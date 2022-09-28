ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Calloway Rolls Early as Caldwell Drops Senior Night Tilt

When Caldwell County and Calloway County met earlier this season in Princeton, the two teams played to a 2-2 draw. The Lakers returned to Butler Stadium on Thursday as a late replacement for the Tigers’ Senior Night contest. This time, Calloway scored three times in the first 18 minutes,...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Caldwell Improves to 26-0 All-Time Against Livingston

The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team is 26-0 all-time against Livingston Central after dispatching the Lady Cardinals in straight sets on Thursday. Caldwell, now 11-9, picked up a 25-17, 25-8, 25-8 decision over Livingston, which is now 4-14. Benashka Thomas had eight kills and a block to lead the...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Caldwell’s Girls Defeat Lyon for 11th Win

Caldwell County’s girls will carry an 11-4-3 record into postseason play after turning back Lyon County 4-1 Thursday night in Princeton. Mariah Merritt had two goals and Keegan Miller recorded four assists as the Lady Tigers won on Senior Night at Butler Stadium. Caldwell grabbed the lead early with...
PRINCETON, KY
Lady Falcons Fall to Northwest in Straight Sets

Playing ‘south of the border’ has not been good to the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons volleyball team over the past week. The Lady Falcons were back in Tennessee Thursday night and dropped a straight-set decision to Clarksville Northwest. Northwest took the opening set of the match 25-17 to...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Hoptown Upends O-Cath 2-1 for 4th Straight Win

The Hopkinsville Tigers look to be getting hot at just the right time. The Tigers snagged their fourth straight win of the season Wednesday night as they traveled to Owensboro and knocked off the Owensboro Catholic Aces 2-1. The Tigers got goals from Nick Klar and Kyler Delvecchio in picking...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
PHOTOS – Caldwell County Soccer Senior Night

Caldwell County High School honored its soccer seniors Thursday night between a home varsity doubleheader at Butler Stadium. Lady Tiger seniors are Tallie Branch, Jena Grimes, Rachel McClung, Avery Ritchey and Michaelyn Sample. Tiger seniors are Nick Adams, Colt Babb, Blake Bard, Haiden Ball, Weston Graham, Christian Jones, Blake Lancaster,...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Lady Falcons Blank Logan to Close Regular Season

The Fort Campbell girls’ soccer team bounced back from a shutout loss to Caldwell County with a 6-0 victory at Logan County on Thursday to finish the regular season at 8-7-2. Anna Allen struck twice to take her team-leading total to 22 goals. Charlize Cruz also netted a brace...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Lady Tigers Extend Win Streak Over Hopkins Central

Caldwell County defeated Hopkins County Central for the 21st straight time — but needed five sets to extend its winning streak against its 7th District adversary. The Lady Tiger volleyball team picked up an 18-25, 25-16, 25-22, 24-26, 15-12 decision in Mortons Gap Tuesday night. Caldwell, now 10-9 overall...
MORTONS GAP, KY
VIDEO – Thomas on Blazers Taking Top Seed

The UHA Blazers claimed the top seed in the boys’ 8th District soccer tournament Tuesday night with a 4-0 win over Christian County. UHA coach Frankie Thomas spoke with YSE after the match about the win and moving forward.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Strong Finish Sends Conlee Lindsey to State Final Round

Conlee Lindsey overcame a slow start and then had a strong finish Tuesday at the first round of the KHSAA state golf tournament in Owensboro. The University Heights Academy sophomore shot an 11 over par 83 and qualified for next week‘s final rounds at the Bowling Green Country Club.
OWENSBORO, KY
Lady Falcons Drop Five-Set Battle at Kenwood

Despite battling back to even the match at 2-2 on Tuesday at Kenwood, the Fort Campbell volleyball team dropped the final set to fall to the Lady Knights. The Lady Falcons opened the match with a narrow 26-24 win in the first set before Kenwood bounced back to take the lead with a pair of 25-16 victories in the second and third.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Abby Grace Forbes to Return to State Golf Tourney

Last year, Logan County’s Abby Grace Forbes qualified for her first state golf tournament, but it didn’t go so well as she missed the cut by a single shot. She won’t have to worry about a cut this year as the Lady Cougar senior shot an eight-over par 80 to qualify for next week’s final round of the girls’ state golf tournament in Bowling Green.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Knoth’s Caldwell Golf Career Ends at State First Round

Claire Knoth’s final round of high school golf did not go the way she wanted, but she also knows one round does not define an entire career. The Caldwell county senior shot a 91 at Tuesday’s state tournament first round in Owensboro, missing out on qualifying for next week’s final round by five shots.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Christian County Overwhelms Lady Trojans

The Christian County Lady Colonels picked up a solid road win Tuesday evening. The Lady Colonels traveled to Dixon and came away with a straight-set win over the Webster County Lady Trojans. Christian County opened the match by cruising to a 25-14 win in the opening set to go up...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

