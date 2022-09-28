Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
healio.com
COVID-19 infection linked to neurologic, neuro-ophthalmic complications
A literature review documented manifestations of central and peripheral nervous system disease, including along afferent and efferent visual pathways, related to COVID-19 infection, according to data in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology. “Acute and chronic neurologic and neuro-ophthalmic symptoms continue to be described and characterized as our understanding of infection and...
MedPage Today
Gabapentin After Surgery Ups Risks in Older Adults
Perioperative gabapentin upped the risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia in older adults after major surgery, a retrospective study showed. Risk of delirium -- the primary outcome of the study -- was 3.4% for older patients who received gabapentin within 2 days after major surgery and 2.6% for those who did not, with a relative risk (RR) of 1.28 (95% CI 1.23-1.34), reported Dae Hyun Kim, MD, ScD, of Brigham & Women's Hospital and Hebrew SeniorLife in Boston, and colleagues.
The Weather Channel
Risk of Life-Threatening Blood Clot Complications Remain Elevated for Almost a Year After COVID-19 Infection: Research
COVID-19 infection increases the risk of potentially life-threatening blood clots for at least 49 weeks or almost a year, even in those who do not get hospitalised, researchers have warned. The findings suggest that the pandemic may have led to an additional 10,500 cases of heart attacks, strokes, and other...
msn.com
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
Medical News Today
How do beta-blockers help with heart failure?
Beta-blockers are a class of drugs that may help reduce heart rate and blood pressure, which can help lower the risk of heart failure and possible complications. Beta-blockers can help reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure, which can help treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart failure. In this article,...
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
MedicalXpress
Urgent dialysis during hospitalization for surgery predicts poor outcomes
Even the best-laid plans often go awry, and adapting to changing circumstances on the fly can lead to unanticipated results. Now, researchers from Japan report that dealing with unexpected problems during surgery can also affect patient outcomes. In a study published in August in International Journal of Surgery, researchers from...
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
Medical News Today
How serious is heart valve replacement surgery?
During heart valve replacement surgery, a surgeon replaces damaged or diseased valves in the heart. They can replace it with a mechanical valve or biological valve from a pig or cow. A person with severe heart valve disease may need this procedure. A doctor will likely recommend more conservative treatment...
Lima News
What is atrial fibrillation?
Nearly 3 million Americans are living with a heart condition called atrial fibrillation, according to the American Heart Association. But what is atrial fibrillation and how do you fix it?. A normal heart rhythm should beat like a steady drum. Atrial fibrillation is like a chaotic drumbeat. “What you’re having...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Ovarian Dermoid Cysts
Ovarian dermoid cysts (mature cystic teratomas) are usually asymptomatic. When symptoms do occur, they include pain in the lower abdomen or pelvis and a mass that you or your healthcare provider can feel upon examination. Severe symptoms such as intense pain and fever may be caused by growing cysts or...
healio.com
Electrical stimulation alleviates abdominal pain, symptoms in IBS with constipation
Transcutaneous electrical acustimulation improved abdominal pain and constipation symptoms in patients with irritable bowel syndrome compared with a sham procedure, according to a study published in American Journal of Gastroenterology. “In the past few years, transcutaneous electrical acustimulation (TEA), a noninvasive method that replaces needles [with] surface electrodes, has been...
sciencetimes.com
Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Early Signs, and Complications
Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
Phys.org
Researchers reveal new strategy to prevent blood clots without increasing the risk of bleeding
A nanoparticle therapy developed by investigators at University Hospitals (UH) and Case Western Reserve University targets overactive neutrophils, a specific kind of white blood cell, to prevent almost all types of blood clots while causing no increased risk for bleeding. The preclinical findings, published in Science Translational Medicine, may lead to safer ways to care for patients impacted by blood clots. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 900,000 people in the U.S. suffer from life-threatening blood clots each year.
Your Blood Type May Influence Your Stroke Risk, Study Shows
Your blood type can tell you many things about yourself, such as your risk for certain health conditions, your risk for blood clots and even whether you may be prone to kidney stones. Now there's evidence that your blood type may also predict one's risk for experiencing a stroke. Newly...
Healthline
Younger Women Face 52% Higher Risk of Type 2 Diabetes After Hysterectomy
According to new research, having a hysterectomy may increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The study, which included over 83,000 women, found that women under 45 who had a hysterectomy had a 52% higher risk of developing the condition. The findings suggest that keeping the ovaries intact could...
MedicalXpress
Lipids in blood predict nerve damage risk among patients with type 2 diabetes
Of the 37 million Americans with diabetes, up to 50% may end up with nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy, that can be painful and disabling. While some medications can reduce pain, scientists continue searching for factors that cause patients to develop diabetic neuropathy—to identify ways to reduce the risk of harmful symptoms.
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
