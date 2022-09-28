Read full article on original website
What’s Open In Tampa Bay Today After Hurricane Ian
Tampa Bay wakes up grateful that the worst of Hurricane Ian missed us. While we are still suffering from power outages and fallen trees, many people and businesses in the community are working hard to open back up. Here’s what we’ve seen open in Tampa Bay (so far). To be sure, call the business location near you to make sure they are still open.
Hurricane Ian Bringing Rain, High Winds and Power Outages to Tampa Bay
We are working closely with our news partner ABC Action News to bring you up to the minute information as Hurricane Ian hits Florida. Denis Phillips and his team are providing us breaking news and impacts being felt in Tampa Bay. The worst weather for the Tampa area will be tonight starting around 7pm. The storm will begin to weaken early tomorrow morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Safety Tips To Recover From A Hurricane
As Hurricane Ian passes through Tampa Bay, it’s important to remember safe ways to recover from a hurricane. After the worst is over, it still may be advised to stay in shelter as you are unaware of road conditions. If you have evacuated your home, it is best to stay in your shelter as you may not be able to access or have power at your house.
Polk County Updates Residents On Hurricane Ian Operations
As the track has shifted over the past few days, it’s become clear that Polk County will see more of an impact than our listeners along the water in Tampa Bay. County officials are updating the public on precautions to take and what services are still available. Wednesday Morning...
Traffic Light Falls During Hurricane Ian And Narrowly Misses Tampa Police Car
Our Tampa Bay first responders are out there keeping us safe. Even they sometimes have close calls. Check out this traffic light falling during Hurricane Ian and narrowly missing a Tampa Police car. You can see the large traffic light being buffeted by the winds of Hurricane Ian before it...
