Black Friday gaming monitor deals 2022: early sales and what to expect this year

Black Friday gaming monitor deals are already arriving in their droves and with their arrival, one of the biggest fields of deals every winter has announced its arrival.

Even in a crowded market, deals on screens really have become integral to the wider Black Friday gaming deals we see every year now - and often see some of the biggest and best discounts.

It really is the best time to pick up one of the best gaming monitors for a lowest ever price or deeply discounted price and maximise your bang-to-buck value. And the great news is that we're already starting to see some early Black Friday gaming monitor deals start.

From 4K behemoths to brand-new OLEDs, and from ultra-speedy 1080p screens to immersion-enhancing ultrawides, there's literally something for everyone in the Black Friday gaming monitor deals, so it's well worth saving up for and having a budget, and list of specs in mind.

To give you a hint of what we saw last year, there was a huge $500 discount on the Samsung Odyssey G9, taking its total all the way down to just $1,099.99 (down from $1,600) for its historic lowest-ever price, but you could also pick up a brilliant budget screen like the Sceptre E255B-FWD168 which dropped to its lowest ever price of just $179.97 (reduced from $230). So if you need to completely overhaul your gaming screen arrangement - and, let's be honest, you might well find that to be the case if you have incorporated a console into your PC or desk setup - or you're just looking for a cheap or mid-range addition to take your work or play setup to the next level then the Black Friday gaming monitor deals are going to be for you.

On this page, you'll find some picks from the early sales as well as information about when the deals start 'properly', some latest prices on our favourites, and where you'll likely need to frequent to get the best deals on both sides of the Atlantic.

Early Black Friday gaming monitor sales in the US

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch gaming monitor| $2,299.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon

Save $800 - Unfortunately, this monitor was at its lowest ever yesterday but was clearly snapped up - however, we'd stick with it and see if it does drop again. However, if you do want it now, then this is the third lowest-ever price so does represent good value still.

View Deal

Sceptre E255B-FWD168 | $169.97 $139.97 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is very close to a lowest ever price on this Sceptre 1080p high refresh rate panel. It offers amazing value for money given the hardware, and something that will provide a cost-effective visual upgrade this year. Panel size: 25-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 165Hz.



LG UltraGear 32GP83B | $499.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - Looking for something with LG's screen pedigree inside your next gaming monitor? Then this 32-inch 1440p beast from the screen giant is for you - and with a hell of a discount right now too. A great deal. Panel size: 32-inch; Resolution: QHD (1440p); Refresh rate: 165Hz

AOC CU34G2X | $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is a great price on one of our favorite ultrawide monitors. It has been a little lower before so it could be one to bookmark if you want the lowest possible but at this price, it's still great value - before this month it only ever got as low as $380. Panel size: 34-inch; Resolution: WQHD (1440p); Refresh rate: 144Hz

View Deal

LG 27GL850-B | $349.99 $276.99 at Amazon

Save $73 - While it has been 25 bucks or so cheaper once this year (and only very briefly) this is a great price for a monitor that traditionally has held a much higher price tag. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution : QHD (1440p); Refresh rate: 144Hz.

Samsung Odyssey G3 | $249.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - Getting a value-busting monitor upgrade that has that sweet, sweet Samsung pedigree is an attractive proposition at the best of times, but this is a particularly great price. You're getting solid gaming specs here and for only a few dollars off its record low price. Panel size: 27inch; Resolution: 1080p; Refresh rate: 144Hz View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G9 | $1,599.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This is a small saving right now, but it's definitely one to keep an eye on over the deals period as Samsung monitors always get hit hard by big discounts. Panel size : 49-inch; Resolution: WQHD (5120 x 1440p); Refresh rate: 240Hz.

