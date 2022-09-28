Read full article on original website
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
zycrypto.com
Cardano’s Hoskinson Calls Out The “Ethereum Crowd”; Says ADA Will Change The World
Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of Input Output Global (IOG), the core developers of the Cardano blockchain, has criticized the attitude of Ethereum developers and community members towards his brainchild. Hoskinson took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to state that after Ethereum’s Merge event earlier this month, it now makes sense why the...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
ambcrypto.com
Binance launches mining pool for forked ETHW with this good news
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has officially extended its support to Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW), Ethereum’s hard-forked version. The crypto exchange announced the launch of the ETHW Mining Pool on Binance Pool via a blog post and informed users of a thirty-day “zero pool fee” period for miners who participate in the mining pool. The period will end on 29 October 2022.
ambcrypto.com
Wanchain launches cross-chain USDT XFlows with Bridge Upgrade
Wanchain has announced its new ‘XFlows’ cross-chain bridge upgrade which will revolutionize trading of the world’s number one stablecoin, USDT, against many other widely used tokens. This new upgrade brings native-to-native USDT cross-chain transfers for Ethereum, BNB Chain, OKC, Polygon, Arbitrum, and more to be announced soon.
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now
Speed, low cost, and ease of use make Solana a great cryptocurrency today.
What is a Crypto Wallet?
Crypto wallets are digital tools or physical devices meant to safeguard access to your digital currencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Wallets are able to locate your crypto on the blockchain and receive transactions from others by using distinct codes. Like exchanges, these tools are an essential component of the crypto ecosystem that users should familiarize themselves with before or as they begin to invest in this type of asset.
decrypt.co
ICO Hype Man Ian Balina Launches GoFundMe to Tackle SEC Lawsuit
Crypto bro Balina wants money to fight the SEC “on behalf of the whole crypto community.” So far, he’s raised about a grand. Crypto influencer Ian Balina has launched a GoFundMe page to pay for his legal defense against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which earlier this month filed a lawsuit against him for allegedly selling unregistered securities.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Lightning Network Powered Strike Secures $80M in Funding
Strike, which claims to be the world’s leading digital payment provider built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, announced it has “raised an $80 million funding round led by Ten31 and joined by Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming, and other investors, with participation from existing investors.”
ambcrypto.com
Acquire.Fi launches the $ACQ token!
Acquire.Fi launched its native token ($ACQ) on the 28th of September 2022. Trading was scheduled to go live on the KuCoin centralized exchange at 15:00 pm UTC, with KuCoin adding support to the ACQ/USDC trading pair. Five minutes later, the token was listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange. Following the...
u.today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Claims Terra Luna Team Engaged in Market Manipulation
In a lengthy interview with New York Times columnist Ezra Klein, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin claims that the Terra Luna team attempted to manipulate the market in order to prop up the value of the native cryptocurrency. Buterin says that no one actually knows what the Terra team was doing...
ambcrypto.com
United Kingdom: Revolut gets FCA approval, details inside
Crypto-friendly payments app Revolut is the latest to be approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the United Kingdom’s regulatory body, making it the latest crypto app to be able to offer crypto products and services in the country. The update means that Revolut was found to be compliant...
Telefonica, Spain’s Largest Telecommunications Company, Enables Crypto Payments In Collaboration With Bit2Me Crypto Exchange
Spanish telecommunication firm Telefonica has enabled crypto payments for its users. The feature has been activated in collaboration with local cryptocurrency exchange Bit2Me. To embrace the growing crypto adoption in the world, Telefonica, known as the largest telecommunications company in Spain, will now be accepting payments in cryptocurrency for its products and services.
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin [BNB] may disappoint traders in Q4 based on these reasons
Binance Coin’s [BNB] performance in the month of September was anything but noteworthy. However, despite its standing on crypto charts, the exchange token still managed to perform well on other fronts as per a new report. According to BNBburn, the number of tokens burned in the third quarter (Q3)...
TechCrunch
Crypto trading-focused blockchain Sei launches $50M ecosystem fund
While many layer-1 blockchains out there were built for a pretty general purpose, other networks were designed around very specific use cases. Sei, a layer-1 blockchain designed for trading, has launched a $50 million ecosystem and liquidity fund to support new decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on its platform, its co-founders Jeff Feng and Jay Jog exclusively told TechCrunch.
ambcrypto.com
Spain’s largest telecom player ventures further into Web3
Telefónica, the largest telecom operator in Spain, has taken another step toward blockchain adoption by enabling cryptocurrency payment for the purchase of products on its tech marketplace Tu.com. Crypto payments for shopping. Crypto payments on the marketplace are enabled by Bit2Me, Spain’s largest crypto exchange following a collaboration between...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic: Will Sept. hashrate boost help ETC do well in Q4
Ethereum Classic [ETC] received a lot of attention before the Merge due to miner migration. Its strong price action in the weeks leading up to the main event was a reflection of the attention. This interest has since died down, resulting in a selloff. But there is one other growth...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Spain’s Largest Telecom Company Telefónica Now Accepts Bitcoin, Crypto Payments
Spain's largest telecommunications company is now accepting bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as payment on its ecommerce store. Telefónica partnered with Bit2Me, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the country, to facilitate real time payment conversion into euros. The telecom has also reportedly invested in Bit2Me, and further details will be released...
