Pujols hits 701st homer, Flaherty pitches Cards past Pirates

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, Jack Flaherty allowed one run in six innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Friday night. Pujols mashed a slider from Johan Oveido 398 feet to left field in the fourth inning, his 22nd homer of the season. In his first game against his former teammate, Oviedo became the 456th different pitcher Pujols has homered against. Pujols hadn’t homered in a week since hitting Nos. 699 and 700 at Dodger Stadium last Friday. After a lengthy standing ovation, Pujols came out of the dugout and tipped his cap to the sellout crowd.
Atlanta Braves' John Smoltz on Pujols hitting 700 HR, Chipper Jones & MUCH more! | Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander and John Smoltz talk old Braves' stories including one with Chipper Jones & Greg Maddux. Smoltz also reacts to some Chipper Jones' stories from last episode and they also talk about how amazing it was to witness St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols reach 700 home runs. John Smoltz also gives his thoughts on who could be the next hitter to reach the 700 mark!
MLB World Reacts To Controversial Roger Maris Jr. News

Roger Maris Jr. was at Rogers Center on Wednesday night to watch Yankees slugger Aaron Judge tie his father's all-time American League home run record. Following the Yankees' win over the Blue Jays, Maris made an interesting comment about Judge's 2022 season. Maris said Judge should be celebrated as the...
Justin Verlander And A Lack Of Home Runs

As currently situated, Justin Verlander is a favorite to receive his third AL Cy Young award for his performance — 170 innings, 1.80 ERA — this season. Considering how he is 39 years old and had Tommy John surgery roughly two years ago, his performance will be remembered for a long time. Deservingly so, I might add, once you account for how he is posting these kinds of results with diminished strikeout numbers. But, wait, the velocity is still there?!
NFL picks for Week 4 of the 2022 season

A couple of back weeks early on can really hurt your pick’em season. In our straight-up picks, Adam and I are out in front with Ian and our 2021 pick’em champion, Laurie, well behind the mark. They’ll need to slowly chip away in the coming weeks. Here...
