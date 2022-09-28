Read full article on original website
‘Let them come to their senses’: Russia will ‘freeze’ European countries that impose a ‘stupid’ oil price cap, Putin warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 7, 2022. Last week, the world’s seven most advanced economies agreed to impose a price cap on what they’d pay for Russian oil in a bid to hamper Russia’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine.
4 out of the 5 EU countries bordering Russia are banning Russian tourists, even if they hold visas for the border-free Schengen zone
Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are banning Russian tourists. From September 19, even Russian tourists who hold Schengen zone visas will be turned away. Finland is the only country bordering Russia that's still open to Russian tourists. As of Monday, four out of the five European Union countries that share...
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Putin Ally Dies 'of Stroke' in Russia's Far East
Vladimir Sungorkin, editor-in-chief of pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, has died at the age of 68. Sungorkin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, had a stroke while on a business trip to the Khabarovsk territory in Russia's far east, a columnist for the newspaper told the state-run Interfax news agency. "Vladimir...
Fear of Russian reprisals has countries lining up to oppose the EU's plan to target Moscow with a price cap on gas
EU countries fear a Russian gas price cap will push Moscow to cut supplies to Europe completely. At least 10 countries propose the cap to apply to all suppliers, as EU ministers meet Friday. Putin said a cap was stupid and threatened to cut off all energy exports to those...
Russia abandons Lyman bastion, Putin ally says time for nuclear response
KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday its troops had abandoned a key bastion in occupied eastern Ukraine, a stinging defeat that prompted one of President Vladimir Putin's most hawkish allies to call for Russia to consider resorting to low-grade nuclear weapons.
Russia's Main Anti-NATO Unit Retreats During Ukraine Counteroffensive: U.K.
A top Russian unit has retreated from the Kharkiv region amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Russia's capability to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has likely been severely weakened as a result of the casualties it has sustained in Kyiv's push to retake the Kharkiv Oblast (province).
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Putin Isn't Bluffing About Using Nukes, Says European Union: 'Russian Army Has Been Pushed Into A Corner'
Top European officials must not shrug off Vladimir Putin’s recent nuclear threats — in fact, the EU foreign policy chief said Friday that the war had reached a “dangerous moment” with Russia’s army being backed into a corner. What happened: Following last weekend’s referendums, Putin...
CNBC
Russia could be like 'North Korea on steroids' when Putin is replaced, former Kremlin advisor says
Economist Sergei Guriev on Friday warned that Russia could become like "North Korea on steroids" when President Vladimir Putin is replaced. "It's very hard to predict what will come after Putin. The reason for that is Putin has built his regime in a way nobody can replace him," Guriev said.
Giorgia Meloni Victory in Italy is Putin's Best-Case Scenario
Italy has reportedly elected Giorgia Meloni, the far-right leader of the Brothers of Italy, as its next prime minister, and her political victory is likely to be welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meloni leads all exit polls and has already delivered a victory speech. "Italy chose us," Meloni said,...
Russia-Ukraine war: Russians flee Lyman as Ukrainian troops retake city a day after Putin’s illegal annexation – live
Russian defence ministry says troops have withdrawn amid ‘threat of encirclement’
US warned European allies this summer that Nord Stream pipelines could be attacked
The US warned several European allies over the summer, including Germany, that the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines could face threats and even be attacked, according to two people familiar with the intelligence and the warnings.
Russia’s allies China and India call for negotiations to end Ukraine war
China and India have called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war, stopping short of robust support for traditional ally Russia. After a week of pressure at the United Nations general assembly, Russia’s foreign minister took the general assembly rostrum to deliver a fiery rebuke to western nations for what he termed a “grotesque” campaign against Russians.
Berlusconi, on eve of Italian election, says Putin was ‘pushed into war’ with Ukraine
Russian president Vladimir Putin was “pushed” into invading Ukraine to put “decent people” in charge, former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi has controversially claimed, just days before an Italian general election where his party could help form the new government. The comments by Berlusconi – whose Forza...
U.S. ambassador to Russia leaving post as Ukraine war drags on
WASHINGTON — The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, ended his tenure as America’s top diplomat in Moscow on Sunday after nearly three years, spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, and will retire from a lengthy career in government service, the embassy announced. His departure comes as Russia’s war with Ukraine is in its seventh month.
Ukrainian intel shows Russian nuclear threat is ‘very high’: top Zelensky aide
A top aide of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine’s intelligence community believes the threat of Russian forces using nuclear weapons is “very high” following a string of embarrassing losses for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an op-ed published in The Atlantic on Friday, Andriy Yermak, head...
Biden says U.S. will never recognize Russian claims on Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday the United States will never recognize Russia's claims on Ukraine's sovereign territory as the United States prepared new sanctions to impose once Moscow annexes new areas of Ukraine.
US hits Russia with new sanctions over Ukraine,tensions soar
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States and its allies hit back at Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 people and companies including arms supply networks, as Moscow and the West escalated an already heated conflict fraught with potential nuclear implications.
Kremlin: 4 regions of Ukraine to be folded in Russia Friday
Russia confirmed on Thursday it will formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” on living under Moscow’s rule that the Ukrainian government and the West denounced as illegal and rigged. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony on Friday in the Kremlin...
