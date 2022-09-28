ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough lifts evacuation order, shelters prepare to end operations

As the path of Hurricane Ian takes it and its imminent hazardous conditions away from Hillsborough County, and following initial safety assessments, County Administrator Bonnie M. Wise has rescinded existing Orders of Evacuation for Hillsborough County. After sheltering over 8,000 evacuees in 47 general population, pet-friendly, and special- needs shelters,...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
tampabeacon.com

County facilities remain closed through Sept. 30

All Hillsborough County offices and facilities will remain closed to the public through Friday, Sept. 30 with the exception of Solid Waste, so County employees can continue to support emergency operations in response to Hurricane Ian. County employees are working to transition to normal business operations following Hurricane Ian. Additionally,...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Shelter#Emergency Management#Hillsborough#Hurricane Ian#Fl
stpetecatalyst.com

PCS to reopen schools, six remain without power

September 30, 2022 - According to a Friday afternoon release, the Pinellas County School (PCS) district plans to reopen all of its facilities Monday, Oct. 3. Hurricane Ian's winds knocked trees down on some campuses, but PCS crew assessments showed no structures sustained significant damage. Six county schools remain without power: Fairmont Park Elementary, Frontier Elementary, Lakeview Fundamental Elementary, Northwest Elementary, Safety Harbor Elementary and St. Petersburg High School. However, Duke Energy officials assured their PCS counterparts that they would restore service by Sunday. The release also stated that workers would deep clean and sanitize all schools used as shelters.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
floridapolitics.com

Power restoration well underway in Pinellas, but 83K are still dark

Duke Energy has 10,000 crew members deployed. Duke Energy is reporting 83,000 Pinellas County customers still without power following Hurricane Ian as of noon Friday. They’ve restored power to nearly 100,000 customers so far since weather impacts begin late Tuesday. The most prevalent current outages are in south St....
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy