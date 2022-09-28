Read full article on original website
We Still Haven't Recovered From These Sheer Dresses Bella Hadid Wore For Paris Fashion Week
As we look forward to seeing Bella Hadid strut her stuff in future Paris Fashion Week shows with anticipation, we’re looking back at our favorite 2022 runway looks from her as that time of year approaches once again. Back in March, the supermodel, 25, donned not one, but two sheer dresses for the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show and the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin runway, taking our breath away in the process and helping ignite the major sheer trend that lead us through the summer.
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
Cher steals the Balmain show at Paris fashion week
The pop legend is the face (or elbow) of creative director Olivier Rousteing’s new collection
Bella Hadid Has Her Futuristic Coperni Slip Dress Spray-Painted on Live on the Runway
Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are the brains behind the ultra-modern Parisian label Coperni. For the brand’s spring 2023 collection, the design duo – who tied the knot on a secluded Greek island last year – pushed the boundaries of fashion technology even further. “It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” Vaillant says in a preview over Zoom ahead of the show. “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too,” adds Meyer.
Bella Hadid Has Skintight Dress Spray Painted On During Paris Fashion Week: Watch
Bella Hadid nearly broke the internet after making fashion history on September 30. The supermodel, 25, made headlines after walking the runway in a skintight spray-on slip dress during the Coperni SS23 show during Paris Fashion Week. The Victoria’s Secret model approached the stage wearing nothing but panties and sparkling...
Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week in Proenza Schouler Show Alongside Friend Bella Hadid
Kendall Jenner is kicking off the New York Fashion Week in style!. The supermodel impressed the crowd on Friday while gracing the runway for Proenza Schouler Show alongside friend Bella Hadid at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City. For the fall/winter collection, Jenner, 26, rocked a white crochet dress...
Bella Hadid Is a Goth Bride in a Floral Purple Gown & Veil Combo with Strappy Sandals for Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Runway
Bella Hadid walked on Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Milan today during Milan Fashion Week. Dressed in vibrant bridal wear, the model was steeped in a bold shade of purple paired with strappy heels. With a thin veil shrouding her features, Hadid stormed down the catwalk wearing a lacy gown with a structured strappy bodice and floral appliqués that offered the ensemble a whimsical touch. The dress featured multiple high leg slits, giving way to more lacy embellishments, the skirt consisting of a crumpled and gathered flowing fabric finished with ruffled hems that made the Swarovski brand ambassador look like...
Paris Jackson debuts a new midriff tattoo during Paris Fashion Week
Paris Jackson debuts a new midriff tattoo at the Giambattista Valli Paris Fashion Week show. Michael Jackson’s 24-year-old daughter showed off her ink wearing a grey top with a keyhole cut and a sequined black mini skirt. Jackson posed next to the “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star Kiernan...
Chloe goes for pared-down 1970s, riffing on disco in Paris
Chloe -- the house that invented ready-to-wear -- got almost ready-to-dance at Thursday’s installment of Paris Fashion Week as designer Gabriela Hearst developed disco fever, cracking open strobe lighting, colored 1970s disc motifs and retro hair.Here are some highlights of spring-summer 2023 collections:CHLOE’S PARED DOWN DISCOKatie Holmes and other VIP guests fumbled to their block seating amid the house’s dim atmospheric lights, strewn champagne coupes and disco décor.The scene ushered in a collection that while not exactly disco, was a very Hearst-for-Chloe version of it: pared- down and minimalist with occasional whooshes of dance floor.The disc motif was used...
Hypebae
All the Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior’s SS23 Paris Show
In celebration of Dior’s return to Paris Fashion Week, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri unveiled her Spring/Summer 2023 collection with a star-studded runway featuring guests like BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Eunwoo, Natalie Portman, Alexandra Daddario and more. As expected, everyone arrived in their best Dior look to witness the label’s latest presentation.
Paris Fashion Week is showcasing 107 houses over 9 days
Paris is the center of the world’s globalized luxury industry this week, and Tuesday marks the first major day of ready-to-wear shows at Paris Fashion Week, including Saint Laurent and Dior. These Parisian powerhouses are among the 107 brands showcasing spring-summer 2023 collections. Here are some highlights:BOTTERSartorial met the aquatic on Tuesday at Botter’s co-ed show of crisp lapels, boxy jackets and poetical cutaways. They graced brightly colored suits.Statement stomping sneakers — again, in vivid colors — provided contrasts with trendy suit-ware sometimes sporting marbled lines to evoke sea creature tentacles.Distressed double denim continued the underwater vibe on one...
