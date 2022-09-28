All Gas, No Brakes: Texas' offense needs to embrace Steve Sarkisian's motto

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers figures to come back to the field soon.

Whether he’s on the field or not, Texas needs to score points. Albeit, his return should allow them to score in droves and avoid repeating the Texas Tech loss.

Saturday’s loss to Texas Tech displayed the importance of not letting lesser teams hang around for four quarters. Texas needs to put their opponents away when they have the chance.

Steve Sarkisian’s offense had plenty of opportunities to bury the Red Raiders. They were simply unable to finish the game.

The return of Quinn Ewers could certainly help Texas embrace that approach. Ewers’ nonchalant nature has a way of making those around him play loose and trust their ability to make plays.

The Longhorns can’t afford to play cautious. They need to be unrelenting in attack mode, unwilling to let games slip away.

No doubt West Virginia will try to muddy this game early like UTSA and Texas Tech did. Both of the Longhorns last two opponents tried to frustrate Texas and the Mountaineers will strive to do the same. If they can persevere, Texas’ talent should win the game.