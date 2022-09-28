ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

If Your Household Makes $100,000 A Year, We Want To Hear What Life Is Like

By Venessa Wong
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KfEKT_0iDq9l4P00
Banksphotos / Getty Images

Life is really expensive now: There’s general inflation on top of housing, childcare, and transportation expenses that were already too high for many. Six figures is surely a lot of money, but in this high-cost environment, how far does it get you? And how far do you still need to go? For context, the median household income in the US was nearly $71,000 last year. If you come from a household that earns about $100,000 pretax (that's the combined income of all the people contributing to your household finances, including wages, retirement income, and investment income like dividends), we'd like to know what that buys you today — and what it doesn't.

Please fill out this form , and you may be contacted to participate in a future BuzzFeed News story.●

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed News

A $400,000 Home Could End Up Costing $836,280 in 2022

By now, I’m sure you’ve heard that buying a home has gotten astronomically more expensive in just the past 12 months as interest rates on mortgages shot up, an intentional shift stemming from the Federal Reserve’s efforts to fight record-high inflation. You may have also heard that interest rates for a 30-year mortgage are approaching 7%, rising steadily from less than 3% a year ago (with further increases predicted), and vaguely thought, Gee, that is a lot! But when you actually break down what that means for homebuyers now, it’s a dizzying, infuriating amount more.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Household Income#Retirement Income#Business Industry#Linus Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
moneytalksnews.com

6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $250,000

Congratulations! You’ve worked hard all your life, and your savings are finally starting to show it. Now, ever so subtly, your priorities are beginning to shift from making money to making sure you’re not going to lose your money. Here are a few things to think about. And...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Retirees: Expect a Massive Social Security Raise In 2023 -- and a Higher Tax Bill

Next year's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment could be historic. However, the higher your income in retirement, the more taxes you could face. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Here's Where Social Security's 2023 COLA Ranks, Historically

Social Security recipients can expect their largest-ever nominal-dollar payout increase and the heftiest percentage boost to benefits in over four decades. Although the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be sizable, it doesn't even rank in the top 10 of all time. Despite a "historic" upcoming COLA, seniors will continue to...
BUSINESS
Portsmouth Herald

Money Talk: Need retirement funds early? Remember 72(t)

Pre-retirees often wonder when their retirement funds can be used. For most retirement accounts, the answer is any time, but extra taxes may be incurred when withdrawing funds early. There is also an opportunity cost in the form of lost tax-advantaged investment returns that may make meeting one’s long-term retirement goals more difficult. This is the reason for the extra tax cost imposed on early withdrawals. Congress wants to discourage us from tapping retirement savings early so we do not risk running out of money in retirement. Congress also recognized that fully blocking early access to retirement accounts would discourage retirement saving, so some exceptions to the early withdrawal penalty were put in place. Here we review some of these exceptions, particularly Rule 72(t) which received an update earlier this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy