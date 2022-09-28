Read full article on original website
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
msn.com
Three balks in one at-bat? The historical context of Marlins pitcher Richard Bleier’s feat
Richard Bleier was at a loss for words. Never in his entire MLB career — seven seasons, 303 games, 295 1/3 innings — had the left-handed relief pitcher been called for a balk. So clearly he was flabbergasted when he was called for not one, not two, but...
MLB・
bucsdugout.com
Pirates bull pen Must change for next year. and Manager needs to learn how to use them!
Banuelos, Bedner, Cedarlind, DeLos Santos, Holderman, Cam Alldred. Pirates need to DFA or trade the following pitchers. Beasley, Crowe, DeJong, Fernandez, Kranick, Mears, Ramirez, Soloman, Stout, Thomson, Underwood, Wilson, AND Yajure!!. Keep Bolton, Burrows, Jacques, Priester, Vieaux, Brubaker, Contreras, Keller, Ortiz, Oviedo. THats 16 all together to keep. Look for...
bucsdugout.com
Kevin Newman plays hero as Pirates down Reds 4-3
The Pittsburgh Pirates clinched another sweep of the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday after Kevin Newman channeled his 2019 self and walked it off in the tenth inning, giving the Bucs a 4-3 win. While he did not factor in the decision, Bryse Wilson was stellar against the Reds, going eight...
FOX Sports
Pirates bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Cardinals
Pittsburgh Pirates (59-97, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (90-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (1-1, 4.66 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +172; over/under is 7...
bucsdugout.com
From Single-A to PNC Park, Luis Ortiz’s rapid ascension to the Majors
It’s not often you see a pitcher who played the entire 2021 season in Single-A reach the big leagues the following year, especially in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. It’s even rarer when a starting pitcher, rather than a bullpen arm, ascends through the ranks to accomplish this feat. Age can play a factor as well as the round they were selected.
bucsdugout.com
Game #157: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals, September 30, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET. The Pirates finish the season off against Albert Pujols and the NL Central Division champion St. Louis Cardinals. Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines. Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it. Remember...
DJ Reader Pokes Fun at Tyreek Hill Following Bengals' Win Over Dolphins
Cincinnati beat Miami 27-15
FOX Sports
Pirates take road skid into matchup against the Cardinals
Pittsburgh Pirates (59-98, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (91-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (0-1, 1.17 ERA, .78 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 3.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -251, Pirates +206; over/under is 7...
Sandy Alcantara makes franchise history with epic feat vs. Brewers
It has been a season of swings and quite a few misses for Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara. That continued Friday night when he struck out his 200th batter of the season. The Marlins right-hander became the first pitcher in team history to fan 200 batters in multiple seasons. Alcantara achieved the feat early in the game when he struck out Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning.
bucsdugout.com
Roberto Clemente recorded 3,000th hit 50 years ago today
It’s a moment that has lived on for generations in Pittsburgh Pirates history. It was the last and one of the most memorable hits at Three Rivers Stadium for the most recognizable Pirate of all time. 50 years ago today, Roberto Clemente recorded his 3,000th hit with a double...
Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38
NEW YORK (AP) — Use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year, a reduction Major League Baseball hopes is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season. The average time of minor league games dropped to...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
bucsdugout.com
Oneil Cruz, Jack Suwinski, Diego Castillo crush home runs into record book
It’s no secret the Pittsburgh Pirates were going to depend on a plethora of rookies in 2022. On a roster short of veterans and full of waiver claims and Minor League free agents, players drafted and developed tend to stand out the most. This may be the case for...
