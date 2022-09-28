Read full article on original website
Related
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Boeing, Bauer, DBSchenker, Glidewell and Twikit
DB Schenker is to start a digital warehouse solution that lets you 3D print locally while they identify the right 3D printed parts, qualify them and qualify them. AM4AM is making a 7000 series aluminum derivative for powder bed fusion. Boeing opens its Additive Manufacturing Plant. Bauer and Twikit Launch an app to fit your hockey helmet better. Glidewell to sell a micro CT scanner. Barcelona´s CIM UPC Technology Center releases a Direct Write system.
3DPrint.com
M. Holland Leads Legacy Injection Molding Users to 3D Printing Technology
Founded in 1950 in the Chicago, Illinois area, M. Holland has grown to become a large North American distributor of thermoplastic resin selling billions of pounds of materials in its history. In the last few years, this has meant expanding beyond traditional markets and tackling the newer field of additive manufacturing (AM).
3DPrint.com
3D Printing Industry Achieves $6B in H1 of 2022
SmarTech Analysis, the leading research firm for the 3D printing industry, has just released its market data for Q2 2022. According to its research, the additive manufacturing (AM) sector achieved 27 percent growth during the same period last year. In total, SmarTech suggests that the 3D printing market achieved $6 billion in the first half of the year, generating revenues of just over $3 billion across Q1 and Q2 each.
3DPrint.com
Velo3D and Plasmos to Discuss Space 3D Printing Industry in October Webinar
On October 13, 2022, at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, 3DPrint.com is hosting a webinar on the emergence of the private space industry. The presentation, titled “How Advanced Metal AM Can Provide the Space Industry with a Galaxy of Innovation,” will explore how space companies are taking advantage of the latest breakthroughs in additive manufacturing (AM). Attendees will hear from industry experts Ali Baghchehsara, Founder and President of space propulsion startup Plasmos, Velo3D’s Brent Hansen, an experienced metal additive manufacturing engineer, and 3DPrint.com Executive Editor and webinar moderator Joris Peels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aviation International News
Magnetic Engines Expands Shop Space
Magnetic Engines in Tallinn, Estonia, has more than doubled the size of its aircraft engine shop. With the expansion, the shop has grown from 300 sq m (3,229 sq ft) to more than 1,000 sq m (10,764 sq ft). The larger facility provides for more shop and office space, as well as engine and engine components storage.
americanmilitarynews.com
China is building a robot army – here’s the video
The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
nationalinterest.org
GE Completes Testing New, More Powerful F-35 Stealth Fighter Engine
Though retooling the F-35’s engines could offer advantages, it might leave the F-35B behind. In a press release, General Electric announced the conclusion of testing for their F-35 fighter jet engine replacement program. This initiative seeks to boost the F-35 stealth fighter’s performance by affording the warplane greater range, acceleration, and an increased combat radius.
Microbots smaller than an ant’s head can move autonomously and untethered
In a new development in the field of micro and nanoelectronics, scientists at Cornell University developed microbots smaller than an ant's head yet capable of walking autonomously. The solar-powered robot, invisible to the naked eye, has a tiny microprocessor "brain" onboard that allows it to walk without being externally controlled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printed MEMS, ASML and iCLIP
Joseph deSimone develops iCLIP which locally injects resins inside a Vat Polymerization build. This lets you use multiple resins in the same print and may be used for multimaterial parts. ASML discloses that is is using 3D Printing extensively for key parts of its EUV machines.
3DPrint.com
Robots for Metal 3D Printing Post-Processing to Debut at Formnext
Rivelin Robotics, a UK-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of robotic systems for metal additive manufacturing (AM), announced that it will introduce its NetShape Robots at this year’s Formnext, in Frankfurt, Germany, November 15-18. Rivelin will be co-hosting Stand B41 in Hall 12 with TextureJet, a UK OEM that will be introducing its electrochemical jet machining (EJM) technology.