Donatella Versace Takes a Bow in a Sleek Black Dress & Sky-High Platforms at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Donatella Versace walked out for the closing bow of her spring/summer 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week in a sophisticated black evening dress. After her models walked the runway for another successful show for the designer, she took to the runway herself for the closing farewell wearing an asymmetrical collar gown with one single long black sleeve. Donatella paired this look with a pair of black platform boots that hit well above her ankle almost blending into the dress. Of course, her look wouldn’t be complete without some gold Versace jewelry, as she donned a pair of statement earrings. Donatella’s look...
Emily Ratajkowski Can Even Make a Canadian Tuxedo Sexy
Today in Paris, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a Canadian tuxedo of dramatic proportions. Worn to the Loewe spring 23 show, the model’s statement-making baggy jeans pooled around her feet. Her jacket was tied in the front—forget about the buttons—to give the effect of a plunging neckline. Sure, Ratajkowski has never been one to shy away from a bold look, but this one remixes a rather staid classic.
Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
Paris Jackson Goes Boho-Chic In Skinny Jeans & Suede Boots For Milan Fashion Week
Paris Jackson took to the streets of Milan in bohemian style today during Milan Fashion Week day four. The “Lighthouse” songstress is known for her free-spirited style, accompanied by a maximalist perspective on accessorizing, which she showcased while strolling through Italy’s cobblestone streets. Jackson’s outfit began with a cream tank top which she wore tucked in under a silky peach collared button-down kept open. For bottoms, the model wore classic blue skinny jeans that she kept in place thanks to a brown and gold leather Gucci belt fitted with the designer’s double g’s. Jackson donned stacked gold rings in various sizes and...
Collection
It says a lot about Roland Mouret as a designer that you can look at an origami-folded cap sleeve on a dress and think, Well, that’s very Roland. In fact, “that’s very Roland” is the constant refrain when it comes to his spring 2023 collection, which gets further zip and zing from its color palette, running from teal to candy pink to scarlet to tangerine. He is working with the Mouret-isms he’s been developing and drawing on since the dawn of the 2000s, back when he was wielding pinking shears directly into fabric to conjure up clothing, not to mention his later mega-success with the Galaxy, the dress that sculpted the world: folds and draping across the bust or upper arm or shoulder, reverse seaming, the precision of a high neckline that fans out in the most elegant yet coolest of fashion. They’re all here, looking as good as ever.
Jessica Chastain Gets Daring in Gucci Dress & Thigh-High Boots for Milan Fashion Week
Jessica Chastain donned a monochrome outfit during a recent outing. The actress made an appearance in Milan during the Italian city’s fashion week today. During her outing, she wore a mini dress with a deep v-neck and short sleeves by Gucci. The dress cinched in at the waist and featured a layered skirt. Chastain added dark square-frame sunglasses to the outfit and a rig, but otherwise went accessory-free.
Interior Designer Michael Bargo on the Singular Scent He Buys in Paris
In the head-spinning age of multistep skin-care routines and mic-drop makeup launches, The One is a space for minimalists to sound off on the single beauty product that’s found a longtime spot in their carefully curated routines. The Manhattan loft of Michael Bargo—the interior designer of choice for Mark...
Supreme Models Tracks the History of the Black Model in Fashion
Thankfully, the days of one or two Black models being the fashion industry’s It girls are gone. There are a growing number of marquee names walking down the runways: Adut Akech, Duckie Thot, Precious Lee, and many others. Sadly, this was not always the case. How did the Black model finally get embraced, and celebrated, by fashion brands and publications?
Fouquet’s Brings a Touch of Parisian Chic to Downtown New York
Upon first impression, Fouquet’s New York shares little in common with its Parisian counterpart. The original sits on a bustling corner on the Champs-Élysées, the world’s most famous shopping boulevard, while its stateside iteration can be found on a quiet, residential block in historic Tribeca. In Paris, the Barrière hotel is impossible to miss, with a swirling neon sign sprawled across a Beaux Arts facade that glows red well into the right. In New York, Fouquet’s is tucked away in a stately yet low-rise brick building, with only a small exterior plaque displaying its name.
