to life without her partner as she revealed she moved her best friend, Sue Ravey, into her house so she wasn't alone.
Spouse Warned After Dad Gifts Husband $116,000 Inheritance Before Their Wedding
A woman is worried her inheritance from her father is at risk, after her husband buys a house with it, solely in his name.
Son Reveals Mom’s Secret to His Siblings, Now They Want Nothing to Do With Her
It’s not uncommon for marriages to end in divorce, but when the divorce is caused by an affair, it can be especially difficult for everyone involved. If the affair is kept secret, it can add an extra layer of complexity to the situation. In some cases, as you’re about to read, some children may be caught in the middle, having to choose between their parents or keep the secret themselves.
Woman publicly humiliates mom for dumping parenting responsibilities on 17-year-old son
Is a teenager responsible for their half-baby sibling?. Caring for babies is hard, especially without any help for long periods. Not to mention that it’s a responsibility that parents have to take up unless in emergency conditions.
Nia Long’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children, Including Son With Ime Udoka
Nia Long is focusing on her children in the midst of a scandal involving one of their fathers. The Boyz N the Hood star, 51, broke her silence on Friday (September 23) after her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, with whom she shares a 10-year-old son, was put on a year suspension for an alleged consensual relationship with a female staffer on the NBA team.
When a woman sleep-talks and exposes a secret to her husband the marriage falls apart.
Statistics suggest that 80% of men and 65% of women would cheat if they thought they could do it without getting caught. If your spouse has been or is being unfaithful, would you rather not know it or find out the truth? It's terrible no matter what, but it always seems to happen when you least expect it.
Dear Therapist: We’re Cutting My Husband’s Parents Out of Our Lives
On the last Monday of each month, Lori Gottlieb answers a reader’s question about a problem, big or small. Have a question? Email her at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com. Don't want to miss a single column? Sign up to get “Dear Therapist” in your inbox. Dear Therapist,. How do I...
I'm a social worker and a mom. The best parenting advice I learned was from my patients at an inpatient psychiatric unit.
Working in an inpatient psychiatric unit taught me lessons that helped me after I became a mom. I now feel confident in asking for help when I need it. It's easy to get stuck in fear, but knowing I'm not alone helps me move past that.
I grew my business to $300,000 in revenue while grieving my husband's death. I found that grief and happiness can coexist.
After her husband died unexpectedly, the author had to figure out how to balance grieving and providing for her two young kids.
Slate
My Husband Runs to His Mom for Every Single Parenting Issue
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m looking for some tips on how to increase my husband’s confidence in his ability to handle situations while caring for our daughter. First, let me say, he is an excellent and very engaged husband and father, this is not a feigned incompetence type situation. He just always seems so unsure and nervous, and I’d love to see him confident and feel like he’s not constantly questioning himself, especially because we have another on the way!
15 Stories Of People Breaching Wedding Etiquette That Make Me Think "Manners 101" Should Be A Mandatory Class
"Her boyfriend called for a cab and went to a jewelry store and bought her a wedding ring DURING the reception. Here’s where the train completely derails. He presents her the ring at the reception, and she cries. She doesn’t like the ring."
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Temper Tantrums in Toddlers
Temper tantrums in young children are developmentally appropriate. Very young children have not yet learned to regulate, manage and process their feelings. They experience their emotions intensely and their rage, terror and sorrow is powerful and genuine. They also haven’t yet discovered that they will survive the frustration and torment of not getting what they want.
A Cup of Jo
What’s Your Favorite Age of Parenting?
I’ve loved every age of my kids (although I could have skipped the first six months, tbh) — chubby one-year-olds with “doughy starfish hands,” Beatles-loving two-year-olds, three- and four-year-olds with magical thinking, five-year-olds wearing cowboy boots, opinionated seven-year-olds…. But when it came to parenting older kids,...
Woman Backed for Potty Training Brother's Kids, Despite Anger From Mom
"You didn't force anything on their kids and honestly them being potty trained was way overdue," one reader commented.
