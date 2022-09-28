The "Harry Potter" Movies Honestly Aren't All That Magical Because Let's Face It: Every Character Is Pretty Ordinary
1. When Ginny, like many of us at one time or another, inherited hand-me-downs from her older siblings.
In Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007). Dumbledore's Army: All the girls are wearing skirts except Ginny (3rd from left) who is wearing pants; probably a hand-me-down from her brothers. (Good going costume department) from MovieDetails
2. When Hermione was a truly dedicated student, and rewrote sentences to make her work perfect.
In "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone", dedicated to playing the role of Hermione Granger, Emma Watson actually wrote out sentences with ink, quill, and parchment during several scenes in the movie. from MovieDetails
3. When Fred betted on Cedric to win the Triwizard Tournament, proving he's a dedicated sports fan.
In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005). Fred (or George) show the betting odds of each contestant before the first round with Cedric as the favourite from MovieDetails
4. When everyone on Privet Drive owned the same, normal, boring car like most suburban neighborhoods.
In Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone, the Dursleys and all their neighbors own the exact same make and model of car, in an effort to be as normal as possible. from MovieDetails
5. When Draco dramatized his injury so his enemies would get in deep trouble.
Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban: During the boggart scene, Draco Malfoy shoves Neville Longbottom with the arm that Buckbeak injured. Clearly not as serious an injury as he made it out it to be. from MovieDetails
6. When Luna rocked very kooky earrings to reflect her unique personality.
For Harry Potter and The Order of the Phoenix (2007), Luna Lovegood's actress made the radish earrings that her character wears in the movie herself. from MovieDetails
7. When a man in The Leaky Cauldron read a muggle book by Stephen Hawking, like many of us have done in our lifetimes.
In Harry Potter and Prisoner of Azkaban a random guy in Leaky cauldron is reading A Brief History of Time by Stephen Hawkins. from MovieDetails
8. When Buckbeak pooped in The Prisoner of Azkaban , just like any normal pet does.
In “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” Buckbeak poops. from MovieDetails
9. When Harry inherited Dudley's old toys, playing with hand-me-downs I'm 99.9% sure all little brothers and sisters have had to endure.
In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), the toy soldiers that Harry plays with are all headless. This implies that they are broken hand me downs from Dudley. from MovieDetails
10. When the young witch maid at The Leaky Cauldron wasn't in the mood to clean and do any kind of chore, using pretty familiar shortcuts.
The reason The Leaky Cauldron was always dirty in Harry Potter was because the maid always swept dirt under the rugs. from MovieDetails
11. When Voldemort hugged Draco, feeding off an awkward embrace many of us have had with adults.
The hug that Voldemort gave to Draco, in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011), was entirely improvised. Hence the awkwardness from both actors. from MovieDetails
12. When we caught a glimpse of Lucis Malfoy's Azkaban tattoo, inked like most people in the world.
In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Lucius Malfoy has a tattoo of his Azkaban number on his neck. from MovieDetails
13. When Fred and George attempted to confuse Mrs. Weasley, a common trick many identical twins have attempted.
In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001) When Fred and George try to confuse their mom, you can see their correct initials on their trunks from MovieDetails
14. When Harry and Neville wore similar outfits as their dads, proving that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
Harry Potter and Neville Longbottom wore similar clothes, during the Battle of Hogwarts, to their fathers in an old picture. (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II, 2011) from MovieDetails
15. When Professor McGonagall accidentally cursed during a Quidditch match, a sports slip that is WAY too relatable.
In "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)", Maggie Smith mouths the phrase "Oh Shit" accidentally, but Mike Newell decided to leave it in (a shortened version of it). from MovieDetails
16. When the Hogwarts kiddos dressed down once they arrived at school, which I definitely did back in my middle school days.
For Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Alfonso Cuarón asked the kids playing the Hogwarts students to wear their uniforms as they would if their parents weren't around. This is in sharp contrast to the first two films; were they wore their uniforms in a very orderly fashion. from MovieDetails
17. When the Gryffindor kiddos had personal mementos, like framed pictures of their parents and flags of their favorite sports teams, on their bedside tables — just like the rest of us.
In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), the Gryffindors all have personal mementos on their bedside tables. Ron has a flag of his favorite Quidditch team, the Chudley Cannons, while Harry has a picture of his parents that is also seen in Prisoner of Azkaban. from MovieDetails
18. When Mrs. Weasley had a tracker for every one of her kids, showing a mother's deep concern, love, and care for her family.
In ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ one of the places Mrs. Weasley has marked on the clock that tells her where her family members are is “prison.” from MovieDetails
19. When Dudley didn't care about anyone but himself until it directly effected him (know anyone like that???).
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004). When Aunt Marge is blowing up like a balloon, Dudley only notices that something is wrong when Marge’s necklace breaks and some of the pearls fly into his food. from MovieDetails
20. When Ron's robes were a tad bit dirtier than Harry's and Hermione's, showing another classic sibling hand-me-down situation.
In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, you can see that Ron's robes are dingier/older than everyone else's, as they are hand-me-downs. from MovieDetails
21. When Hagrid accidentally stabbed Professor Flitwick with a fork while talking to Madame Maxime, showing how light-headed you can be when talking to someone you're romantically interested in.
In Harry Potter & The Goblet of Fire [2005], the reason Hagrid stabs Professor Flitwick in the hand isn't just because he's distracted by Madame Maxime, but also because Flitwick moved the bowl of sweets he was aiming for from MovieDetails
22. When Luna read from an upside down quibbler, establishing the personality of a unique person who's perceived as strange.
In Harry Potter and The Order of the Phoenix, Luna Lovegood is holding the quibbler upside down to see the answer to a riddle. This was not explained in the movie, but the producers still left it in to make her seem loony. from MovieDetails
23. When Harry walked around the Dursley's house in baggy clothes in The Sorcerer's Stone , indicating he inherited another kind of hand-me-down from someone he despises.
In Harry Potter & The Philosopher's Stone, Harry's clothes before he goes to Hogwarts are too large for him. This is an unmentioned detail from the books, where it is mentioned explicitly that this is due to him inheriting his cousin's old clothes that don't fit him. from MovieDetails
24. When Hermione showed Harry that his dad was also a seeker, proving athletic powers run in the family.
In Harry Potter and the philosopher's stone (2001) when Hermione is showing Harry that his father was also a seeker. You could also see that Professor Mcgonagall was a part of the team in 1971. from MovieDetails
25. And when Harry wore similar outfits as Professor Lupin, showing in a small but subtle way how much he admired and respected his elders.
In Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry wears button down sweaters at DA meetings similar to what Professor Lupin would wear. This was Daniel Radcliffe's idea as he thought Harry would want to emulate his favorite DADA teacher from MovieDetails
