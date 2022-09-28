ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits home run No. 701

Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, connecting Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols launched a slider from former teammate Johan Oviedo over the Big Mac Land sign in left field at Busch Stadium. The solo drive in the fourth inning made it 1-all. Pujols faced Oviedo...
FOX2Now

Pujols hits #701, Cardinals win 2-1 over Pirates

Albert Pujols hit career home run #701 and helped the Cardinals to a 2-1 win over the Pirates on Friday night at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals trailed 1-0 in the fourth inning when Pujols stepped to the plate. He launched career homer 701 into Big Mac Land to tie that game at 1-1. Nolan Arenado delivered the game winning hit in the fifth inning, a single to right scoring Brendan Donovan making it 2-1 Cards. Jack Flaherty was the winning pitcher (2-1), going six innings allowing just one run while striking out six Pirates hitters. Ryan Helsley pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 19th save of the season.
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols handling designated hitting duties for St. Louis on Friday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will operate as the Cardinals' designated hitter after Paul Goldschmidt was moved to first base and Alec Burleson was benched. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong heads to Cardinals' bench on Friday night

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is not starting in Friday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. DeJong will head to the bench after Tommy Edman was chosen as Friday's starting shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 122 batted balls this season, DeJong has produced a 9.8% barrel rate and a .271...
FOX Sports

Pirates bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates (59-97, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (90-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (1-1, 4.66 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +172; over/under is 7...
bucsdugout.com

Game #157: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals, September 30, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET. The Pirates finish the season off against Albert Pujols and the NL Central Division champion St. Louis Cardinals. Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines. Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it. Remember...
Viva El Birdos

VEB Podcast: The Cardinals Clinch the Central

The Cardinals have clinched the NL Central! The VEB writers got together on Wednesday night to talk about it. In this podcast episode, we cover the ups and downs (mostly the ups) of the 2022 and the history that was made this year. With the final seasons of Pujols and Molina, Wainwright’s last hurray with those two, and the MVP-caliber performances from Goldy and Arenado, this was one for the books.
FOX Sports

Pirates take road skid into matchup against the Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates (59-98, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (91-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (0-1, 1.17 ERA, .78 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 3.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -251, Pirates +206; over/under is 7...
