Here Are Three Ways to Assist People Affected by Hurricane Ian
Millions are left without power and tens of thousands have been forced from their homes into shelters after Hurricane Ian moved out of Florida and made landfall on the Carolina coast. In the aftermath of what some are calling the 500-year flood event, the category-4 hurricane Ian brought 150 mph...
5 Texas Cities Top List of Most Polite Cities in the Country
Did you know that the Lone Star state has its very own motto? That's right, the motto of "Friendship" was adopted as the Texas state motto in February 1930. And boy, is Texas really showing that friendship really is a way of living out here. Over at Preply, which is...
Let’s Argue: These Are The Best Taco Cities In Texas
A recent study on the best taco cities in America found that Texas has a lot of love for them but California still has us beat. If you haven't noticed, we're currently engaged in a silent "CIVIL WAR" between Texas and California. The two states (and its residents) are fighting back and forth about which is better in various "cultural" and "political" ways. This one particular battle front has to do with food and one of our most beloved treasures: Tacos.
Tron: Legacy Inspired Home for Sale in Texas for $3 Million
The 2010 sci-fi flick "Tron: Legacy" had a lot of cool stuff; those cool neon outlined outfits, those neon outlined bikes, those neon frisbee looking things- basically a lot of neon to make regular things look futuristic. While I don't know many people who loved "Tron: Legacy", there certainly is...
DYK: There Are Two Legal Casinos In Texas? One’s In East Texas
I was today years old when I found out there are two actual, legal casinos operating in the Great State of Texas. Did you know about these? One is in East Texas. Granted it's kind of Southern-East Texas, but it's much closer than the other one. Let's start with the...
East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire
The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Texas, Half Are Pick-ups
Crime happens everywhere including here in the state of Texas. It doesn't make sense to me because just about everyone here has a gun and is willing to do whatever it takes to protect themselves, their family, and their property but vehicle theft is something that we all need to watch out for because it happens. But I did take the time to look at the numbers from the National Insurance Crime Bureau to see what are the most stolen vehicles in the state of Texas and it seems like pick-ups are hit hardest.
East Texas Cheerleaders, Dance Teams Compete at Texas Forest Fest
The George H. Henderson Jr., Expo Center bleachers were packed at the Texas State Forest Festival on Sunday afternoon. Dance teams and cheerleaders from the East Texas area converged in Lufkin to show off their best routines for the chance to claim first place in their respective categories and divisions.
5 Must See Events At The Texas State Forest Festival in Lufkin
The Texas State Forest Festival gets underway tonight at the George H. Henderson Expo Center on the loop in Lufkin. The 38th annual festival runs every night until this Sunday, September 18th, 2022. They are doing it big this year post-covid and bringing the heat with a lot of new...
You Can Play Bingo At These Chick-fil-A Restaurants In Texas
For many of us, Chick-fil-A is the holy grail of chicken, and for some customers in-the-know, they are also a great place to pick up a quick game of bingo. You might not be able to get spicy nuggets or cash, but you can win Chick-fil-A-themed prizes and merchandise. If...
Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws
When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
Get a Delicious Preview of the New Food at the State Fair of Texas
Fair season has arrived not only in East Texas but across the state. The Gregg County Fair is happening right now with many more to come across our region over the next few weeks. One fair that many East Texans will make a weekend trip to enjoy is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. Here you can enjoy a plethora of rides, food, games, food, exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. The State Fair of Texas offers so much more than your normal corn dogs and funnel cakes. Let's take a look at what you can try this year.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
A Topo Chico Shortage Has Been Confirmed and Some Consumers Are Not Happy
There have been many different shortages or price increases this year. After deciding to give up soda, I discovered how much of a shortage of materials there really is. After parting ways with sodas and deciding to get some Topo Chico with lime, I was able to finish a whole case of the sparkling water within a week and a half. I decided to go back to the store for more, but discovered that wouldn't be as easy my first trip.
PHOTOS: Take A Look at These Massive Texas Homecoming Mums
Everything is bigger in Texas, or so the saying goes. We have the biggest bat colony (Austin), the biggest cowboy (Big Tex at the State Fair), and the biggest container of oatmeal (actually a water tower in Oatmeal, Texas), just to name a few. The Biggest Buc-ee's is no longer...
What’s The Secret Meaning to The Stars You See on Texas Homes?
I see these as simply decoration but apparently, they could mean so much more. Is there a secret meaning to these metal stars that I'm unaware of? Could they be a symbol of good luck, a religious statement or something a bit more sexual?. Lots of houses have these barn...
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
Two Suspects Arrested in Connection With Houston, Texas Deputy Death
An update has been provided in the case of the death of Omar Ursin. On Sunday August 28th, 2022, Ursin was killed while picking up food for his family. Law enforcement was looking for a dark sedan with tinted windows that pulled up next to Ursin's vehicle, fired multiple bullets into the vehicle. Officers also released a statement that asked anyone who had information about the case to report the info to the Harris County's Sheriff's Office.
Did You Hear About the Texas Man Arrested for Stealing His Own Truck?
A guy in Jasper County, Texas was arrested for driving his own car off the lot of a repair shop. Here's what Texas law has to say about this situation, plus some tips on what to do instead. Stealing Your Own Car?. Although it sounds like he was actually stealing...
