The Hill

Most Americans living paycheck to paycheck as inflation squeezes

A recent survey by LendingClub in partnership with PYMNTS.com found that 60 percent of consumers are living paycheck to paycheck. Close to one-fifth of these consumers struggle to pay their monthly bills. Inflation is also impacting some of the nation’s high earners, the survey showed, as 45 percent of those...
24/7 Wall St.

Remote Workers Should Be Paid Less

Many people do not want to return to their offices after millions have been able to work at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. GM found out the hard way recently. It asked workers to come back three days a week. The pushback was so violent that it abandoned the new policy. One issue workers […]
24/7 Wall St.

The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest

Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
Daily Mail

The Great American Squeeze: 69 million households are now canceling vacations, driving less and cutting grocery bills as inflation hits home, pollsters reveal

The share of Americans who say inflation is causing them financial hardship has risen from 49 percent in January to 56 percent, with rising prices forcing 69 million households to make cutbacks, a survey revealed on Wednesday. The Gallup survey found that ever-more wealthy and middle-class families were feeling the...
Fatherly

71% Of Americans Say Pay Can't Keep Up With Inflation: Survey

Though inflation has slowed, costs are far higher than they were last year — and many Americans are struggling to keep up with the costs of covering the most basic needs, from food to shelter and everything in between. And one new survey is showing yet another way that families continue to get slapped by inflation: wage stagnation. Here's what you need to know.
24/7 Wall St.

The American City With No Inflation

The two primary government measures of inflation both signaled that prices continue to rise sharply. The Consumer Price Index posted an 8.3% increase year over previous year in August. It rose .1% compared to July. The figures would have been worse if gas prices had not plunged. The other yardstick is the Producer Price Index, […]
Washington Examiner

Social Security and the poverty line

Living off Social Security alone, the financial website Motley Fool warns , “your income would be barely above the poverty level.” Georgetown University retirement policy expert Angela Antonelli agrees, telling CNBC the average Social Security benefit “doesn’t put you much above the poverty level.” That’s a widely held view, and seemingly buttresses progressive calls to expand Social Security across the board.
Motley Fool

Consumers Just Got Some Bad News About Inflation -- but Social Security Recipients Might Benefit From It

Inflation rose in August against economists’ expectations. While that’s not great news for cash-strapped consumers, it could work to seniors’ benefit. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Deseret News

Older adults get price break on Medicare for 2023

The government said it’s lowering the monthly cost for Medicare’s outpatient coverage by 3% next year — an unusual direction that’s going to save older adults about 3% on Part B insurance and the first decrease in a decade. President Joe Biden made the announcement Tuesday...
