An annual fall-time revisitation of “Gilmore Girls”

As we approach autumn, we are reminded of the certain scents, memories and moments that make the time so nostalgic. Many of us fixate on certain movies or television shows to help us adapt to the changing seasons. Living in New England, we are lucky to experience all the seasons...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Emily the Criminal’ on VOD, Starring an Inspired-As-Ever Aubrey Plaza as a Disillusioned Millennial Pushed to Break the Law

Now available to rent or purchase on VOD services like Prime Video, Emily the Criminal is a remarkable point on the arc of Aubrey Plaza’s career. We likely first recognized her in Parks and Recreation or Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, cocked an eyebrow at Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever (she was the voice!), realized she was far funnier than Dirty Grandpa and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates deserved, and watched with fascination as she explored darker, more complicated characters in indie dramas Ingrid Goes West and Black Bear. Now she’s in nearly every shot of Emily the Criminal,...
Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top

I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
CBS Holds ‘Ghosts’ Season 2 Premiere Screenings in Empty Theaters — For Non-Living Fans Only (EXCLUSIVE)

CBS is screening the Season 2 premiere of “Ghosts” in theaters across the country — and you’re not invited. Well, unless you’re dead. In a marketing stunt tied to this Thursday’s return of the hit Eye comedy, the season opener of “Ghosts” is being showcased in the middle of the night at venues in Los Angeles, Savannah, Ga., and Portland, Ore., but to empty seats. Instead, CBS is inviting actual ghosts to view the show — mortals be damned. “We are using social media and we’ve got some mediums and some other folks that we’re using to put the word out to...
Books set in Missouri

Every state has its hallmark writers. Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain. The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King. Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) John Updike, and when many bibliophiles think of New Jersey, they also think of Richard Ford’s series of novels featuring recurring Everyman character Frank Bascombe. Illinois can lay claim to William Maxwell, Sandra Cisneros, and Adam Langer, among numerous others. And what reader can think of Washington State without contending with the sparkle-vampire yarns of Stephanie Meyer?
Gay History – September 29: The Judy Garland Show, Hitchcock’s Rope, and Paul Jabarra

1948 – Rope, an Alfred Hitchcock film with a (very subtle, practically invisible) gay subtext opens in theaters. Based on the play of the same name by Patrick Hamilton and adapted by Hume Cronyn it was inspired by the real-life thrill kill murder of 14-year-old Bobby Franks in 1924 by gay University of Chicago students Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb.
