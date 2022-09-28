Read full article on original website
Related
texomashomepage.com
Electra man sentenced for shooting man, assaulting officer
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man who shot a man in Wichita Falls and then barricaded himself in an apartment and fought officers when they came to arrest him was sentenced to 25 years in prison for multiple charges. Rodolfo Rodriguez, 42, pleaded guilty in Judge Charles Barnard’s...
texomashomepage.com
Two Wichita Falls gas stations closed for criminal investigation
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are at the scene of two local convenience stores, serving search warrants for unspecified illegal activities in the store. Both Tami’s Sunoco and Convenient Food Mart at Rhea Road and Southwest Parkway have crime scene tape around the gas pumps and customers are being told they are closed.
texomashomepage.com
Defendant in good Samaritan killing takes manslaughter plea
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was charged with the murder of a good Samaritan who came to the aid of the defendant’s wife took a plea deal Thursday, September 29, for manslaughter. On April 23, 2018, Wichita Falls Police said William Starnes was beating his wife...
texomashomepage.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized, arrested after chase ends in wreck on Central Fwy
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A motorcyclist is in custody after being treated for injuries sustained during a brief high-speed chase Thursday night. According to Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputy Melvin Joyner, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop of a motorcycle at the intersection of 10th and Holliday shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, September 29.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Police ID teen suspects in auto burglaries
A pair of Bowie teenagers have been identified as suspects in a spree of vehicle burglaries between Sept. 24 and 25. Sgt. Josh Wolfe of the Bowie Police Department said the string of vehicle burglaries occurred throughout town and not in one specific neighborhood. “Approximately 10 vehicles were opened and...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD arrests man after standoff on Taylor Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man who claimed he was armed barricaded himself in the backyard of a home in the 1300 block of Taylor on Thursday, after leading Wichita Falls Police on a foot chase. At 9:38 Thursday morning, WFPD officers identified a man with an active felony...
newschannel6now.com
Heavy police presence at two WF gas stations
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence filled the parking lots of two Wichita Falls convenience stores Friday night. Since around 4:30 p.m., officers and detectives have been at Tami’s convenience store on Rhea road and at Convenient Food Mart, also known to many as Lucky’s #7.
1600kush.com
Drunk driver admits shooting toward night club
(Stillwater, Okla.) — The driver of a flatbed pickup truck, who had been kicked out of the Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater along with his passenger, has admitted to returning and firing multiple rounds from a pistol in the direction of the club, while three or four people were standing outside at about 1 am on Feb. 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
Lawton teen who pled guilty in 12-year-old’s death receives sentence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A teenager who pled guilty to shooting and killing a 12-year-old in 2021 was set to officially be sentenced Wednesday, but that did not happen as expected. 16-year-old Prayeon Jackson pled guilty in April to Manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old Erick Berry in July of...
texomashomepage.com
Former Wichita County deputy found guilty, sentenced
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A six-man, six-woman jury found former Wichita County Deputy Gerald “Tony” Morgan guilty of invasive visual recording, Wednesday, after about 30 minutes of deliberation. Later the jury returned with the punishment of 180 days in state jail. The maximum sentence is two years.
newschannel6now.com
WFFD fights fire on Avenue F, Monroe Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire near Avenue F and Monroe Street on Friday. Firefighters were called to the scene around 4 p.m. Our photographer said WFFD appears to have the blaze under control as of 4:30 p.m. This is a developing story....
Man sentenced to prison for assault of officer, burglary
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who in the space of two months assaulted and resisted officers at a motel and broke into a liquor store and had a confrontation with the owner is sentenced to prison. Dillon Hollar pleaded guilty to assault of an officer and will serve eight years, according to records. He […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man pleads in 2021 shooting death of Charles Bolf
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was originally charged with murder and then had the charge reduced to aggravated assault and deadly conduct pleads guilty to those charges Tuesday, September 27, 2022, for a suspended sentence. Alton Rhodes was sentenced to two seven-year prison terms, suspended to five years probation. The hearing was originally […]
texomashomepage.com
Man killed after motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Rd
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has died from his injuries following a Wednesday night motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Road near the Wichita-Clay County line. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to United Regional at approximately 12:52 a.m. Thursday, September 29, to take a report of a deceased person.
olneyenterprise.com
Olney man charged with felony animal cruelty
An Olney man with a previous conviction for animal cruelty was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with cruelty to a livestock animal in connection with a foundered horse in his care, Olney Police Chief Dan Birbeck said. Tony Clayton, 54, was arrested a year ago for chaining a dog...
kswo.com
Man transported to OU Medical following overnight accident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One man was transported to the hospital in the early hours of Friday, following a severe crash just south of Lawton. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cameron C. Brown, 29, was driving northbound on US-277 when he took a curve incorrectly, causing the vehicle to slide before departing the roadway and hitting a tree.
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls 23-year-old reported missing since June
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 23-year-old man from Wichita Falls has reportedly been missing since mid-June. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, Travis Russell was reported missing on Monday, August 22. Sgt. Eipper said his family told police that they hadn’t seen Russell since...
Victim wanted charge dropped but former deputy trial goes forward
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury has been seated for trial of a former Wichita County deputy, SWAT team member, and Wichita Falls police officer who is charged with invasive video recording. Gerald Morgan is alleged to have promoted a photo of the intimate area of a female by e-mailing the photo without the victim’s […]
Couple arrested after boyfriend jumps from window
Wichita Falls, Wichita County, Protective Order, Arrest, Jump, Window, Andrew Clark, Fawn Durkin, Trespassing,
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office holds retirement ceremony
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There was a bittersweet goodbye for seven deputies and employees at the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A retirement ceremony was held at the law enforcement center thanking them for their service toward the county. Our crews spoke to one individual who was honored and here’s what he had to say.
News Talk 860 KSFA
Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT
News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksfa860.com
Comments / 0