Interior Design

whowhatwear

The 2023 Décor Report: The Big Trends, Ideas, and Pieces Defining Design

One takeaway we’ve gotten from the past few years is to never underestimate the power of a good space. The difference between a good day and a mediocre day can be as small as the endorphins you get from a fanciful rug or a vivid coat of paint. But what makes a space truly sing? Of course, that answer relies partly on personal taste, but it also helps to look into the sea of interior trends for some guidance.
Home Depot Now Sells Tiny Homes

When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. I was expecting to be trolled and to be presented with dog houses or kids' playhouses. I was wrong as it turns out Home Depot does sell tiny homes.
2 Everyday Makeup Mistakes That Are Aging You, According To Professional Makeup Artists

While makeup has the power to conceal acne, emphasize your best features and help you develop your personal aesthetic and style, it could also inadvertently add years to your look if not used correctly. With that said, we reached out to professional makeup artists for two quick, go-to tips to keep in mind for a more youthful-looking, radiant feel overall. Read on for tips and suggestions from professional MUAs Mandie Brice and Mary Winkenwerder.
Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ Will Be The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Spring 2023 Costume Institute Exhibition

Karl Lagerfeld was a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, from the Seventh on Sale benefit in 1991 to “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” in 2011—and of course for the Chanel exhibition in 2005. And yet, says the Costume Institute’s Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, Andrew Bolton: “Karl never tired of telling me that fashion did not belong in a museum. When we worked on the Chanel show together, he was incredibly generous in what he lent, but he was completely disinterested in the exhibition itself! He would say, ‘Fashion is not art—fashion belongs on the street, on women’s bodies, on men’s bodies.’”
Bella Hadid Has Her Futuristic Coperni Slip Dress Spray-Painted on Live on the Runway

Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are the brains behind the ultra-modern Parisian label Coperni. For the brand’s spring 2023 collection, the design duo – who tied the knot on a secluded Greek island last year – pushed the boundaries of fashion technology even further. “It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” Vaillant says in a preview over Zoom ahead of the show. “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too,” adds Meyer.
Collection

Rave Review flipped the script on Swedish Midsummer traditions when framing its spring 2023 collection. Lore has it that a maiden would dream of her future husband if she slept with seven flowers under her pillow on Midsummer’s eve. Josephine Bergqvist and Livia Schück instead imagined day-after looks for a woman who might not have slept alone—and who quite possibly borrowed her lover’s bed linens.
Pleasing’s New Collaboration Is a Celebration of Joy and Color

When Harry Styles announced his company, Pleasing, in 2021, the singer didn’t tout it as a beauty brand—rather a “life brand.” Nevertheless, it launched with three skin-care and manicure products—a nail polish set, an illuminating serum, and a roller serum pen—and the intention was to offer “joyful experiences and products that excite the senses and blur the boundaries.” A year later, Pleasing is expanding with a new collaboration: It has partnered with Brazil-born designer Marco Ribeiro on a playful assortment of products, including apparel, that celebrates happiness and color.
Gracie Abrams’s Guide to Skin Icing and Treating Adult Acne

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Vogue Club members were first to view this story: Join today to experience exclusive Vogue content before anyone else. Whether at home in Los...
Leanne Ford's Best Tips For A Timeless Looking Home

Most homeowners can agree that designing a home is a lot of work. It requires a tremendous amount of patience, and want our end results to last for years. It would be awful to spend months designing your residence, only to realize a few years later the trendy decor and finishes you've chosen are no longer in style. This can also be a major issue for people who are trying to sell their homes, as many buyers don't want to purchase something seemingly outdated.
