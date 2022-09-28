Read full article on original website
Training academy for new prison employees revived
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Corrections has revived a training academy for new employees of the state prison system. Agency director Beth Skinner says the training lasts between one and four weeks, depending on the job. “It’s more centralized and there’s fidelity to the work,” Skinner says, “so our staff get the training they need so they can be as safe as they can be.”
Big jackpot gets new Iowa Lottery fiscal year off to a good start
CLIVE — Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn predicted it would be hard to match the last two fiscal years — which were the most profitable in the organization’s history — but he says the first two months of this fiscal year that started in July have far exceeded expectations.
