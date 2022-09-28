ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

Sylva Herald

Barbara Dooley

Barbara Jane Wilson Dooley, 89, of Cullowhee, N.C., and Chattanooga, Tenn., died in Chattanooga on Sept. 18, 2022.
Preacher Man

When one hears the word “history” it’s natural to think of dusty, long-ago events. But the thing about history is that it continues to be made. And Rev. Robert Blanton is a person who just keeps making that history. Blanton, who will turn 90 on Oct. 9,...
Superior Court

An administrative term of Jackson County Superior Court were held last week at the Justice Center with Judge Brad Letts presiding.
