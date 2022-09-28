ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County honors employees with 40 or more years of service

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County officials recently recognized 13 county employees for 40 or more years of service. The ceremony was held in the rotunda of the Luzerne County Courthouse. Each honoree was presented with a proclamation thanking them for their longtime service to Luzerne County. Luzerne County Manager Randy E. Robertson, Luzerne County Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle and Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough all expressed gratitude to the employees for their dedication and commitment to their work. Shown, first row, from left: Kristyn C. Tokash, 46 years; Vincent Alessandri, 46 years; Christina Kleckner, 40 years: Ann Marie Coughlin, 40 years: John Leighton, 43 years. Second row, from left: Catherine A. Hilsher, 41 years; Nancy E. Gaughan, 46 years; Ann Marie Brasky, 40 years; Joseph P. Cotter, 41 years. Third row; Michael J. Dessoye, 43 years: Luzerne County Manager Randy E. Robertson; Luzerne County Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle; Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough. Absent from photo: Joseph J. Yeager, 42 years; Linda Sorber, 41 years; Michael Beckley, 41 years.
Prison advocates highlight water issue at Muncy prison

Women incarcerated at State Correctional Institution Muncy near Williamsport have been reaching out to raise awareness about water supply issues at the prison, according to advocates. Dana Lomax-Ayler used to be incarcerated at SCI Muncy. She is now a prison advocate who runs the Delaware County chapter of the Coalition...
36 charged, over $150K seized in tri-state drug roundup

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York District Attorney tells Eyewitness News 36 people have been charged and over $150,000 in cash and various other items related to drug trafficking have been seized in a tri-state operation called “Operation Final Blow.” According to Orange County DA David Hoovler, “Operation Final Blow” was a four-month-long investigation […]
Officials state rainbow fence violates borough ordinance

CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in a controversy centering on a rainbow-painted fence in Luzerne County. Officials say the fence violates a zoning ordinance and it must be repainted. But the owner of the fence believes it all has to do with his support for gay pride. Eyewitness News first told you […]
Central Pennsylvania fire departments receive federal grants

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Seven fire departments in Central Pennsylvania are receiving federal grant funding totaling over $834,000. Congressman John Joyce M.D. (PA-13) announced the funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Award worth $834,081.88. The following fire departments in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District...
PA Inmate Threatens To Blow Up Allentown Parole Building: Report

A 65-year-old man jailed on arson offenses will be facing a new charge for threatening to blow up a parole building in Lehigh County, Fox56 reports. Timothy Koebert, an inmate at SCI Dallas in Luzerne County, threatened to bomb the Allentown parole office and put people in body bags in a series of letters, the outlet says citing Pennsylvania State Police. He also allegedly threatened to light an Allentown Walmart store on fire.
Life sentence for Monroe County murderer

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man convicted of the deadly stabbing of two family members in Monroe County will spend the rest of his life in prison. Lancelot Fortune of Stroudsburg was sentenced Thursday morning. In July, Fortune was found guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing to death his...
Explosives found in Lycoming County home

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found with explosive devices inside a home in Lycoming County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 11:00 a.m. troopers responded to the 900 block of Cemetery Street, in Loyalsock Township for a warrant to be served to a man […]
Victim in Williamsport shooting identified

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment. The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is...
Whatever happened to that howitzer?

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Darned if I know! But old news stories I came across years ago say that there was once a German World War I artillery piece kept on a concrete base in Wilkes-Barre’s Kirby Park. It’s not there anymore. In fact,...
Three charged with drug distribution resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death in Union County. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment claims Darryl Elliot, 36 from Sunbury, Steven Pierro, 34 from Plymouth Meeting, and Heather Carper, 34 from Northumberland, conspired to […]
Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
Three charged for distributing narcotics that led to fatal overdose in Lewisburg

Scranton, Pa. — Three people were charged in federal court for distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine, including a fatal dose that killed a man in Lewisburg earlier this year. Darryl Elliott, 36, of Sunbury; Heather Carper, 34, of Northumberland; and Steven Pierro, 34, of Plymouth Meeting, are charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to deliver narcotics. The charges were filed after state police, the FBI, and Sunbury Police...
