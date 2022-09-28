Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Passerby saves driver from fiery wreck in Wisconsin
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man's life was saved by a passerby after a fiery collision on a highway in western Wisconsin.The Pepin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. A commercial freightliner truck carrying mail crossed into the northbound lane of State Highway 25, hitting a a pickup truck head-on.The two cars were then fully engulfed in flames, and a passerby pulled the 25-year-old driver of the pickup truck out of the car.The 25-year-old had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rochester hospital by helicopter. The driver of the freightliner also had serious injuries, and was taken to a hospital in Eau Claire.The sheriff's office said the passerby left the scene before they could be identified, but undoubtedly saved the life of the pickup truck driver.
wis.community
Dunn County burglary and pursuit
On September 29, 2022 at approximately 1:23 AM, the Menomonie Police Department was dispatched to a burglary alarm at a business in the Red Cedar Plaza, 2321 North Broadway, Menomonie, WI, near I-94 Exit 41. While officers investigated a burglary at that location, sheriffs’ deputies began checking the area for possible suspect vehicle(s). At 2:20 AM, Dunn County Sheriffs’ Deputies received information regarding a business burglary that had occurred in the City of Eau Claire also in the vicinity of I-94. Deputies received a suspect vehicle description from the Eau Claire Communications Center and within minutes located a matching vehicle westbound on I-94 near mile post 55 in the Township of Elk Mound, Dunn County.
WEAU-TV 13
Verdict vacated in Eau Claire hit and run case
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A verdict is vacated in an Eau Claire hit and run case. Court documents show 65-year-old Robert Booth has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (10th offense), hit and run of an attended vehicle, failure to install ignition interlock device and operate motor vehicle while revoked.
wis.community
Child dies in farm accident
On September 28, 2022, at approximately 8:10 PM , the Dunn County Communication Center received a call of a 4 year old child that was struck by a skid steer in the Town of Peru, Dunn County. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office along with Dunn County First Responders, The Pepin...
WEAU-TV 13
WisDOT looking at changes to intersection with Hwy. 178 and Olson Drive
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Changes may be coming to a Chippewa Falls intersection that some consider dangerous. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is looking to improve safety and operations at the intersection of state Hwy. 178, also known as Seymour Cray Sr. Blvd., and Olson Drive. Stacey Rusch,...
WEAU-TV 13
Altoona gas leak causes temporary evacuations
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Some residents had to temporarily evacuate their homes Thursday due to a gas leak in Altoona. Around 6:00 p.m., the Altoona Police Department reported a gas leak near the intersection of 3rd Street East and Daniels Avenue. People living within 300 feet of the leak were temporarily evacuated by police officers and firefighters.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash in Trempealeau County
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash in Trempealeau County Thursday. According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 29 around 5:02 p.m. the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash on Missell Road, South of US Highway 10 in the Town of Albion. Investigation showed that the driver of a four-wheeler was traveling westbound on the Buffalo River State Trail. The driver failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with Missell Road and collided with a northbound vehicle.
Hudson Star-Observer
Upcoming I-94 lane closures
Motorists will encounter nightly lane closures on eastbound Interstate 94 between Woodbury and Lakeland, Minnesotan the east metro beginning Sunday, Oct. 2. Beginning at 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, eastbound I-94 will be reduced to a single lane nightly between Woodbury Drive and the St. Croix River as crews resurface the shoulders of the road. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. each morning Oct. 3-6. There are no planned ramp restrictions as part of this work.
Sheriff: Burglary suspects reached speeds over 100 mph during chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. -- The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says three men led officers on a chase early Thursday morning after they allegedly robbed two businesses off I-94.Officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at a business in the Red Cedar Plaza in Menomonie at approximately 1:23 a.m.Sheriff's deputies began checking the area for possible suspect vehicles when they received another call at 2:20 a.m. that a business in Eau Claire had been burglarized.Police received a description of the suspect vehicle and, minutes later, located it traveling westbound on I-94 near the Township of Elk Mound. Deputies say they attempted to stop the vehicle at 2:26 a.m., but the suspects did not pull over, reaching speeds over 100 mph. The car was stopped by tire deflation devices, crashing into a ditch near exit 41.The suspects allegedly fled on foot from the vehicle. K9 teams responded to the scene and were able to help find two of the suspects in a heavily wooded area north of I-94.The two men from Missouri were taken into custody by police. Police say they are still looking for the third suspect.
