Channel 3000
Mr. Food: Mini Almond Dream Bars
Try your hand at making your own homemade candy with our recipe for Mini Almond Dream Bars. Just like the name implies, these 4-ingredient candy bars taste like a dream. You can make these any time, so you have them on-hand whenever you’re craving a sweet treat!. What You’ll...
Runner Recipe: Malted Milk Bread
Guys. Gals. Nonbinary pals (and everyone else who does not fall within nor without the socially constructed gender binary). I would like to present the best thing before sliced bread: Bread. Specifically, malted milk bread. With just the addition of malted milk powder, you can create a wonderfully delicious loaf...
KARK
Double Chocolate Coca-Cola Cake
In a saucepan, mix Coca-Cola, oil, butter and cocoa. Bring to a boil. In another bowl, combine sugar, flour and salt. Pour the boiling cola mixture over the flour mixture and beat well. Add the eggs, buttermilk, soda and vanilla and mix well. Pour mixture into a greased and floured 13 x 9-inch baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove pan. Cool for about 10 minutes before frosting.
Fresh corn makes a creamy pasta sauce with no cream
Even when they are tasty, creamy pasta sauces can be unappealingly heavy. A few bites and you’re done.Luckily, a lighter solution lies in peak season for sweet corn, whose high starch content can create a creamy sauce without having to resort to using cream. Just pull out the blender.We developed this vegetarian pasta for our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, with frozen corn for year-round appeal. But it will be even better with fresh ears.For this recipe, which is loosely based on one from “Mastering Pasta” by Marc Vetri and David Joachim, cut...
Banana Bread Baked Oats
TikTok does it again! From baked feta pasta to an unbelievable cinnamon roll hack to Pasta Queen recipes galore, TikTok is teeming with totally crave-worthy food content. And the most recent thing that made me swoon is baked oats. I cooked my way through several versions and finally came up with my own spin.
msn.com
Banana Pudding Cheesecake Bars
Banana pudding cheesecake bars combine all your favorite flavors of fresh bananas, vanilla wafers and creamy cheesecake. These easy cheesecake bars are a decadent treat. I have a deep love of dessert recipes and believe that you should always save room for dessert! Nutella cheesecake bars and lemon cheesecake bars round out some of my favorite cheesecake squares.
The Daily South
Apple Dumplings With Bourbon-Caramel Sauce
You've made apple pie, you're sick of apple cakes, but you still want to make a delicious apple dessert that uses the best of the fall apples. Our solution? Apple Dumplings. This easy baked apple dessert starts with store-bought pie dough, and with a bit of pinching makes juicy old-fashioned apple dumplings with a new school twist: Bourbon-Caramel Sauce. The bourbon adds hints of vanilla to the sweet and slightly bitter caramel sauce. These dumplings are best served hot out of the oven with a cold scoop of vanilla ice cream, but even eaten on their own, they're a gooey, warm bundle of fall that isn't just another pie.
How to Make 3-Ingredient Apple Dump Cake
Dump cake recipe ideas all over TikTok because this dessert is so simple. The name, “dump cake,” refers to the way the ingredients are literally dumped into a baking dish—no mixing is required. A dump cake comes together in minutes and, after it’s baked, the flavor and textures are amazing. There are several types of dump cakes including peach cake, cherry pineapple cake and, of course, the ever-popular popular apple dump cake!
Epicurious
Esterházy Schnitten (Hazelnut-Vanilla Layer Cake)
Active Time 1 hour 20 minutes Total Time 2 hours 50 minutes. This Hungarian cake was named for Prince Paul III, a member of the Esterházy dynasty of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. The cake itself was invented by Budapest confectioners in the late nineteenth century. Although this pastry is found in most Hungarian cafes, it varies quite dramatically from place to place. A quick internet search will yield recipes made with meringue, sponge cake, vanilla buttercream, chocolate buttercream, candied fruits, apricot glaze, almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, and/or pastry cream made with custard powder—basically, anything under the Hapsburgian sun.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
No-Bake Pumpkin Mousse Parfaits
1 package (4-serving size) vanilla fat-free sugar-free instant pudding and pie filling mix. 3 cups thawed reduced-fat whipped topping, divided. 1. Beat cream cheese in medium bowl with electric mixer at medium speed until smooth. Add pumpkin, milk, pudding mix, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves; beat 1 minute, or until smooth. Fold in 1 1/2 cups whipped topping.
The Simple Secret of French Baking
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. Small epiphanies seem to arrive when good food is on the table and great friends are gathered around it....
drhyman.com
Garam Masala Lamb & Eggplant Bake
With the cooler nights, I’ve been craving a warm, comforting, all-in-one dinner. This Garam Masala Lamb & Eggplant Bake checks all the boxes— protein, fats, fiber, phytonutrients—all layered into one delicious dish. Lamb is a rich protein source but also lends a helpful dose of iron, zinc,...
msn.com
A molten lava cake recipe that's simple, and gluten-free
Baking gluten-free doesn’t have to break the bank. This simple molten lava cake offers a light and fluffy exterior with a deeply rich, fudge-y interior. Paired with whipped or ice cream, the dessert feels fancy without the work of delicate pastry. And the best part, it is best eaten warm from the oven — no need to wait.
Allrecipes.com
Eggnog Cinnamon Rolls
Combine sugar, yeast, salt, and 4 cups of the flour in the work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on low speed until just combined, about 15 seconds. With mixer running on low speed, add eggnog, sour cream, butter, and egg. Continue beating until dough forms, 1 to 2 minutes. Switch to a dough hook attachment. Beat on medium-low speed until dough is smooth and elastic, 6 to 9 minutes; gradually add remaining 1/2 cup flour, 1/2 to 1 teaspoon at a time, if necessary.
Chicken and Shrimp Laksa
Combine shallots, lemongrass, oil, ginger, galangal, red chiles, garlic, and 1/2 cup stock in a blender; process until mixture forms a thick, smooth paste, about 30 seconds. Add peanuts, shrimp paste, turmeric, coriander, sugar, and remaining 1/2 cup stock to blender; process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Make the soup:
Claudia Roden’s recipe for aubergine fritters with honey
I have eaten several versions of these aubergine fritters, which are a speciality of Córdoba, and loved them all. The combination of savoury and sweet is sensational. In the town of Priego de Córdoba in the mountains, which is on the Ruta del Califato (a tourist route through old Muslim southern Spain) and where there is an old Moorish quarter, the aubergine slices were very thin and crisp and served with a dribble of honey. I learned a new way to avoid them absorbing too much oil, from the chef at the Rio restaurant. It is to soak the aubergine slices first in milk, then to drain them and cover them in flour. They are best eaten as soon as they are cooked but are also very good reheated in the oven.
eattravellife.com
Homemade Coffee Ice Cream
Do you love coffee? Can’t get enough of it? Have you discovered coffee ice cream? You can make it easily with some heavy cream, vanilla extract and of course coffee. And the best part, you can add as little or more coffee to the recipe to control how strong the flavor is.
Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars
If you're anything like me, sweets are a staple in your life. When this time of year rolls around one thing I always seem to crave is pie. This pecan bar recipe takes the classic pecan pie and turns it into bars that are perfect for gatherings. Something about being able to pick it up and bite into it without the use of a fork makes it more satisfying.
