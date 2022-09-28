Read full article on original website
PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Hermes (HRMS.PA) artistic director Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski seized on the vibes of the Burning Man Festival, adding swirls of color and utilitarian touches to a sleek spring and summer collection sent down the runway on Saturday to techno beats.
Thankfully, the days of one or two Black models being the fashion industry’s It girls are gone. There are a growing number of marquee names walking down the runways: Adut Akech, Duckie Thot, Precious Lee, and many others. Sadly, this was not always the case. How did the Black model finally get embraced, and celebrated, by fashion brands and publications?
In fashion, as in politics these days, it often feels as if there are no adults in the room, leaving the void to be filled by spin doctors, some experts, and number crunchers. Welcome Uma Wang, whose spring collection was a show of strength inspired by nature. A bit about...
You may be used to seeing British tennis star Emma Raducanu playing on the court—but this week, the pro athlete traded in her sneakers for heels to take in the latest fashions at Paris Fashion Week. While Raducanu has traveled the world for her various tournaments, she admits she has a soft spot for the City of Light. “I love Paris and the food, so I always try to have some good meals,” Raducanu says. “I was only in Paris for a very short time though, so I didn’t have a chance to do too much. I did get around the city a little bit—it’s so pretty!”
The fashion-month runways have historically shunned size inclusivity, but the tide is changing slowly but surely. Now, models of all different body shapes appear on the catwalks. Progress in the menswear space, however, has been even more stagnant: This season has seen few plus-size male models sport the new collections. But during London Fashion Week earlier this month, S.S. Daley’s spring 2023 show featured several plus-size male models—one of whom was James Corbin, a 23-year-old London-based model on the rise. Below, Corbin sounds off on the power that came with him walking Fashion Week and where he hopes fashion can head in the future.
Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are the brains behind the ultra-modern Parisian label Coperni. For the brand’s spring 2023 collection, the design duo – who tied the knot on a secluded Greek island last year – pushed the boundaries of fashion technology even further. “It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” Vaillant says in a preview over Zoom ahead of the show. “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too,” adds Meyer.
Ahead of the auction of the Ann and Gordon Getty collection, Christie’s hosted an evening of conversation and music in Paris. Located in the lush 8th arrondissement, the auction house beautifully displayed selected works from the sale, which will hit the block later this month in New York to benefit the Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation for the Arts. 1,500 lots include pictures by Degas, Monet, and Picasso, as well as fine furniture and antiques. Some of the most remarkable items are the brilliant textiles that Mrs. Getty lovingly acquired over decades.
The street style contingent is bringing their A game to Paris. Outside of the Dior show, Maria Grazia Chiuri's classic new look reigned supreme, meanwhile at Vaquera, it was camp galore. We've only just begun, but already attendees are showing they aren't afraid to play with bold color and textures—colorful knits, tulle, and feathers, are all making an appearance on the cobblestoned streets of Paris. Check back in with us as Phil Oh continues to capture the best street style from the shows, including Off-White, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, and more.
Every Fashion Week welcomes a new slate of fresh new talent to watch. This season in New York, our eyes were on Keith Herron’s Advisry. The 22-year-old designer presented his spring 2023 collection titled “Masculin Feminin,” a special nod to the 1966 film by Jean-Luc Godard, on the Lower East Side on the same day the filmmaker passed away.
Today in Paris, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a Canadian tuxedo of dramatic proportions. Worn to the Loewe spring 23 show, the model’s statement-making baggy jeans pooled around her feet. Her jacket was tied in the front—forget about the buttons—to give the effect of a plunging neckline. Sure, Ratajkowski has never been one to shy away from a bold look, but this one remixes a rather staid classic.
Last night, highly poufed hair and jewel-adorned earlobes filled the Sotheby’s headquarters on the Upper East Side. So too did sharp tuxedos, which stood in contrast to the stark walls of the auction house, where Sotheby’s inaugural Impact Gala was set. Camera flashes erupted, Champagne glasses clinked, and enthusiasm for the night to come thunderously echoed. The evening’s co-chair, Annie Leibovitz, arrived in an Armani suit, ready for the evening ahead.
“Fusion energy rave culture” is how Gabriela Hearst described the scene she created for today’s Chloé show. “It moves the stars; it moves you,” she explained of the solar power system that radiates from the sun and stars. In her interpretation (and rumored IRL rave research), a party-hard Parisian iconoclast character came to life inside the Pavillon Vendôme. Rather than the barely there beauty that’s become synonymous with the label, silver DIY painted lids and slicked-forward side parts played off lipstick red leather dresses, biker-chic jackets, and hot shorts.
There is time until October 2 to take part in the international photography festival PhMuseum Days. For the second year, the festival comes back to Bologna, world-famous for its historical and art heritage. The event, curated and organised by PhMuseum (founded by Giuseppe Oliverio), is realised with the support of the Municipality of Bologna and is part of Bologna Estate 2022, the programme of activities promoted and coordinated by the Municipality of Bologna and the Metropolitan City of Bologna - Bologna-Modena Tourist Territory.
It’s no secret that George and Amal Clooney are the quintessential power couple, and their latest venture puts their massive celebrity to noble use. Last night in New York City, the Clooneys, cofounders of The Clooney Foundation for Justice, debuted their inaugural Albie Awards, designed to honor courageous defenders of justice across the globe.
On Wednesday night in Paris, Hailey Bieber hosted a dinner to celebrate her collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC, which debuted earlier this month with a second drop arriving this week. (Many of the guests in attendance could be spotted in the just-launched looks.) Cofounders Christine Centenera and Josh Goot joined Bieber to curate a dazzling dinner party filled with laughter, looks, and plenty of vodka.
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Throughout the past month, global Vogue titles have explored the theme “Fashion’s New World”, reflecting shifts in culture and talent. Increasingly, that includes digital art and virtual fashion. Now, that theme is extending into a virtual world, opening today globally.
When Harry Styles announced his company, Pleasing, in 2021, the singer didn’t tout it as a beauty brand—rather a “life brand.” Nevertheless, it launched with three skin-care and manicure products—a nail polish set, an illuminating serum, and a roller serum pen—and the intention was to offer “joyful experiences and products that excite the senses and blur the boundaries.” A year later, Pleasing is expanding with a new collaboration: It has partnered with Brazil-born designer Marco Ribeiro on a playful assortment of products, including apparel, that celebrates happiness and color.
Kylie Jenner illustrated the power of a full-coverage look today in Paris. The beauty entrepreneur opted for a body-hugging dress at the Acne Studios’ spring 23 show. The dress felt like a modern twist on ’70s disco glamor with its dramatic winged sleeves, à la Donna Summer. Jenner completed the slightly campy look with some statement-making, Alien-esque sunglasses. The ensemble reads: “Batgirl at a Studio 54 party.” Fabulous.
It’s been quite the year for Lily James in the hair department. Not only did she experiment with platinum blonde (albeit via a wig) when she starred as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, but she also managed to pull off a dramatic jet black shade, complete with micro-fringe, for a Versace campaign. In between, she tried shades of caramel and chocolate brown, along with some sun-kissed balayage.
An artisan was working away on a massive high-heeled shoe at the entrance of Roger Vivier’s spring 2023 fete in Paris, while models and craftspeople frolicked with guests through six different rooms dubbed: “King of the Heel,” “Belle Vivier,” “I Love Vivier,” “Collages,” “Virgule,” Embroideries and Jewel heel.”