View Deal

ASUS TUF VG279Q1A | $299.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - If you've been looking for a no-fuss gaming monitor at Full HD resolution that won't let you down then let us introduce you to this ASUS screen. It's got solid gaming specs and will serve you incredibly well for 1080p gaming, especially with its IPS monitor. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: 1080p; Refresh rate: 165Hz



LG 48GQ900 | $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - Blending the best of LG's OLED TV excellence with gaming monitor specs and features, this 48-inch beast is a quality option if you looking to go big and go home with a top screen this winter. Perfect for PC and consoles, this equally massive discount take the screen down to a brand new record low price. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: 1080p; Refresh rate: 165Hz



MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD 27-inch 1440p Monitor | $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $100; lowest ever price - This is an immense deal! Our favorite 1440p monitor has never been lower, and this is exceptional value, especially if you want as much for your money as possible - while prioritising speed. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: 1440p; Refresh rate: 165Hz

View Deal

Dell S3422DWG | $499.99 $379.99 at Dell

Save $120 - This is only a couple of dollars of the monitor's lowest-ever price and represents exceptional value. Widely considered to be one of the top 34-inch ultrawides, this is a no-brainer recommendation from us at this price point. Panel size: 34-inch; Resolution: 1440p (WQHD); Refresh rate: 165Hz

View Deal

BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R | $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $300; lowest ever price - Smashing past its previous historic low price by a chunky fifty dollars, this brilliant curved monitor is perfect for whatever you need that greater screen real estate for. For work to play, this is a beast. For context, the monitor was selling for $899.99 as recently as last week. Panel size: 34-inch; Resolution: 1440p (WQHD); Refresh rate: 144Hz

View Deal

Gigabyte G34WQC A 34-inch curved monitor | $449.99 $369.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - This solid WQHD display represent excellent value for money for just $369.99. It boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, too. Not quite it's lowest ever, but a great price for a 34-inch curved ultrawide. Panel size: 34-inch; Resolution: 1440p (WQHD); Refresh rate: 144Hz View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ 27-inch 1440p Monitor | $379 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $79 - This ASUS monitor is basically bang on the money for all the mid-range, sweetspot specs we'd want: 1440p, 170Hz refresh, 1ms response, G-Sync, and 27-inches in size. With a 21% discount on offer, this is a record low and the best time to commit to it.

View Deal

Dell S2721HGF | $259.99 $179.99 at Dell

Save $80 - This Dell monitor being reduced by a solid 80 bucks makes it change price categories (almost). What was a more-than-$250 monitor is now a near-$175 monitor. Exceptional value and one that'll get you a very solid 1080p curved gaming monitor. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: 1080p; Refresh rate: 144Hz

View Deal

Dell S3222DGM | $349.99 $279.99 at Dell

save $70 - This is a splendid 32-inch curved screen that offers a little more prowess than the monitor above. Teaming a 1440p resolution with that immersion-enhancing curve will make for brilliant gaming experiences while it's got a fast response rate and can go up to 165HZ refresh rate. Nice. Panel size: 32-inch; Resolution: 1440p; Refresh rate: 165Hz View Deal

Early Black Friday gaming monitor deals in the UK

Alienware curved QD-OLED 34-inch gaming monitor | £1,099 £943 at Dell

Save £156 - This is the only deal you need to consider if you're looking at getting the very best monitor of 2022 for a discounted price. The £156 discount is a solid one and brings the beauty safely below that four-figure mark too - which helps to make the investment palatable. But you'll have to be quick as the deal is nearly 100% claimed!

View Deal

LG 34GP950G | £1,199.99 £699.96 at ebuyer

Save £500 - This is a great deal on what is widely considered one of the best gaming monitors in the ultrawide market right now. This is also very close to its lowest-ever price as well; great value. Panel size: 34-inch; Resolution: UWQHD (3440x1440p); Refresh rate: 180Hz.

