fox13news.com
Hillsborough residents urged to conserve water to prevent neighborhood pump stations from overflowing
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County residents who are experiencing power outages in their home and neighborhood are urged to conserve water. Hillsborough County Water Resources said water going down the drain collects in neighborhood pump stations. Officials said without power, impacted pump stations can and will overflow. If pumps start...
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County officials urge residents on Little Manatee, Alafia rivers to monitor rising water levels
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County officials are urging people living along the floodplains of the Little Manatee and Alafia rivers to watch rising water levels outside their homes due to the effects of Hurricane Ian. The Little Manatee River is expected to rise on Thursday evening, and the...
Hillsborough County residents brace for Alafia River flooding
TAMPA, Fla. — While so much of the focus of Hurricane Ian's damage is on the communities hit hard in Southwest Florida, there are some areas still waiting. In Hillsborough County, along the Alafia River are residential neighborhoods. The river is flooded and expected to crest overnight on Friday...
tampabeacon.com
Hillsborough lifts evacuation order, shelters prepare to end operations
As the path of Hurricane Ian takes it and its imminent hazardous conditions away from Hillsborough County, and following initial safety assessments, County Administrator Bonnie M. Wise has rescinded existing Orders of Evacuation for Hillsborough County. After sheltering over 8,000 evacuees in 47 general population, pet-friendly, and special- needs shelters,...
Hillsborough health officials warn residents ‘never taste food’ for post-hurricane safety check
Hillsborough County health officials are warning residents not to taste food after power outages, saying it could be dangerous during storm recovery.
Evacuations still possible for Hillsborough residents along local rivers
Hillsborough County officials warned residents living in the floodplains of two local rivers that they could see flooding as water levels rise.
Fire damages business in Hernando Co. after person leaves stove unattended
A fire heavily damaged a business in Hernando County after a person inside accidentally left a stove unattended, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services said.
tampabeacon.com
County facilities remain closed through Sept. 30
All Hillsborough County offices and facilities will remain closed to the public through Friday, Sept. 30 with the exception of Solid Waste, so County employees can continue to support emergency operations in response to Hurricane Ian. County employees are working to transition to normal business operations following Hurricane Ian. Additionally,...
Early Morning Commerical Fire In Hernando County Results In Only Minor Damage
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – An early morning commercial fire resulted in minor damage to a business, according to fire officials. At 4:12 a.m. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a reported commercial fire in the 15,000 block of Spring Hill Dr. The
stpetecatalyst.com
PCS to reopen schools, six remain without power
September 30, 2022 - According to a Friday afternoon release, the Pinellas County School (PCS) district plans to reopen all of its facilities Monday, Oct. 3. Hurricane Ian's winds knocked trees down on some campuses, but PCS crew assessments showed no structures sustained significant damage. Six county schools remain without power: Fairmont Park Elementary, Frontier Elementary, Lakeview Fundamental Elementary, Northwest Elementary, Safety Harbor Elementary and St. Petersburg High School. However, Duke Energy officials assured their PCS counterparts that they would restore service by Sunday. The release also stated that workers would deep clean and sanitize all schools used as shelters.
Plant City business looted during Hurricane Ian
It's an unfortunate reality: Looters often show up when a hurricane hits, taking advantage of businesses and homes that have been evacuated.
What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian
Pinellas County is offering an answer for homeowners wondering what to do with sandbags they got for Hurricane Ian.
Pasco County Issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice For Columbus Drive & Rock Royal Drive in Beacon Square in Holiday
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County Utilities is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers in the Beacon Square subdivision in Holiday, east side of Columbus Drive and west side of Rock Royal Drive between Moog Road and Beacon Square Drive. The water
Person found floating in body of water in Largo: police
A person was found floating in a body of water located in front of the military memorial area of Largo Central Park, the Largo Police Department said Friday.
cw34.com
'Sobering Reality:' Sarasota County officials pull emergency crews from roads
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As Hurricane Ian hits land, its effects can be felt all across Florida. Sarasota County is experiencing Ian's impact, with heavy rainfall. Only 50 miles away, Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers. As sustained winds hit 45 mph in Sarasota County, county officials...
St. Petersburg Initial Damage Assessment And Restoration
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg did not appear to have suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ian at this time. “We have reports of numerous downed trees and power lines,” said the St. Petersburg Police Department. Push teams will be out to remove debris
Power outage numbers and maps
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida.
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
floridapolitics.com
Power restoration well underway in Pinellas, but 83K are still dark
Duke Energy has 10,000 crew members deployed. Duke Energy is reporting 83,000 Pinellas County customers still without power following Hurricane Ian as of noon Friday. They’ve restored power to nearly 100,000 customers so far since weather impacts begin late Tuesday. The most prevalent current outages are in south St....
Hurricane Ian: Video shows washed-out roadway in Plant City
A video shows a washed-out roadway in Plant City after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage across Florida.
