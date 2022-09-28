Read full article on original website
Sacramento Observer
Prop 30 Debate Splits CA Democratic Party
(CBM) – The debate surrounding Proposition (Prop) 30 is causing division between the California Democratic Party and Gov. Gavin Newsom. Prop 30 calls for a 1.75% raise on income taxes for people earning over $2 million annually. It is projected that the tax could generate around $5 billion annually. A majority of the funds would go towards programs helping people buy electric cars and install charging stations. Twenty percent of funds would go towards CalFire staffing and wildfire prevention/response programs.
Sacramento Observer
Chancellor Reveals New and Expanded Financial Aid for Community College Students
(CBM) – New and updated financial support for the state’s community college attendees, including changes to the Cal Grant and expanded aid for new and returning students, has been announced by California Community Colleges Chancellor Dr. Daisy Gonzales. Gonzales told California Black Media (CBM) that she wants college...
