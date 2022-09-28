Spine and orthopedic experts and leaders in August spoke with Becker's Spine Review about topics from payer negotiations to skills they want to accomplish. 1. "I would put patient care back in the hands of the physician. Too many healthcare decisions are being made by administrators that don't prioritize the doctor-patient relationship. Each patient is unique and the treating doctor is best suited to address the healthcare needs of that patient. We have moved from providing individualized healthcare to population health where the needs of an individual don't matter anymore. Physicians are called providers not doctors, and the quality and access to healthcare has declined. We have increased the burden on physicians by adding bureaucratic roadblocks. We spend more time documenting and doing peer reviews than we do taking care of patients. In the end, the patient suffers the most." — Ramy Elias, MD, of Center for Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Cerritos (Calif.) Surgery Center, on what he would change in the spine and orthopedic industry.

