ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, Jack Flaherty allowed one run in six innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Friday night. Pujols mashed a slider from Johan Oveido 398 feet to left field in the fourth inning, his 22nd homer of the season. In his first game against his former teammate, Oviedo became the 456th different pitcher Pujols has homered against. Pujols hadn’t homered in a week since hitting Nos. 699 and 700 at Dodger Stadium last Friday. After a lengthy standing ovation, Pujols came out of the dugout and tipped his cap to the sellout crowd.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO