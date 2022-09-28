ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athol, ID

KHQ Right Now

Police standoff closes off East Sprague near Perry Street

SPOKANE, Wash. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) and federal law enforcement partners blocked east Sprague near Perry street Thursday morning to conduct a raid. According to SPD, there were no injuries as a search warrant was executed. Law enforcement could be seen entering the Hells Angels headquarters building.
SPOKANE, WA
theshelbyreport.com

Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

New VA clinic opening near Sandpoint in October

KOOTENAI, Idaho — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Wednesday that a new contract clinic will open in Kootenai in October 2022. Bonner County VA Clinic for Veterans will serve veterans living in North Idaho, as well as increase access to care for veterans living in rural areas.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra visited Treaty Rock Elementary Thursday morning to surprise third-grade teacher Karen Lauritzen with a $1,000 check, balloons and the prestigious title of Idaho’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. The post Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year appeared first on Local News 8.
POST FALLS, ID
Athol, ID
Idaho State
KXLY

Sandpoint Police execute 3 search warrants of suspected drug dealers

SANDPOINT, Idaho — This week, Sandpoint Police executed three separate search warrants at the homes of suspected drug dealers. On Monday, Sandpoint Police assisted a DEA taskforce with a search warrant in south Sandpoint. They discovered multicolored fentanyl pills and other drug-related paraphernalia. On Wednesday, Sandpoint Police searched a...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down

SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
SPOKANE, WA
nicsentinel.com

Monument dedicated for peace and unity installed in Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene- The CDA Arts Commission unveiled a statue dedicated to peace and unity in the community on Sherman Avenue across from the Human Rights building on Friday. Artist of the “Monument to Peace and Unity” statue, Ai Qiu Hopen of Humanity Memorial, inc., was the main guest of honor at the ceremony to dedicate her new art piece in front of a general audience with members from the CDA Arts Commission for the local community that stands at the entrance to the City of Coeur d’Alene on Sherman Avenue.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

State of Spokane County address returns after three years

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The last time Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney gave a State of the County address was back in 2019. Now three years and a pandemic later, she stepped back in front of community and business leaders at the Spokane Convention Center on Thursday to deliver this year's address.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County Medical Examiner identifies man who was crushed, killed by car

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was crushed and killed by a car as 52-year-old David Holland. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be accidental mechanical asphyxia. At last update, the Spokane Police Department said Holland could’ve been trying...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

One dead following head-on crash in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho. - The Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to a a head-on collision near Post Falls that left one dead. Around 12:26 a.m. on Sept. 30, ISP said they got a call about a crash involving 74 year old woman and 32 year old male. Both were transferred to the Kootenai County Medical Center with critical injuries where the woman later died.
POST FALLS, ID

