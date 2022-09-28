Read full article on original website
Earn A Goat Fortnite Skin For Free With Goat Simulator 3 Purchase On Epic Games Store
The recent "buy a game on Epic Games Store, receive a free Fortnite skin" trend is continuing with Goat Simulator 3, which will offer "A Goat" skin in the battle royale for all pre-orders and purchases of the goat mayhem game. A trailer for the collaboration shows Pligor, one of...
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For October 2022 Revealed
Xbox has announced the next lineup of free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition will be free to claim in October. It marks the first month where the Games With Gold lineup doesn't include original Xbox or Xbox 360 games. Sadly, this means the lineup for October, and seemingly future months, only features two games.
Apex Legends Mobile - Rhapsody's Remix Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's fifth battle pass is just a few days away, but this event-packed season isn't over quite yet. Players have until October 4 to complete one final seasonal Hyperbeat quest in return for free cosmetics, Mission Cards, currency, and other useful items. The good news: Rhapsody's Remix can easily be completed in a single day, and the prizes are well worth the effort.
PlayStation's New Loyalty Program Rolls Out October 5 For North America
PlayStation Stars is a new loyalty program that anybody with a PlayStation account can join, and it launches quite soon. It does not require a PlayStation Plus membership and will first debut in Asia on September 29, North and South America on October 5, and Europe and Australia on October 13.
Dead Space Remake Promises No Loading Screens Or Cuts
Since it was first announced, EA Motive has had one ambitious promise for the upcoming Dead Space remake: that it will stay true to the original, while also being fully rebuilt from scratch in a new engine. A new blog on the topic has explained a little more about where the game has been expanded and modernized, and how Motive has tried to stay faithful to the original.
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Event Features Cosmoem
The cosmic pokemon, Cosmoem, will arrive in Pokemon Go for the first time during the Evolving Stars Event. The event runs from October 5 at 10 AM to October 11 at 8 PM local time. Cosmoem is a Psychic Legendary Pokemon, and is the evolution of Cosmog. Players can trigger...
Today's Wordle Answer (#467) - September 30, 2022
There's no better way to end the week than by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you might be struggling to accomplish that goal. Luckily for you, we're here to make sure that you end the week with a bang and continue your streak into the weekend. The good news is that the answer to today's Wordle is fairly easy, as there aren't any tricky letters in the word. Although, the word itself isn't too commonly used, so some players might need to rely on entering random letters or they can use our guide. If you haven't started the September 30 Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.
6 Games Are Free To Stream For Prime Members In October
Google Stadia is shutting down its servers, but Amazon’s game streaming platform, Luna, is still going strong. In fact, October will see the addition of six games to the Prime Gaming Channel--which is offered free to all Prime members. This includes a few quirky indies, a highly rated FPS, and more. Luna can be streamed on PC, Mac, mobile, or through any compatible Amazon Fire devices.
Genshin Impact Developers Talk Endgame Content And Welcoming Newcomers
The Genshin Impact version 3.1 update has recently went live, and with it came the chance to speak with HoYoverse's developers over e-mail to gain insight into the team's plans for the future. We asked about endgame content, Resin caps, costumes, and more. In their responses, the developers touch on...
Biggest Games Releasing In October 2022 - Gotham Knights, Call Of Duty, And Much More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The final quarter of the year is usually the busiest time on the gaming calendar, and 2022 isn't bucking that trend. Ahead of some massive releases in November and December, October is getting the party started with a collection of AAA heavyweights, quirky indie games, and some fascinating titles fighting for a spot this month. From the long-in-development Gotham Knights to the billion-dollar return of Call of Duty, there's no shortage of digital entertainment to look forward to in October.
Stadia Refunds Explained | GameSpot News
Stadia was first revealed in early 2019 at that year's GDC event, and officially launched in November that year. The streaming service had an impressive number of third-party games available, with big names such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Cyberpunk 2077, and Doom Eternal in its library. Google also had big plans for exclusive titles on Stadia and began investing in its own game studios, but by February 2021, it had shut down that division and announced that it would no longer develop its own games.
Super Buckyball Tournament Releases November 15 On Steam
Super Buckyball Tournament, a futuristic 3v3 multiplayer sports hero game, will be released on November 15 through Steam. From trailers and teasers, Super Buckyball seems like soccer, but with superpowers. Dev Pathea Games (My Time at Portia) has seasonal battle passes planned for the game, as well as regular content updates. Players can try the beta version for free during Steam Next Fest, a showcase of upcoming games to be released on Valve's platform.
Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition Available At Target
The special-edition Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED is available to preorder now for $359. Multiple retailers have listed the console ahead of its November 4 release date. Walmart is currently sold out, but the console is available at Target at the moment. That said, it will likely sell out quickly.
