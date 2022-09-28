Read full article on original website
California cat missing for nearly a decade, found 1,000 miles away in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what this...
Warnings of 'imminent damnation', armed board meeting attendees and harassment: Former Idaho library director to share experience
SPOKANE, Wash. — One month after she announced her resignation, former Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden will host an event to discuss the threats, extreme requests for censorship, and resistance that led to her resignation. The event "When Freedom of Expression is at Risk" will take place at...
KHQ Right Now
Police standoff closes off East Sprague near Perry Street
SPOKANE, Wash. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) and federal law enforcement partners blocked east Sprague near Perry street Thursday morning to conduct a raid. According to SPD, there were no injuries as a search warrant was executed. Law enforcement could be seen entering the Hells Angels headquarters building.
theshelbyreport.com
Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
New VA clinic opening near Sandpoint in October
KOOTENAI, Idaho — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Wednesday that a new contract clinic will open in Kootenai in October 2022. Bonner County VA Clinic for Veterans will serve veterans living in North Idaho, as well as increase access to care for veterans living in rural areas.
Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra visited Treaty Rock Elementary Thursday morning to surprise third-grade teacher Karen Lauritzen with a $1,000 check, balloons and the prestigious title of Idaho’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. The post Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year appeared first on Local News 8.
Spokane Police use bullhorn, flashbang to arrest man, woman
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man and woman at a home in west Spokane Thursday night. Police say the pair had a Department of Corrections warrant, and the man has a history of violent crime and weapon possession. Police used a bullhorn to call the suspects out of the home. A flashbang was also used to arrest one...
Spokane law enforcement raid Hells Angels Clubhouse on East Sprague
Spokane Police and federal agents are conducting a raid Thursday morning on the Hell's Angels Clubhouse in the 1400 block of East Sprague.
KTVB
'Task Force Butler' organization calls on prosecutors to crack down on 'Patriot Front' hate group
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — KREM 2 News was there this June as authorities stopped a U-Haul a few hundred feet from Coeur d'Alene's Pride Event, arresting the 31 masked men inside. Pictures and videos spread across the country. "Underneath the mask that the Patriot Front gang wears are neo-Nazis,"...
KXLY
Sandpoint Police execute 3 search warrants of suspected drug dealers
SANDPOINT, Idaho — This week, Sandpoint Police executed three separate search warrants at the homes of suspected drug dealers. On Monday, Sandpoint Police assisted a DEA taskforce with a search warrant in south Sandpoint. They discovered multicolored fentanyl pills and other drug-related paraphernalia. On Wednesday, Sandpoint Police searched a...
Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down
SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
New state agency changes how deadly use of police force is investigated
SPOKANE, Wash. — The director of Washington state's new Office of Independent Investigations is in Spokane this week meeting with groups and agencies his office will soon be working with. The state's legislature created the Office of Independent Investigations in May 2021. It's considered the first independent agency in...
nicsentinel.com
Monument dedicated for peace and unity installed in Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene- The CDA Arts Commission unveiled a statue dedicated to peace and unity in the community on Sherman Avenue across from the Human Rights building on Friday. Artist of the “Monument to Peace and Unity” statue, Ai Qiu Hopen of Humanity Memorial, inc., was the main guest of honor at the ceremony to dedicate her new art piece in front of a general audience with members from the CDA Arts Commission for the local community that stands at the entrance to the City of Coeur d’Alene on Sherman Avenue.
inlander.com
Sheriff Ozzie walks nonexistent homeless camp while talking Camp Hope, dirty politics
It’s just after noon on Sunday, and Ozzie Knezovich is on a quest to prove that a homeless camp isn’t real. As the sheriff of Spokane County walks down Appleway Trail in Spokane Valley, not far from the intersection of University Road and Sprague Avenue, he notices a group of five or so people pushing a stroller and waves to them.
City vacates building operating as homeless shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — A building operating as a homeless shelter was vacated Thursday afternoon following a number of citations issued by the city of Spokane. The notice sent 72 homeless people staying there back out onto the streets. “We opened the door in good faith,” said Ronald Nelson, owner...
State of Spokane County address returns after three years
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The last time Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney gave a State of the County address was back in 2019. Now three years and a pandemic later, she stepped back in front of community and business leaders at the Spokane Convention Center on Thursday to deliver this year's address.
Daughter of North Idaho rock painter makes sure her father's legacy is remembered
POST FALLS, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press:. Many will remember 89-year-old veteran Wally Betz for the paintings he shared with his community in North Idaho. But what his daughter, Vicki Hart, will remember most fondly is the love...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County Medical Examiner identifies man who was crushed, killed by car
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was crushed and killed by a car as 52-year-old David Holland. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be accidental mechanical asphyxia. At last update, the Spokane Police Department said Holland could’ve been trying...
WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
KHQ Right Now
One dead following head-on crash in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho. - The Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to a a head-on collision near Post Falls that left one dead. Around 12:26 a.m. on Sept. 30, ISP said they got a call about a crash involving 74 year old woman and 32 year old male. Both were transferred to the Kootenai County Medical Center with critical injuries where the woman later died.
