15 Incredible Memoirs To Look Out For This Fall

Release date: September 1

Lisa Nikolidakis had a traumatic childhood full of abuse, violence, and psychological terrors. When she was old enough to leave her father behind, things were almost okay — until he killed his girlfriend, her daughter, and himself. Nikolidakis was left in the aftermath with conflicting feelings of shock, grief, and relief. To get answers on who her father really was and how he could have done such a horrendous thing, she trekked to Greece to find his estranged family. No One Crosses the Wolf is a fearless memoir about exploring trauma and gaining strength.

Get it from Bookshop or from your local indie bookstore via Indiebound.