Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Bones and All’ Trailer: Luca Guadagnino’s Cannibal Coming-Of-Age Tale Hits Theaters On November 23
Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet took the film world by storm in 2017 with “Call Me by Your Name.” Now they team up again for another coming-of-age tale, but one that’s much more macabre. Based on Camille DeAngelis‘ 2015 YA novel of the same name, “Bones...
Noah Baumbach Thanks NYFF For Movie Career As ‘White Noise’ Opens Festival, Says It “Rescued My First Film ‘Kicking And Screaming’ From Straight To Video Heap”
Noah Baumbach’s White Noise kicked off the 60th New York Film Festival Friday night with a heartfelt paean by the writer/director to an event that he said shaped his love of movies and his career path. The film, based on Don DeLillo’s post-modernist 1985 novel, that premiered in Venice in August, stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lars Eidinger. Cast, co-producer David Heyman, composer Danny Elfman and LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy (behind the closing credits song set to an extravagant supermarket dance sequence) joined Baumbach onstage in a jam packed Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center. “I grew up in Brooklyn and [with]...
theplaylist.net
‘White Noise’: LCD Soundsystem Releases ‘New Body Rhumba’ In Lead-Up To Noah Baumbach’s Upcoming Film
While Noah Baumbach‘s latest, “White Noise,” already had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, it won’t reach audiences until later this year. But the build-up to the upcoming film commences today with the release of LCD Soundsystem‘s new single “new body rhumba,” the band’s first new material in five years.
theplaylist.net
‘Justin Long’s New Movie’ Trailer: 20th Century Studios Has Sly & Clever Meta Fun With Its Latest ‘Barbarian’ Trailer
With roles in “Jeepers Creepers,” “Drag Me To Hell,” and “Tusk,” Justin Long has never shied away from horror movies. But what’s he up to in his latest foray into the genre? 20th Century Studios is having a little bit of meta fun with that in its new trailer for “Barbarian,” calling the movie instead “Justin Long’s New Movie.”
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: ‘The Witcher’ Star Freya Allan Joins Cast Of Upcoming Film
Last month, it was revealed announced that Owen Teague would star in a new “Planet Of The Apes” movie for 20th Century Studios. Now, Deadline reports that “The Witcher” star Freya Allan joins Teague in the film’s cast, and the film also has a new title: “Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes.”
‘White Noise’ Director Noah Baumbach Says He Never Saw Don DeLillo’s Novel as ‘Unfilmable’ at New York Film Festival’s Opening Night
Long before “Marriage Story” writer-director Noah Baumbach was attached to Netflix’s “White Noise,” several filmmakers mounted attempts to adapt the notoriously “unfilmable” novel of the same name written by Don DeLillo. Variety reported in 2004 that “The Addams Family” director Barry Sonnenfeld was on board to direct the film, known as his “longtime passion project.” The torch was then handed off to Michael Almereyda, best known for his 2000 film “Hamlet” starring Ethan Hawke, after Uri Singer acquired the rights to DeLillo’s novel. Baumbach’s “White Noise” served as the opening night screening for the 60th annual New York Film Festival on Friday,...
theplaylist.net
‘Holy Spider’ Trailer: A Female Journalist Attempts To Find An Iranian Serial Killer In Ali Abbasi’s New Thriller
If you look at the previous two films from director Ali Abbasi, “Border” and “Shelley,” you are probably taken aback by the visual style and unique storytelling used by the filmmaker. And you probably wouldn’t assume that his next film would be a David Fincher-esque serial killer thriller. However, that’s exactly what Abbasi created with his latest film, “Holy Spider.”
theplaylist.net
‘Descendant’ Trailer: Margaret Brown’s New Doc Screens At NYFF On October 1, Hits Netflix On October 21
Margaret Brown entranced audiences at the Sundance Film Festival with “Descendant,” her documentary about the historic discovery of a lost slave ship in 2019. The movie made such a splash at Sundance that it won a Special Jury Prize. Now, it gets another screening at the New York Film Festival before it premieres exclusively on Netflix.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
‘AND’: Yorgos Lanthimos Has New Movie Coming With Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe & Margaret Qualley To Star
Yorgos Lanthimos‘ follow-up to 2018’s “The Favourite,” “Poor Things,” doesn’t even have a release date yet, and news about his next movie is already here. Deadline reports that Lanthimos teams up with Searchlight Pictures for the fifth time with “AND,” and the film stars much of the same main cast as “Poor Things.”
theplaylist.net
‘Raymond & Ray’ Trailer: Ethan Hawke & Ewan McGregor Reckon With Burying Family, But Not The Past
It’s crazy to think that after all these years, actors Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor have never appeared in a movie together. Both of them are terrific character actors, and both of them seem to travel in the same circuit of character-driven independent cinema usually helmed by auteurs. Well, humanist filmmaker Rodrigo Garcia, known for “Last Days In The Desert” with McGregor and films like “Albert Nobbs” and “Mother and Child,” has the inspired idea to put them together as estranged brothers in the new Apple TV+ drama, “Raymond & Ray.”
theplaylist.net
‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Trailer: Lars Von Trier’s Third Season Of His TV Series Hits MUBI On November 27
Lars von Trier made a triumphant return to filmmaking at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month with “The Kingdom Exodus” as he battles Parkinson’s disease. Now, MUBI has a date set for the third season of von Trier’s series for its exclusive release on the streamer: November 27, with restored versions of the previous two seasons of the show premiering in the weeks beforehand.
