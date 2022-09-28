Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Gobles man dies from injuries in M-51 crash
PAW PAW – A Gobles man died Friday Sept. 23, from injuries he received in a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday, Sept. 21, on M-51 in Paw Paw Township near Eagle Lake, according to reports from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post. Kevin Tackett, 50, died in the hospital...
Obituary: Mildred Arlene Sparks
Mildred Arlene Sparks, 87, of Lawton, passed away Sept. 21, 2022, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo. She was born Jan. 19, 1935, in Kalamazoo, daughter of the late Warren and Marion Corey, sister of MaryJo (Scott) Hendrixson, and her brother, the late James Corey. She grew up on a farm...
Obituary: Pamela Kay Wooten-Oram
Pamela Kay Wooten-Oram, 74 of Allegan, Michigan, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at University of Michigan Health West in Wyoming, Michigan. Born October 11, 1947 in Mount Clemens, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Hilda (Saladin) Wooten and the wife of the late Peter Oram, Jr.
Health and Wellness Center receives Council approval
The LaFayette City Council met on September 26th of 2022 at the Chambers County Farmers Federation Agricultural Center at the ALFA building in LaFayette. In attendance were Mayor Kenneth Vines, Councilman Terry G. Mangram, Councilman David Ennis and Councilman Toney B. Thomas. Police Chief George Rampey, Fire Chief Jim Doody, City Clerk Louis T. Davidson as well as City Attorney Joseph M. Tucker were also present. The meeting began with a prayer led by Chief Rampey and standard procedures such as roll call.
City petitioners claim power abuse
Saugatuck’s old vs. new guard may have been showing in an 84-signature petition calling for city council to rectify an abuse of power submitted Sept. 22 for inclusion in Monday’s meeting agenda packet. Signers include three candidates running for council Nov. 8, three ex-mayors, an ex-city clerk and...
PP Township approves new hires for senior center
PAW PAW – At the Sept. 12 Paw Paw Township Board meeting, township officials gave an update and approved new hires for the Paw Paw Township Senior Center. Township Treasurer Lisa Zinkil presented the board with an update on the Paw Paw Township Senior Center. She said the township has inked a 15-month lease with Freshwater Community Church, Paw Paw, from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023, for $2,084 per month. The senior center will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
Faces in the Crowd: Katya LaGrow
Growing up in Carrollton, Ohio – a small farming community much like McBain – Katya LaGrow wasn’t able to have any pets in the house. But these days, from her home and office in McBain, Katya can have as many pets as she wants. So she takes them all.
Veterans Services grand opening this Thursday
Van Buren County Veterans Services will hold a Grand Opening today (Thursday, Sept. 29) at 11 a.m. at its new site, 226 East Michigan Ave., Paw Paw. Van Buren County Veterans Services Director, David Krzycki, is shown at right, in photos with Veterans Service Officer Dennis Urquhart and Therapy Dog, “Mike”. On the new site, Krzycki said, “We are honored to officially host the grand opening of the “new” veterans services office for Van Buren County Veterans Services. This has been an ongoing effort with unanimous approval from the Van Buren County Board of Commissioners, administration, and assistance from the entire community, The building, the former Van Buren County Time Capsule Museum, in downtown Paw Paw, offers single level entry for disabled veterans/families. “It offers a common area where veterans can sit and network. A computer center offers veterans use to computers to log onto helpful sites such as VA.gov, Ebenefits, and My Healthy.Vet., along with additional Veteran Affairs sites,” said Krzycki. He added, “The computer room also gives veterans the ability to conduct TeleHealth appointments and Zoom for VA Appeals Court. This saves the veteran time and expenses when conducting these appointments,” said Krzycki. For more information or questions, contact Krzycki at (269) 657-8200 ext. 1612.
Obituary: Wanda Fay Nolen
Wanda Fay Nolen, 87, of Mattawan, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at her home with her daughters by her side. There will be a celebration of life Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. at the Paw Paw Eagles Club. Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 502 West Michigan Ave., Paw Paw, with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Decatur.
McBain superintendent hopes to better student achievement
MCBAIN – Mc Bain superintendent Scott Akom told the school board, at its September meeting, goals for the school year were to increase student achievement in reading and math and have a Safety officer position. Little Wheels numbers are looking good with three classrooms, he added. The board extended...
Appearance by WMU highlights Otsego Band Festival
A total of 20 bands took part in the 37th Annual Otsego Band Festival at Bulldog Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Otsego High School band director Mitch Piersma said the event couldn’t have gone any better. “It went very well,” Piersma said. “There are things we can’t control,...
Pat’s Bits and Pieces: October is here!
I don’t know where September went. Hard to believe, but October is here tomorrow. You can sure tell around this place though. The hummingbirds are gone and Jack has cleaned and put away the feeder for another year. The geese are also getting ready to fly; in fact I think some groups have left already. I haven’t noticed the morning and evening “fly-overs” in the past few days.
Art Thing winners announced; riverwalk murals unveiled
Saturday, Sept. 24, was a big day for the arts community in Otsego. In addition to announcing the winners of the annual Art Thing competition, the Art Panel Murals project along the riverfront walking path was unveiled. Otsego Arts co-chair Paulette Carr couldn’t have been happier with how things went....
McBain blows 30-point lead
Up 30-0 at the half, the McBain football team seemed to be in good position to take down rival Lake City Friday. The visiting Trojans stormed back in stunning fashion in the second half however, handing the Ramblers a jaw-dropping 36-30 setback. “We just played so well in the first...
