The Pittsburgh Penguins announced their lineup for Saturday’s road game against the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center. Forwards — Corey Andonovski, Raivis Ansons, Drake Caggiula, Jamie Devane, Filip Hallander, Kasperi Kapanen, Nathan Legare, Alex Nylander, Drew O’Connor, Kyle Olson, Ryan Poehling, Valtteri Puustinen, Radim Zohorna. Defensemen...
Owen Power looks slated to begin his rookie season with the Buffalo Sabres when their 2022-23 campaign starts on Oct. 13 vs. the Ottawa Senators. The first selection of the 2021 NHL Draft impressed during his brief introduction at the end of last season and everyone is eager to see what will come next.
The Buffalo Sabres have had a successful start to their preseason by going 2-0 with their recent win Tuesday evening versus the Philadelphia Flyers. Both games have featured some of the presumed NHL roster along with some hopeful prospects on the cusp of making the big club, and it has been the kids that have been shining through early on. During their game against the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon, the Sabres completed a comeback win in overtime, featuring goals from Dylan Cozens, Tyson Kozak, Jack Quinn, and Vinnie Hinostroza, so it was primarily the “kids” getting things done for that game.
Kevyn Adams was hired as the general manager (GM) of the Buffalo Sabres in June 2020. This came after the failed tenure of Jason Botterill and Tim Murray prior to him. Both were external candidates chosen by owner Terry Pegula after intensive search processes, while Adams worked within the Pegula Sports and Entertainment company for years and was a choice likely made because he trusted him.
Per Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott, offensive lineman Tommy Doyle appeared fine after the end of Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins.
