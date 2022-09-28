Read full article on original website
Oct 1 (Reuters) - TikTok is due to enter a partnership with Los Angeles-based TalkShopLive to launch its live shopping platform in North America by outsourcing its operation, the Financial Times reported on Saturday citing two people familiar with the operations.
Kim Kardashian launches a home accessories collection
Kim Kardashian launches a home accessories collection. Reality star Kim Kardashian is set to launch a home accessories collection on October 6.
