Pittsburgh, PA

bucsdugout.com

Pirates bull pen Must change for next year. and Manager needs to learn how to use them!

Banuelos, Bedner, Cedarlind, DeLos Santos, Holderman, Cam Alldred. Pirates need to DFA or trade the following pitchers. Beasley, Crowe, DeJong, Fernandez, Kranick, Mears, Ramirez, Soloman, Stout, Thomson, Underwood, Wilson, AND Yajure!!. Keep Bolton, Burrows, Jacques, Priester, Vieaux, Brubaker, Contreras, Keller, Ortiz, Oviedo. THats 16 all together to keep. Look for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
bucsdugout.com

Kevin Newman plays hero as Pirates down Reds 4-3

The Pittsburgh Pirates clinched another sweep of the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday after Kevin Newman channeled his 2019 self and walked it off in the tenth inning, giving the Bucs a 4-3 win. While he did not factor in the decision, Bryse Wilson was stellar against the Reds, going eight...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Pirates bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates (59-97, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (90-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (1-1, 4.66 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +172; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Cincinnati, OH
bucsdugout.com

From Single-A to PNC Park, Luis Ortiz’s rapid ascension to the Majors

It’s not often you see a pitcher who played the entire 2021 season in Single-A reach the big leagues the following year, especially in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. It’s even rarer when a starting pitcher, rather than a bullpen arm, ascends through the ranks to accomplish this feat. Age can play a factor as well as the round they were selected.
PITTSBURGH, PA
bucsdugout.com

Game #157: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals, September 30, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET. The Pirates finish the season off against Albert Pujols and the NL Central Division champion St. Louis Cardinals. Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines. Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it. Remember...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Pirates take road skid into matchup against the Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates (59-98, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (91-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (0-1, 1.17 ERA, .78 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 3.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -251, Pirates +206; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Sandy Alcantara makes franchise history with epic feat vs. Brewers

It has been a season of swings and quite a few misses for Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara. That continued Friday night when he struck out his 200th batter of the season. The Marlins right-hander became the first pitcher in team history to fan 200 batters in multiple seasons. Alcantara achieved the feat early in the game when he struck out Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning.
MIAMI, FL
bucsdugout.com

Roberto Clemente recorded 3,000th hit 50 years ago today

It’s a moment that has lived on for generations in Pittsburgh Pirates history. It was the last and one of the most memorable hits at Three Rivers Stadium for the most recognizable Pirate of all time. 50 years ago today, Roberto Clemente recorded his 3,000th hit with a double...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
OAKLAND, CA
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB

