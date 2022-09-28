It says a lot about Roland Mouret as a designer that you can look at an origami-folded cap sleeve on a dress and think, Well, that’s very Roland. In fact, “that’s very Roland” is the constant refrain when it comes to his spring 2023 collection, which gets further zip and zing from its color palette, running from teal to candy pink to scarlet to tangerine. He is working with the Mouret-isms he’s been developing and drawing on since the dawn of the 2000s, back when he was wielding pinking shears directly into fabric to conjure up clothing, not to mention his later mega-success with the Galaxy, the dress that sculpted the world: folds and draping across the bust or upper arm or shoulder, reverse seaming, the precision of a high neckline that fans out in the most elegant yet coolest of fashion. They’re all here, looking as good as ever.