technologynetworks.com
In-line Optical Measurements for Process Control in Food Industry
Process control requires measuring the status of the parameters that determine the output of the procedure in order to integrate those actions required to maintain the process within the limits that ensure the desired output. There has been a push to access to reliable and cheap sensor techniques that provide the required information to feed the process control, fleeing from the laborious off-line analysis that usually are costly, time consuming and, in many cases, inefficient. In-line measurements allow for a fast actuation in the process to optimize it and/or keep it under control. There are many physical, electrochemical, or optical sensors in the market that can provide continuous readings of relevant parameters that are linked directly or indirectly with the efficiency of the process or the quality of the final product, but many other critical processing parameters are calling for development of adequate and efficient in-line sensor technologies capable of providing the required information for either process optimization of control.
theevreport.com
Arrival Produces First Production Verification Van in Microfactory
LONDON – Arrival today announced that it has produced the first production verification vehicle from its Bicester Microfactory. Arrival produced the first Van in a Microfactory using in-house technologies, including composite materials, autonomous mobile robots, in-house components, and a software-defined factory. The milestone is a big stepping stone towards...
freightwaves.com
Record-shattering autonomous cargo drone lifts 829-pound payload
When you think of drone delivery, chances are you’re not envisioning a piano flying through the sky. A cup of coffee would be more appropriate. Or an order of chicken wings. Maybe a prescription from your pharmacy. The vast majority of delivery drones aren’t designed to carry more than...
techeblog.com
Engineers Develop Innovative Process for Synthetic Material That Lets Soft Robots Grow Like Plants
There are robotic banana fingers and then this innovative process for synthetic material that lets soft robots grow like plants. This breakthrough will help build better soft robots capable of navigating hard-to-reach places, complicated terrain, and potentially areas within the human body. The field of soft robotics deal with robots...
Lilium aims to build 400 air taxis a year, seek grants
PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German air taxi developer Lilium Air Mobility plans to set up industrial capacity to make some 400 of its electrically powered Lilium Jet flying shuttles a year, while tapping schemes that provide public research support, its new chief executive said.
Woonsocket Call
BeetleSat Announces Next Steps for World’s First LEO Satellite Network With Expandable Antennas
The satellite technology company made headline news at this year’s World Satellite Business Week in Paris, France. BeetleSat, a global provider of telecommunications and satellite technology, unveiled the next phases of development for its much-anticipated LEO broadband satellite constellation. The announcement was made at the 25th edition of the World Satellite Business Week, the leading conference for the satellite industry, which this year brought together the biggest names in the industry and over 1,500 executives from 80 countries.
Phys.org
Researchers use multiple lasers to create reproducible coherent light structures at wavelength level
Scientists from Japan have employed theoretical calculations to model the optical radiation force distribution induced by an arbitral light pattern including an interference pattern. Based on the simulations, they were able to fabricate nano-sized structures in array that may lead to new optical devices, such as chirality sensors. The ability...
3printr.com
GA-ASI and Conflux Technology develop fuel oil heat exchanger for unmanned aerial vehicles
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) is working with long-time collaborator Conflux Technology on the design and manufacture of a new Fuel Oil Heat Exchanger (FOHE) for the MQ-9B. GA-ASI is developing this enhanced thermal solution for its MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft. GA-ASI is a leading developer...
Aviation International News
Product Support Engines 2022
An overall score improvement from 8.5 (out of 10) last year to 8.7 was enough to push GE Aviation to the top of this year’s AIN Engine Product Support Survey. The scores of all other OEMs fell from last year, largely a factor of covid-related supply chain and personnel problems. Honeywell appeared to take the biggest hit in this regard, with its overall score dropping from 8.2 last year to 7.6 in 2022, making it the only OEM to finish with an overall score of less than 8.0. Honeywell executives told AIN that the company is acutely aware of these issues and has embedded its personnel with key suppliers in an effort to unsnarl the bottlenecks and address related issues, including AOG times.
microsoftnewskids.com
How Do 3D Printers Work, Exactly?
Imagine being able to use a home printer to create your own decor, musical instruments or cameras. Or what if manufacturers could print customizable car parts, or doctors didn’t have to worry about donor lists and could simply print the organs their patients needed? This and so much more is possible with 3D printing—and it’s happening now. But how do 3D printers work, and can anyone use them?
Comments / 0