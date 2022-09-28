The last few months have been quite a ride for Tom Kim, let alone the last two weeks. It was only six months ago that Kim, a 20-year-old born in South Korea, had no status on the PGA Tour. He accepted Special Temporary Membership after the Open Championship, and then won the Wyndham Championship in August, securing his Tour card through 2024 and earning a berth in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, where he made it to the BMW Championship.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO