September 30, 2022 - According to a Friday afternoon release, the Pinellas County School (PCS) district plans to reopen all of its facilities Monday, Oct. 3. Hurricane Ian's winds knocked trees down on some campuses, but PCS crew assessments showed no structures sustained significant damage. Six county schools remain without power: Fairmont Park Elementary, Frontier Elementary, Lakeview Fundamental Elementary, Northwest Elementary, Safety Harbor Elementary and St. Petersburg High School. However, Duke Energy officials assured their PCS counterparts that they would restore service by Sunday. The release also stated that workers would deep clean and sanitize all schools used as shelters.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO