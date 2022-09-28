ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Stars of ‘Veep,’ ‘West Wing’ unite for Wisconsin Democrats fundraiser

By Judy Kurtz
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrJ8p_0iDqQXo500

President Selina Meyer might soon come face-to-face with President Josiah Bartlet, as the stars of “Veep” and “The West Wing” unite for a Democratic fundraiser ahead of the midterm elections.

Cast members from both “Veep,” the HBO political satire that starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and “The West Wing,” the NBC series that aired from 1999 to 2006, are teaming up for an Oct. 9 virtual event benefitting the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

Dreyfus and “The West Wing’s” Bradley Whitford announced the fundraiser in a Tuesday video.

“In 2022, the road to saving democracy runs directly through my home state of Wisconsin,” Whitford said alongside Dreyfus.

“Every race up and down the ballot is crucial for Democrats to invest in and win,” Dreyfus said while promoting the key swing state event , which is available to donors who contribute any amount.

In addition to Dreyfus and Whitford, the political TV show mashup is poised to include actors Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Gary Cole, Richard Schiff, Matt Walsh, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Mary McCormack, Janel Moloney, Timothy Simons and Melissa Fitzgerald.

It’s not the first time that some fictional political power players from different TV shows have joined forces to raise money for Democratic causes. Last year, stars from “The West Wing” and ABC’s “Scandal” came together for a virtual event organized by then-President-elect Biden’s inaugural committee.

The cast of “The West Wing” also reunited for the first time in 17 years back in 2020 to promote When We All Vote, Michelle Obama’s voter registration and engagement initiative.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Hollywood Reporter

Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104

She was a star at Paramount and MGM before making a trip to Washington to protest the House Un-American Activities Committee. Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104.
CELEBRITIES
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: Dnipro bombed by Russian forces

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including more damage to the Nord Stream pipeline and missile strikes in Dnipro. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allison Janney
Person
Anna Chlumsky
Person
Melissa Fitzgerald
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Person
Matt Walsh
Person
Timothy Simons
Person
Mary Mccormack
Person
Bradley Whitford
Person
Tony Hale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election State#The West Wing#Democratic#Hbo#Nbc#Abc
WGN Radio

Larry Summers on Biden’s economic ‘soft landing’ comments: ‘Really quite unlikely’

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers cast doubt on President Biden’s comments that he is hoping for an economic “soft landing” to get inflation under control without triggering a recession, saying that he believes achieving that goal is “really quite unlikely.”  Summers told The Washington Post in an interview published Friday that he expects unemployment to […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGN Radio

Smith & Wesson sued by families of Highland Park shooting victims

Antonio Romanucci, founding partner of Romanucci Blandini Law, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why gun makers Smith & Wesson are named in a lawsuit filed by the families of three people killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.   Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WGN Radio

Immigration, border security dominated Texas governor’s debate

EDINBURG, Texas (Border Report) — Border security and immigration issues dominated the Texas gubernatorial debate on Friday night between Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic opponent former Congressman Beto O’Rourke that was held on the South Texas border. For 12 minutes, the candidates bantered on immigration topics ranging from busing migrants to northern cities, […]
TEXAS STATE
WGN Radio

Cook Report shifts three governors races in Democrats’ favor

The nonpartisan election analysis website the Cook Political Report is shifting three governor’s races toward Democrats with Election Day just under six weeks away.  Cook shifted the governor’s races in Pennsylvania and Michigan from lean Democratic to likely Democratic, and the race in Oklahoma from solid Republican to likely Republican. It also shifted the Ohio […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy