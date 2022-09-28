ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Footwear News

Saint Laurent Takes Sexy Seriously For Archival-Inspired Summer 2023 Collection

Anthony Vaccarello is not one to shy away from the provocative. In his seven years as creative director of Saint Laurent, the Italian designer has left his mark on the French heritage brand though a lot of skin-baring, sexed-up looks, mixed with Yves Saint Laurent’s original use of color and shape. For the brand’s summer ’23 collection, however, Vaccarello kept things more covered up — in a way. Instead of outright skin-baring looks, the creative director turned to sheer knits to showcase a slinky look for next year. Vaccarello referenced dancer and choreographer Martha Graham and a 1930 routine in which she...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

6 Fall Accessory Staples to Complete Your Outfits

Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.  Although new clothing is crucial for fall, the accessories are what you need to invest in. Stick with your staple pieces and team your looks with a fun handbag or necklace to elevate the ensemble and take […]
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Christian Dior SS23 Serves Baroque Grunge on the Parisian Runway

Under the Creative Direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri, is the womenswear counterpart to Kim Jones’ Dior, and the two couldn’t be further apart if they tried. Whereas Jones welcomes frequent collaborators and artists to interpret his menswear with a thread of inspiration from Monsieur Dior’s past, Christian Dior‘s womenswear is highly indebted to the legacy of the house, while singlehandedly transforming the house as she has done with every label she’s worked at (notably holding Valentino down for 17 years before switching to Christian Dior following Raf Simons’ departure in 2015).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Vaquera SS23 Brings the Subversive American Dream to Paris Fashion Week

New York-based label Vaquera has returned to Paris Fashion Week for the second time to showcase its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Dover Street Market. When models stormed down the runway, unbothered and at a fast-paced techno beat, Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee’s mission to bring the subversive American dream to the French capital was effortlessly achieved. Under the hazy light of the catwalk, acid-washed denim pieces, dramatic marine-inspired shapes, rock n roll tights, fussy pleated tops, four-finger fringe globes, teddy bear keychains, subverted puff sleeves, ruffled skirts and oversized sweaters swayed the audience’s mind.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Gigi Was A Bare-Faced Beauty On Isabel Marant’s Runway

The make-up artists at Milan Fashion Week brought us purple smoky eyes, elaborate feline flicks and, at Prada, some frankly impractical lashes. In Paris – and specifically at Isabel Marant’s spring/summer 2023 show, the mood could not have been more different. Models practically skipped down the runway – “Don’t look like robotic models that are not alive!” the designer told her cast backstage ahead of the show – with sparkling eyes, super-clean hair and faces that looked freshly scrubbed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Fashion Brands#French Fashion#Clothing Shop#Hewi#Runway
Vogue

The It-Girl’s Autumn Is All About Leather

Goodbye to the gauzy mesh dresses that defined the summer of 2022 – fashion’s new mood is all about all leather everything. Street style is looking Matrix-esque: Bella Hadid’s worn leather nonstop throughout fashion month; Hailey Bieber has channeled the film’s protagonist Trinity in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Saint Laurent; and Kendall has elevated her trackies with fitted outerwear.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

The Vogue Editors’ Standout PFW SS23 Shows

In between the hyper-glamorous Kate Moss moments (hadn’t you heard, wearing your Saint Laurent coat is so last season!) and Dior dance troupes, a handful of quieter brands have been populating the Paris schedule with fresh ideas. From the marine style bubbling up at Botter to The Row’s exquisite Bermuda shorts, here are the most interesting brand propositions of the season.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Slowear Teases Womenswear Ambitions at Milan Fashion Week

SLOW-WOMEN: Slowear is testing the waters for its womenswear range, currently accounting for between 5 percent and 10 percent of its sales. And for the first time it hosted a Milan Fashion Week presentation to unveil the spring collection. Welcoming guests at Slowear’s flagship in the arty Brera district —...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Hold Onto Your Hemlines! The Micro-Mini Just Got Even Shorter At Loewe

In Paris in 1947, Christian Dior unveiled his “New Look”, defined by opulent full skirts made from yards of fabric that defied the frugal and utilitarian post-wartime mood. More than half a century later, in the same city, Jonathan Anderson did quite the opposite. For Loewe’s spring/summer 2023 collection, unveiled at Le Garde Republicaine, the designer kept hemlines high – so high, in fact, they made last year’s viral Miu Miu micro-skirts look positively demure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Dua Lipa Is A High Fashion Audrey Hepburn

Dua Lipa is not afraid to make a statement when it comes to fashion, as evidenced by her sparkling custom Balenciaga onstage outfits, or the barely-there mini dresses by the likes of Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Dilara Findikoglu that are all over her IG feed. Her most recent look, however, explored a more classic take on style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2023

Elsa Schiaparelli was not afraid of shocking with her Surrealist fashion designs — after all, she used the word to christen her most famous perfume. Daniel Roseberry, the designer who has spearheaded the revival of the historic French fashion house, has delivered some headline-making moments himself: think Kim Kardashian in her green leather six-pack corset, or Julia Fox in a cropped denim jacket with cone-shaped breasts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

‘Beyond Remade’ Launches From Veteran Clothing Upcycler Bank and Vogue

Remaking things at scale — fashion in this case — takes many skilled hands. If you’ve seen extensive upcycled collections at Urban Outfitters, Topshop or Converse, then they were likely made by Bank and Vogue, or BVH, a veteran clothing upcycler that’s been in the reuse space for 20 years. BVH also counts Beyond Retro (a London-based vintage clothing retailer) in its portfolio.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Loewe SS23 Offers a Lesson in Phygital Fashion

Loewe presented its Spring/Summer 2023 offering at Paris Fashion Week, with a collection that centered around Anderson’s flower of the season: Anthuriums. Blurring the lines between physical and digital, SS23 probed its audience to consider “the reality of clothing,” through playful experimentation between silhouettes and shapes. Anderson’s showcase was complete with “shrunken” dresses, twisted knits and miniature leather jackets alongside enamel metal tops feeding further into this season’s floral motif.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Bella Hadid Brings Her Trophy Vintage To Paris

With another day comes another stand-out vintage moment from Bella Hadid. This time around, it was a slashed Comme des Garçons sweater from 2008, featuring ruffled ribbon detailing running across it, which the supermodel wore while off-duty at Paris Fashion Week. Hadid paired the daring cut-out top with a black leather midi skirt from Balenciaga, along with the brand’s buzzy Le Cagole bag and Nike Air trainers – giving a textbook example of how to bring vintage bang up to date.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

11 Coats and Jackets on Sale at Macy’s — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It's that time of year to buy new outerwear! Coats and jackets can be big investments though. You obviously want something warm and high quality that will last and last, but the prices of those picks are often […]
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Yohji Yamamoto’s Tattered Elegance Set a Halfway Mark for Paris’ SS23 Collections

For years, Yohji Yamamoto has continued to push the envelope for what ready-to-wear means in men’s and women’s clothing; jarring and incomprehensible to some, while decadent and understanding to others. For Spring/Summer 2023 the legendary designer presented a variegated assortment of all-black runway looks – all perfectly stitched together with varying degrees of layering and intricacy – which set a halfway mark for Paris’ SS23 collections.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Acne Studios Showcases a Twisted Wedding Party for SS23 Collection

Acne Studios celebrated its 10-year anniversary with Jonny Johansson’s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week. Taking this season to new heights, the Swedish brand hosted a romantic affair at the city’s Palais de Tokyo. The contemporary art space was adorned with beds draped in pink silk sheets, handmade shell-encrusted candelabras and an entirely pink runway to welcome the collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