theplaylist.net
‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: Colin Trevorrow Promises “There’s More To Come” From The Franchise
“Jurassic World: Dominion” hit theaters this summer as a culmination of sorts for the franchise. For one, it marked an end to the trilogy Colin Trevorrow oversaw since 2015’s “Jurassic World.” But it also brought together “Jurassic Park” characters of old like Sam Neill‘s Alan Grant, Laura Dern‘s Ellie Sattler, and fan-favorite Jeff Goldblum‘s Ian Malcolm to tie up loose ends. And that’s a wrap, right? No more “Jurassic Park” movies from here on out?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
‘Now You See Me 3’: Ruben Fleischer To Direct Next Movie In Series For Lionsgate
Does the world need another “Now You See Me” movie? After all, the last one came out in 2016 and, despite a successful pull at the box office, it didn’t win over critics. Deadline reports that Lionsgate thinks it’s okay to mine this well again, and they’ve tapped a new director to helm the franchise: “Venom” and “Uncharted” director Ruben Fleischer.
theplaylist.net
‘Community: The Movie’: Peacock Orders Feature Film To Close Out Beloved NBC Series, Danny Glover Not Returning
It looks like “six seasons and a movie” is finally coming true. Peacock is giving “Community” fans what they’ve clamored for since the NBC/Yahoo! Screen series ended in 2015: a full-length movie that wraps up the show. “Community: The Movie” brings back original series stars...
theplaylist.net
‘Armor Wars’: Don Cheadle’s Marvel Series Upgraded To A Movie
There’s been a shake-up in the Marvel Universe, but all things considered, it’s a pretty great one for Don Cheadle. The actor’s Marvel/Disney+ series, “Armor Wars,” is changing and is now being developed as a feature film. It’s hard to see that as anything else as an upgrade if your Don Cheadle or Cheadle’s reps. Marvel’s Disney+ series was supposed to be for supporting characters that didn’t really get their due and might be better suited to a character-driven limited series format. Cheadle’s War Machine/James “Rhoadey” Rhoades character—who already appeared in “Falcon And the Winter Solider” briefly and will turn up in the upcoming series “Secret Wars”—fit that bill perfectly: a supporting character that really deserved his own vehicle.
theplaylist.net
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer: Power Has A Price As The Duttons Go To War
We talk about the might of the Taylor Sheridan-verse—the creator/writer/showrunner/sometimes director of “Yellowstone,” the biggest show on cable television—but really, with only three shows on the air currently, “Yellowstone,” its prequel “1883” and “The Mayor Of Kingstown,” a fourth arriving this fall (“Tulsa King”) and several others waiting in the wings, Sheridan’s TV dominance is only really getting started. Will we see it really take off in these last few months of 2022? Well, his flagship show, “Yellowstone,” is back in November on the Paramount Network, and that outta shake the ratings tree again.
theplaylist.net
‘God’s Creatures’ Co-Directors Anna Rose Holmer & Saela Davis On Editing In Waves & Mythic Cycles [Interview]
Waves crash against the jagged coastline of an Irish fishing village, their rough cadence just one reminder of nature’s abiding power in a place composed of harsh, unyielding elements. The sky is a clouded gray, and the wind cuts sharp and deep enough to hit bone. Such a forbidding clime keeps the community at the center of A24’s “God’s Creatures,” small and close-knit but also superstitious and patriarchal. As is tradition, the men brave frigid waters to fish, while the women work in the factories, with mothers and daughters processing the daily catch brought in by fathers and sons.
theplaylist.net
‘Interview With The Vampire’ Review: AMC’s New Anne Rice Series Is Smart & Stylish
Nothing ever dies. It’s true in television as much as it is in vampire fiction, as the last few decades of weaponized nostalgia have seen dozens of properties remade for the small screen. Most of them are mere echoes of the original hits, but sometimes a creator finds a new pulse in a dead franchise, and that’s the case with AMC’s “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire,” a surprisingly entertaining, nuanced, and well-made drama that echoes “Hannibal” in numerous ways, both in style and in how it refashions familiar characters for a new generation. It’s got real life.
theplaylist.net
‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ Review: Amazon Prime’s New Possession Horror Comedy Captures The Terrifying Teen Experience, But It Needs More Laughs
A lakeside cabin, illicit substances, and a group of teenagers; that’s a set-up for a spooky tale as old as time. Audiences know the drill by now, and so does “My Best Friend’s Exorcism.” And there’s no better time to release a horror movie than in the lead-up to Halloween when audiences are looking to add a new title to their rotation of old genre favorites. It’s a crowded field, though, and hard for newcomers to avoid coming across as derivative while they pay homage to the classics that paved the way. Damon Thomas’s adaptation of Grady Hendrix‘s 2016 novel of the same name mostly avoids those pitfalls. The late ‘80s setting tips its hat to a genre that went into overdrive during that decade, but the Elsie Fisher-starring movie is at its best when it focuses on the friendship at its heart.
theplaylist.net
‘Time Bandits’: Lisa Kudrow, Charlyne Yi & More Join Taika Waititi’s Apple TV+ Series
Back in March 2019, it was reported that Taika Waititi had worked out a deal to co-write and direct a new reimagining of “Time Bandits” for Apple TV+. However, since then, there really hasn’t been much concrete news about the show. That said, it appears the show is ready to move full speed ahead with a full cast of actors joining the comedy series.
Comments / 0