winonahealth.org
Traffic changes coming week of October 3
When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. Construction work continues on the Highway 43 project in Winona, but please be alert for traffic changes north of the Hwy 61 roundabout onto Hwy 43/Mankato Ave beginning next week.
mspmag.com
Now Open: Nova in Hudson, WI
Brett Splinter has a bar. In Wisconsin. For some in the hospitality industry, that's good enough. I don't have to say another thing other than: where. Splinter has revived the old Nova Wine Bar across the river in Hudson, relaunched simply as Nova. If Splinter's name only sounds vaguely familiar...
Chain Reaction Crash in Red Wing Severely Injures Lake City Woman, 3 Others
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were hospitalized, one with severe injuries, following a three vehicle-crash in Red Wing Tuesday evening. The chain-reaction crash happened at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Withers Harbor Dr. around 7:30 p.m. The State Patrol crash report says a Dodge Dart collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was traveling south on Hwy. 61. The Sonata then hit a Toyota Prius that was traveling north on 61.
wis.community
COVID updates from Dr. Hall - Holding Steady
COVID Update for Dunn County - holding steady. Apologies for the long absence, but the busy-ness of the semester plus decreases in frequency of data reporting from Wi DHS have delayed things a bit. Fortunately, we are not seeing a spike in cases now that schools are back in session. This is different from some other regions of the country and may well be due to the high rates of previous infection here due to less robust mitigation measures than other places. The pandemic is changing. It is definitely NOT over, as some have said. But it is changing. Hospitalizations continue, almost exclusively in people who are older and unvaccinated, but deaths are down, which is excellent. In Seattle's King's County, from whom we have data, unvaccinated folks over age 65 had almost 10x the rate of hospitalization as their age peers who were vaccinated. Yes, some vaccinated people are still getting hospitalized, but it's fortunately becoming much less common. This is good. The new boosters will likely help - for most older folks, their previous booster was almost a year ago, so it's protection has waned. I'm optimistic about the impact the current boosters can have IF people actually go and get them (please do)! In our area, cases still hover around the Substantial/High transmission level, so there's still a lot of COVID around. The hospitalizations have plateaued and are still enough to sometimes make the difference between there being bed availability and not. Our region can usually handle about 10 COVID hospitalizations without difficulty, but we've been hovering at that level for a while now. So, when a bad week with a few extra car accidents or heart attacks happens, we sometimes have very low to no bed availability. So, it'd be really nice for this to come down more and free up that capacity. It'd also be really nice for folks to not be getting so sick. In sum, happy news that we're not seeing a big fall wave. That could change with colder weather. Or not. Also good news that deaths are now quite rare. We are likely in for a more typical flu season this year, which could strain hospital capacity, especially if there's a bunch of COVID at the same time. So, if you're able, please get your new COVID booster and your flu shot if you haven't already!
winonapost.com
Winona to welcome new riverboat at Levee Park Wednesday
The American Symphony, American Cruise Line's newest riverboat on the Mississippi, will be arriving in Winona on Wednesday, September 28, at 1:30 p.m. It will be docked in Winona through Thursday, September 29, at 11:30 p.m. Christened in Natchez, Mississippi, on August 30, 2022, the brand new riverboat is currently sailing the company's longest river cruise itinerary, a 22-day complete Mississippi river Cruise from New Orleans, La., to St. Paul, Minn.
bulletin-news.com
Worker who died at downtown St. Paul construction site identified as 61-year-old from Stillwater
After a 44-year career with St. Paul Regional Water Services, the 61-year-old man who passed away at a construction site in the heart of St. Paul just retired and was employed by a private contractor. Peter M. Davis, a Stillwater resident, was recognized by police on Thursday. About 3:30 p.m....
wis.community
The Mass: From Machaut to Mozart ft. Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra
How did Mozart’s “Missa Brevis in F” harken back to the works of Palestrina, Lassus, and even Dufay and Machaut?. Join us to trace the musical development of the Mass from plainchant to choral-orchestral compositions. Schola Cantorum of Eau Claire partners with the Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra to take you through a musical journey that spans 7 centuries!