View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G7 | £599.99 £485.40 at Amazon

Save £115 - This is a very tempting proposal right now with £110 off the G7s price. Given the Samsung pedigree, the speed, and the visual clarity on offer here, you really get a lot of monitor for your money. Panel size: 32-inch; Resolution: QHD (1440p); Refresh rate: 240Hz. View Deal

ViewSonic VX3219-PC-MHD | £256 £221.39 at Amazon

Save £34 - Only a modest saving but at a smidge over the £200 mark, the value here is exceptional. Keeping things at 1080p has its benefits price-wise, but you're still getting a curved panel, a 240Hz response time, and proper gaming chops - and a lowest-ever price. Panel size: 32-inch; Resolution: 1080p; Refresh rate: 240Hz View Deal

AOC 24G2U 24-inch | £198.99 £169.99 at Box

Save £29 - The AOC 24G2U is one of our go-to recommendations for wallet-friendly gaming monitors that will offer great performance for what you pay. It'll get you a variable refresh rate, so will work great for all games, and it still has a fast 1ms response rate.

View Deal

Acer Predator X38Sbmiiphzx | £1,198.99 £99 at Amazon

Save £200 - This is a brilliant deal on the best 38-inch ultrawide curved monitor that we've tested and seen. And at this lowest-ever price, the value has never been better. Yeah, it's a bit of an investment overt he 34-inchers, but it's still less than most of the massive ultrawides, and has plenty of downright quality and gaming chops to warrant the spend. Great deal.

View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G5 | £300 £243.06 at Amazon

Save £56 - This is a brand new record-low price for the Samsung Odyssey G5 now, so if you're looking for a 1440p display for less, this is absolutely it right now. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: QHD (1440p); Refresh rate: 144Hz.

View Deal

Acer Nitro XF243YP | £219.99 £149.98 at Amazon

Save £70 - If speed and budget are your main concern s this sales period, then this Acer panel is perfect for you. Diminutive in size, but packing in a lot of gaming specs, this will have you zipping around your games like nobody's business. Panel size: 24-inch; Resolution: 1080p; Refresh rate: 165Hz View Deal

BenQ EL2870U | £222.99 £199.98 at ebuyer

Save £23 - Not a massive saving here, but getting this excellent 4K (60Hz) gaming monitor for less than 200 quid is exceptional value. The lowest ever price, as far as we can tell, is £179.,99 so this price is quite close to that as well, further enhancing the value. Panel size: 28-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 60Hz



MSI 27-inch curved monitor | £169 £139 at Very

Save £30 - Very has you covered if you are looking for a budget-friendly curved monitor here. This lovely screen keeps things simple with a 1080p resolution but bags you Freesync too, which helps to smooth over the fact that it's limited to just 75Hz. Still, great value for money at well-under the 150-quid mark.

View Deal

Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 1440p Monitor | 3 Months Xbox Game Pass | £399 £259 at Very

Save £140 - Our favourite mid-range gaming monitor is currently going cheap at Very. It has a refresh rate of 165Hz and great viewing angles. What's great about this deal besides the considerable price slash, is that you have the option to get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass with it. View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G9 | £1,149 £949 at Amazon

Save £200 – Get a fantastic saving on this ridiculous monitor - ridiculous in a good way though of course. The Samsung Odyssey G9 is a whopper of a 49-inch QLED screen but offers solid gaming specs, such as a 1ms response time.

View Deal

MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD | £499 £398.36 at Amazon

Save $17 - This is our top pick for 1440p monitors right now, so saving a chunky 100 quid on it makes it an easy recommendation. The panel on this monitor is crazy quick for an IPS screen, and it has excellent colour reproduction too.

View Deal

When will the Black Friday gaming monitor deals start?

The Black Friday gaming monitor deals are going to kick off on November 25 this year. It's always that Friday after Thanksgiving, so at least we can prepare for the date in advance. As ever though, we are likely to see deals coming thick and fast before the big day itself - get in position to pull any triggers at least a week before, and perhaps even earlier.

Black Friday gaming monitor deals: What to expect

The main thing to expect with Black Friday gaming monitor deals is a significant amount of money off of some of the biggest brands out right now. In the past, we've seen the likes of the massive Samsung CRG9 having more than $300 taken off its price, and then this was bettered last year by the Odyssey G9 having $500 taken off its price. We'd expect such big-name ranges to get the same treatment in this year's Black Friday Samsung deals .

