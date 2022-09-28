DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Corrections has revived a training academy for new employees of the state prison system. Agency director Beth Skinner says the training lasts between one and four weeks, depending on the job. “It’s more centralized and there’s fidelity to the work,” Skinner says, “so our staff get the training they need so they can be as safe as they can be.”

ANAMOSA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO