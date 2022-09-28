15 Incredible Memoirs To Look Out For This Fall

Related
Non-Rich People Are Sharing The Pettiest Thing They’ve Seen Wealthy People Do, And Wow
"I’m Indigenous and work for an Indigenous charitable organization. We put on a cultural performance for passengers on an ultra-luxury cruise ship (think over $5K per NIGHT for a basic room on board). Passengers are meant to donate afterward. I lost count of how many threw in loose change or pretended to toss in money when their fists were actually empty."
15 Stories Of People Breaching Wedding Etiquette That Make Me Think "Manners 101" Should Be A Mandatory Class
"Her boyfriend called for a cab and went to a jewelry store and bought her a wedding ring DURING the reception. Here’s where the train completely derails. He presents her the ring at the reception, and she cries. She doesn’t like the ring."
Conservative Twitter Is Having A Meltdown Because Lizzo Played James Madison's 200-Year-Old Flute, And Like, Are Y’all OK???
Hell hath no fury like conservative talking heads on Twitter.
‘Heroic’ Joe Petito & Nichole Schmidt praised for reclaiming daughter’s story ahead of the Gabby Petito movie release
GABBY Petito's family has been labeled as heroic for working tirelessly to reclaim the girl's story ahead of a movie release inspired by the tragedy. Domestic violence advocate and mother of the victim Nichole Schmidt told The U.S. Sun they "have no involvement" in Lifetime's film which premieres just over a year after the 22-year-old was found dead.
After Reading These 20 Psychology Facts, You Will See The World In A Totally Different Light
Number six will justify all of your impulsive online purchases.
I Won't Be Forgetting Any Of These 18 Shocking, Surprising, And Utterly Fascinating Facts Any Time Soon
Jupiter's four largest moons are called the Galilean moons, and were named after the Roman god Jupiter's extramarital lovers. In 2016, a NASA spacecraft reached Jupiter to monitor the moons. The kicker? They cleverly named the spacecraft Juno, after Jupiter's wife, sending her to check in on her cheating husband.
Kid Cudi Said Timothée Chalamet Agreed To Star In Netflix's "Entergalactic" Before Reading The Script
"I do understand that whether me and Timmy are friends or not, he's not about to do some s—t just because. So, it needed to be dope. And it needed to be something that made sense for him to do."
Asian Americans Are Sharing Their Experiences Of Racism While Traveling Abroad, And It How It Compares To Racism In The US
"This was the most blatant form of racism I experienced in a long time, and I still think about it to this day."
Non-Americans Are Sharing "Dead Giveaways" That Someone Is American And, Well, They're Not Wrong
"I'm an American who works for an international company. Europeans are often amused by how we describe distances. Instead of saying, 'We're X number of miles from that city,' we'll say, 'We're two hours away' or 'That's a four-hour drive.'"
People Are Sharing The Millennial Trends, Experiences, And Memories They Don't Think Will Last Beyond Their Generation
Wait, what happened to cursive?