Dell is always a great shout too, and we have big hopes for the QD-OLED Alienware AW3423DW to get its first big price cut. And Dell has form in chopping the price of its biggest and best, for example, we have seen the Alienware AW3420DW have its MSRP slashed from $1,520 all the way down to $1,012.71 - for a total saving of $507.28.

As an example of a great budget screen to look out for, our favourite budget monitor, the AOC 24G2 took a big hit last year and became even more affordable - it dropped from its MSRP of $250 (some say $230) to just $170 in last year's deals, and the nit went down to just $157 in the summer Prime Day event. We'd expect at least the former to happen again, and maybe the latter. At $150 this monitor is a total bargain.

Stepping into mid-range, great-for-almost-everything territory, the ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ is one of best recommendations for an all-round gaming monitor. This received its first big price drop in 2021's Black Friday gaming monitor deals taking $70 or $80 off its price tag. Now that the list price has seemingly levelled out at $300, we expect this to drop to $250 at least.

Looking to go big? It might pay to keep an eye on the Acer CG7 (the CG437K P model). This variant (it's had a slight refresh - the refresh is the CG437K S - absolutely embraced the sales last year, dropping $200 from the price it was before the madness began - and we've since seen it drop lower than that too. Currently, at $1,389, we're expecting that to drop big, potentially to beneath four figures. The refresh model is beneath that mark right now but only went there recently - this should hold for the deals next month. As we continue to brows the history and the markets of our favorites, we'll add some more expectations right here.

Should I wait for the Black Friday gaming monitor deals?

This is a firm and wholehearted 'yes' right now. As we are only two weeks away (at time of writing) from the Black Friday gaming deals starting properly and on the day, there's only a small number of reasons to commit to one now - otherwise, we should all wait.

In brief, we just know for a fact that the best and lowest prices will be on Black Friday itself (and then on the weekend, into Cyber Monday). Despite longer stretches of deals now, retailers do seem to keep the best for the day itself. If you want the best possible or potential deal, you have to wait. Otherwise, you could be in line for some buyer's remorse if you go now and then get outdone in a couple of weeks or days.

Alternatively, we could see a scenario where you go early and that would be if you literally needed something urgently, or perhaps if you found a really terrific deal that was so low (or Black Friday guaranteed - where you'd get refunded the difference if it does go lower). Or more philosophically, if you're OK with spending a bit more but want to ensure you get the stock and can't be bothered with the fuss of the madness.

For the lowest prices, wait; but to just get it over with and guarantee your new screen early, go soon.

Where will the best Black Friday gaming monitors deals be?

There's little debate that Amazon and Dell lead the charge when it comes to some of the deeper Black Friday gaming monitor deals available, though big-box stores have been catching up in recent years; Best Buy and Walmart have offered their fair share of savings on premium panels, too.

US:

Amazon: Regular discounts on a large variety of monitors in all styles

Dell: Huge savings on Dell productivity and Alienware gaming monitors

Best Buy: Deals on MSI Optix, Samsung, Acer, and Lenovo panels

Walmart: Frequent sales on LG, Asus, Samsung, and other makes

Newegg: Selection can be a little more limited, but deals are generally good



UK:

Amazon: Consistently low prices on some of the best gaming monitors

Currys: Fair prices but few deals available at the moment

eBuyer: Minor savings on some of the bigger gaming monitor brands

Overclockers: Regularly stocks high-end gaming ultrawide gaming monitors

Dell: Deep discounts on Alienware and Dell monitors

Very: Good deals available on MSI, Alienware, and HP gaming panels

However, you can get really specific in your search this winter, so if you know what you need, prepare yourself for sales like the Black Friday 4K monitor deals , Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals , Black Friday 1440p monitor deals , and the Black Friday curved monitors offerings too. If you're after something to cast onto that screen, check out everything we expect from this year's Black Friday video game deals . You'll also find plenty of screens in this year's Black Friday Alienware deals to boot.