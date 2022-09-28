Read full article on original website
Body of missing US skier found two days after she fell 2,000 feet in Himalayas
The body of American skier Hilaree Nelson has been recovered two days after she went missing while skiing in Nepal. Nelson, 49, had just finished climbing Nepal's Manaslu peak with her partner Jim Morrison before she slipped and fell while skiing down the world's eighth-highest mountain. Officials stated that Nelson's body was "badly damaged" and that it took more than an hour to retrieve her body from the snow, according to the Daily Mail.
Body of missing US mountaineer Hilaree Nelson found in Nepal Himalayas
A search team retrieved the body of top US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson from the Himalayas on Wednesday, two days after she disappeared on the slopes of Nepal's Manaslu peak. Nelson slipped and went missing while skiing down the world's eighth-highest mountain, after a successful summit with her partner Jim...
Nepal rescuers find skier Hilaree Nelson's body
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- American ski-climber Hilaree Nelson's body was discovered Wednesday by rescuers in Nepal. She had been missing for two days while skiing down Mt. Manaslu, the world's eighth highest mountain. Nelson, 49, fell off the mountain Monday as she skied with partner Jim Morrison. A spokesman for...
Mountaineer Hilaree Nelson Died During Expedition in Nepal
She became the first known woman to climb both Everest and Lhotse in the span of 24 hours back in 2012.
Hilaree Nelson, Famed Ski Mountaineer and The North Face Ambassador, Found Dead on Mount Manaslu in Nepal
Hilaree Nelson, ski mountaineer and an ambassador for The North Face, has died. According to multiple reports, the body of Nelson, 49, was located by rescuers on the southern slope of Mount Manaslu in Nepal, the eighth highest mountain in the world. Nelson’s death was confirmed today by the Embassy of the United States in Nepal. “We are deeply saddened by the death of American adventurer and mountaineer Hilaree Nelson at Manaslu Mountain. We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Nelson. Her spirit and bravery will continue to inspire us,” the embassy wrote via Twitter. Reports surfaced...
Hilaree Nelson Is Missing on Manaslu After a Deadly Day on the Mountain
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Update: September 28, 2022: On Wednesday, rescuers located the body of missing mountaineer Hilaree Nelson on the southern slope of 26,781-foot Manaslu. Renowned big-mountain skier Hilaree Nelson has gone...
Famed ski mountaineer of Telluride missing on 26,781-foot peak
UPDATE [9/27/22]: Varied accounts of what happened continue to emerge, as is often the case with breaking news coming from remote, high-elevation terrain. While initial reports from Nepal pointed to Nelson falling into a crevasse, other accounts now point to a fall off of a cliff. Read more about this update and these varied reports here. As of last report, the search for Nelson continues.
