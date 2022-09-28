Van Buren County Veterans Services will hold a Grand Opening today (Thursday, Sept. 29) at 11 a.m. at its new site, 226 East Michigan Ave., Paw Paw. Van Buren County Veterans Services Director, David Krzycki, is shown at right, in photos with Veterans Service Officer Dennis Urquhart and Therapy Dog, “Mike”. On the new site, Krzycki said, “We are honored to officially host the grand opening of the “new” veterans services office for Van Buren County Veterans Services. This has been an ongoing effort with unanimous approval from the Van Buren County Board of Commissioners, administration, and assistance from the entire community, The building, the former Van Buren County Time Capsule Museum, in downtown Paw Paw, offers single level entry for disabled veterans/families. “It offers a common area where veterans can sit and network. A computer center offers veterans use to computers to log onto helpful sites such as VA.gov, Ebenefits, and My Healthy.Vet., along with additional Veteran Affairs sites,” said Krzycki. He added, “The computer room also gives veterans the ability to conduct TeleHealth appointments and Zoom for VA Appeals Court. This saves the veteran time and expenses when conducting these appointments,” said Krzycki. For more information or questions, contact Krzycki at (269) 657-8200 ext. 1612.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO