Wheat planting begins

Winter wheat planting is underway in Illinois.

Wheat planting has reached 1 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This compares to the five-year average of 3 percent.

Meanwhile, corn and soybean harvest continues to lag behind past years.

Corn harvested for grain reached 6 percent, compared to the average of 16 percent. Beans harvested reached 2 percent, compared to the average of 10 percent.

Also, corn in the dough stage reached 96 percent, compared to the average of 99 percent. Corn dented reached 81 percent, compared to the average of 94 percent. Corn mature reached 47 percent, compared to the average of 66 percent.

Corn condition was rated 5 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 20 percent fair, 53 percent good and 16 percent excellent.

Soybeans setting pods reached 96 percent, compared to the average of 98 percent. Beans dropping leaves reached 63 percent, compared to the average of 57 percent.

Condition of the bean crop was rated 5 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 23 percent fair, 51 percent good and 15 percent excellent.

Statewide, the average temperature was 68.3 degrees, 6.4 degrees above normal. In Crawford County’s average temperture was more than 69.6.

Precipitation averaged .88 inches, .05 inches above normal. Locally, 1.47 inches of rain was reported.

Topsoil moisture supply was rated 11 percent very short, 10 percent short, 64 percent adequate and 15 percent surplus.

Subsoil moisture supply was rated 12 percent very short, 21 percent short, 66 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.

There were 5.6 days suitable for field work last week.