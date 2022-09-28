Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Heart-shaped ring from 1700s dug up at French fort in Michigan. It’s still wearable
A surprisingly intact ring dating to the 1700s was found by a Michigan archaeology student on the grounds of an 18th century French stronghold known as Fort St. Joseph. The ring is believed to have been a trade trinket used when southwest Michigan was known as New France, experts say. The fort, about 95 miles east of Chicago, was key part of France’s presence in the Great Lakes region, serving as a “mission, garrison, and trading post” before being abandoned in 1781.
The story behind the Merrylin Museum.
Today's location holds one of the strangest and unusual finds. The story goes that in 2006, this building was set to be demolished. While inspecting the buildings foundation, they came across a hidden door behind a brick wall that lead into a hidden room. What was found in that room shocked scientists. Once you hear and see the history behind this place, you will never be able to unsee it.
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Faces in the Crowd: Katya LaGrow
Growing up in Carrollton, Ohio – a small farming community much like McBain – Katya LaGrow wasn’t able to have any pets in the house. But these days, from her home and office in McBain, Katya can have as many pets as she wants. So she takes them all.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Harrowing Voyage Of The SS St. Louis, The Jewish Refugee Ship That No One Wanted On The Eve Of The Holocaust
In May 1939, 937 refugees — most of them Jewish — fled Nazi Germany seeking asylum in the United States, but they were denied and left adrift at sea for over a month. On May 13, 1939, 937 people — mostly Jews — boarded the luxury cruise liner, the SS St. Louis, fleeing persecution in Nazi Germany. The ship was bound first for Cuba, where the passengers would await immigration visas to enter the United States. But many of them never made it.
U.K.・
crimereads.com
On Theda Bara and the Origins of the Vamp
Rudyard Kipling brought sex to the movies. The author of “Gunga Din,” “The Man Who Would Be King” and “The Jungle Book” didn’t intend to do it, but he certainly bears some responsibility for the morass of cinematic depravity in which we so happily wallow today. However inadvertent his contribution, he helped create the screen’s first seductress, a woman as “wicked as fresh red paint.”
Good News Network
300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’
Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
