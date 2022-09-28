ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Business Insider

4 out of the 5 EU countries bordering Russia are banning Russian tourists, even if they hold visas for the border-free Schengen zone

Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are banning Russian tourists. From September 19, even Russian tourists who hold Schengen zone visas will be turned away. Finland is the only country bordering Russia that's still open to Russian tourists. As of Monday, four out of the five European Union countries that share...
LIFESTYLE
Newsweek

Putin Ally Dies 'of Stroke' in Russia's Far East

Vladimir Sungorkin, editor-in-chief of pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, has died at the age of 68. Sungorkin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, had a stroke while on a business trip to the Khabarovsk territory in Russia's far east, a columnist for the newspaper told the state-run Interfax news agency. "Vladimir...
EUROPE
Vladimir Putin
Josep Borrell
Newsweek

Russia's Main Anti-NATO Unit Retreats During Ukraine Counteroffensive: U.K.

A top Russian unit has retreated from the Kharkiv region amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Russia's capability to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has likely been severely weakened as a result of the casualties it has sustained in Kyiv's push to retake the Kharkiv Oblast (province).
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
POLITICS
#European Union#Ukraine War Politics#Eu Countries#Eu#Russian#European Commission#Kremlin#Group
Newsweek

Giorgia Meloni Victory in Italy is Putin's Best-Case Scenario

Italy has reportedly elected Giorgia Meloni, the far-right leader of the Brothers of Italy, as its next prime minister, and her political victory is likely to be welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meloni leads all exit polls and has already delivered a victory speech. "Italy chose us," Meloni said,...
ELECTIONS
Europe
Russia
The Guardian

Russia’s allies China and India call for negotiations to end Ukraine war

China and India have called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war, stopping short of robust support for traditional ally Russia. After a week of pressure at the United Nations general assembly, Russia’s foreign minister took the general assembly rostrum to deliver a fiery rebuke to western nations for what he termed a “grotesque” campaign against Russians.
WORLD
NBC News

U.S. ambassador to Russia leaving post as Ukraine war drags on

WASHINGTON — The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, ended his tenure as America’s top diplomat in Moscow on Sunday after nearly three years, spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, and will retire from a lengthy career in government service, the embassy announced. His departure comes as Russia’s war with Ukraine is in its seventh month.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Kremlin: 4 regions of Ukraine to be folded in Russia Friday

Russia confirmed on Thursday it will formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” on living under Moscow’s rule that the Ukrainian government and the West denounced as illegal and rigged. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony on Friday in the Kremlin...
POLITICS
