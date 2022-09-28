Read full article on original website
Ohio Mother Faces Life Sentence After Plowing Van Into Boyfriend, Killing Pedestrian
A young mother in Cincinnati is facing life in prison after plowing her van into her boyfriend and a pedestrian who died from his injuries. Taah’viya Chapman, 24, was arrested late last month on two counts of felonious assault and one count of child endangering after intentionally plowing her van into two pedestrians, one being the father of her child, Fox 19 reported.
