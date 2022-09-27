Althea Greene poised to lead MSCS board through search for new superintendent

MEMPHIS — Memphis-Shelby County Schools board member Althea Greene will lead the body in its search for a new superintendent over the next year.

Greene was unanimously selected as MSCS board chair, 8-0, after nominations by Kevin Woods and Stephanie Love Tuesday night.

Board vice chair for the last two years, Greene will replace Michelle McKissack, who recently announced she is considering a run for Memphis mayor in 2023 . McKissack, who won re-election Aug. 4, chaired the school board through its external investigation of former superintendent Joris Ray , who exited his post in late August.

As vice chair through the process, Greene submitted the nomination for Interim Superintendent Toni Williams , the district's chief financial officer. Williams was selected in a nearly unanimous vote, with one board member not casting a vote either way.

Williams does not have interest in the permanent position, which Greene listed among the reasons for her nomination.

The board is expected to discuss the next steps in the search for a permanent superintendent during October committee meetings in the coming weeks. On Tuesday, Greene presented a resolution in support of Williams' salary reflecting her new duties in the interim role. The board approved the contract , which provides for a salary of $310,000.

Board member Sheleah Harris will serve as vice chair to the board. Nominated by recently elected board chair Greene, Harris was selected unanimously, 8-0.Harris, who ousted incumbent Scott McCormick in the 2020 election, represents District 5, which represents Cordova .

Both Greene and Harris were the singular nominees.

"We do have two former educators leading our board,” Harris, a former educator, said in accepting her new role.

Greene had a decades-long career as a Memphis educator and was appointed to the school board in February 2019 , replacing Teresa Jones , who had resigned from the seat following a judicial appointment. Greene ran uncontested in 2020 for election to the District 2 seat, which encompasses Binghampton, North Memphis and Berclair.

In a text to The Commercial Appeal, Greene shared a Lao Tzu quote about leadership: "A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves."

"This is my favorite quote," Greene explained. "I'm honored to serve as board chair. After years of exemplary board chair leadership my prayer is to continue to lead and support MSCS."

Last spring, Greene lost a close Democratic primary race to Henri Brooks , who ultimately won a seat to the Shelby County Commission.

Greene will lead a board with three new members who each replaced long-time board members who departed this year. Amber Huett-Garcia ran uncontested for the District 8 seat formerly held by Billy Orgel.

Keith Williams was elected to the District 6 seat, beating out Charles Everett, who was appointed to the seat in March. Everett replaced longtime board member Shante Avant, who vacated the seat in February to begin a successful run for Shelby County Commission.

Longtime board member Miska Clay Bibbs also ran a successful campaign for Shelby County Commission, where she is now vice chair . The commission will again appoint a new board member to the vacancy. Applications for the District 7 seat are due Oct. 3 and the commission will hold interviews and vote on Oct. 17.

Laura Testino covers education and children's issues for the Commercial Appeal. Reach her at laura.testino@commercialappeal.com or 901-512-3763. Find her on Twitter: @LDTestino

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Althea Greene poised to lead MSCS board through search for new superintendent