A.J. McKee says Nate Diaz 'can get Long Beach slapped,' welcomes fight in Bellator
LOS ANGELES –A.J. McKee and Nate Diaz could’ve come to blows one time in a hotel ballroom, so perhaps it makes sense to settle things inside the cage at some point. “Run it up,” McKee told MMA Junkie on Thursday at Bellator 286 media day. “Like I said, I don’t turn down no fades, man. I’m in this for the long haul. I think that would be a good fight. I think it would be my first real huge fight into stardom.”
The most anctipated boxing bouts ever
Some of the most significant boxing matches in the history of the sport took place with fans all over the world on the edge of their seats. Wagering devotees had the joy of the most thrilling chances to back their favorite. Our main ten rundown incorporates a portion of history’s most eminent and anticipated boxing challenges.
Conor McGregor takes aim at Michael Bisping and other fighters for pursuing careers in the movie business
Conor McGregor has taken aim at a parade of fighters, including Michael Bisping, for pursuing the world of acting. One thing we all know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he doesn’t pull his punches. The Irishman is easily one of the most intriguing figures in the sport of mixed martial arts and yet despite his star power, he still feels the need to engage in debates on social media – whether it be with fans, fighters or pretty much anyone else.
Conor McGregor Blasts Fellow Fighters Pursuing Film Gigs
UFC superstar Conor McGregor feels he stands out amongst the rest of the MMA fighters who are pursuing roles in film. McGregor is still recovering from leg surgery after suffering a nasty injury in his trilogy against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. A timetable for his UFC return is uncertain at the moment as he continues to tease fans with footage of his progress.
Claressa Shields Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut
Boxing champ Claressa Shields is congratulating Cris Cyborg on her first boxing win. It looks as if there is a new MMA fighter turned boxer on the block. Former UFC champion and current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has just won her first boxing match. After a long and successful...
UFC Vegas 61 Weigh-In Results: One Fight Cancellation
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan takes place live tomorrow from the UFC Apex, and MMA News is here as each bout becomes official with the weigh-in results!. Tomorrow night’s main event is set to be #5-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern going against Xiaonan Yan. Dern is coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Tecia Torres at UFC 273 last April but will be looking to pick up her first main event victory after falling to Marina Rodriguez at the UFC Vegas 39 headliner last October. She’ll be facing the #14-ranked Yan, who recently amassed a 13-fight unbeaten streak that spanned over a full decade.
Watch: Top Finishes From Fighters On UFC Vegas 61 Card
The UFC is hyping up their upcoming UFC Vegas 61 card by releasing a compilation of some of the best finishes from some of the event’s fighters. UFC Vegas 61 will be headlined on Saturday by a strawweight matchup between rising contenders Yan Xiaonan and Mackenzie Dern. The co-main event also promises plenty of excitement with welterweights Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo set to do battle.
Jose Aldo Recalls Conor McGregor Calling Him Up Drunk Just To Trash Talk
Jose Aldo is spilling some tea in regard to his old foe Conor McGregor. Back in 2015, Jose Aldo was the best featherweight on the planet. He was the UFC champion and had successfully defended his title seven times. That all ended when he had a run-in with Conor McGregor at UFC 194. During that leadup to their fight was the first time that fans caught a real glimpse of McGregor’s personality and trash-talking abilities. Some believe that he may have gotten in the head of Aldo during press conferences and media appearances.
UFC Vegas 61 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Dern vs. Yan
Dangerous women’s Strawweights attempt to rebuild this Saturday (Oct. 1, 2022) when submission ace, Mackenzie Dern, and all-action slugger, Yan Xiaonan, battle it inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also on tap for UFC Vegas 61 are a Welterweight slugfest between Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo, Featherweight fireworks pitting Sodiq Yusuff against Octagon newcomer Don Shainis, and the return of Raoni Barcelos opposite Trevin Jones.
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 61, betting odds & watch times
There is an event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 60 card two weeks ago, the MMA
Manager negotating Lyoto Machida’s return to the UFC to make Shogun Rua trilogy at UFC 283 in Brazil
Lyoto Machida may be a UFC fighter again soon. Machida left the UFC in 2018 on a two-fight winning streak and signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was still a top contender and in Bellator, he went 2-4 and lost four straight, with his last loss coming by KO to Fabian Edwards in his final fight for the promotion.
