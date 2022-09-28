Despite battling back to even the match at 2-2 on Tuesday at Kenwood, the Fort Campbell volleyball team dropped the final set to fall to the Lady Knights. The Lady Falcons opened the match with a narrow 26-24 win in the first set before Kenwood bounced back to take the lead with a pair of 25-16 victories in the second and third.

FORT CAMPBELL, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO