Read full article on original website
Related
beckersspine.com
16-physician orthopedic practice to build Mississippi location
Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Southern Bone & Joint will build a facility in Laurel, Miss. costing up to $12 million, the Leader-Call reported Sept. 28. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, the report said. It will be 20,000- to 30,000-square-feet, and the project will cost $7 million to $12 million. The clinic will be designed to accommodate future expansion.
beckersspine.com
10 spine surgeon moves in September
Here are 10 spine surgeons and neurosurgeons joining new practices or adding to their titles in September. Note: This isn't an exhaustive list. 1. Arash Sayari, MD, joined Chicago-based Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush. 2. Pediatric neurosurgeon Kaveh Asadi, MD and neurosurgeon Scott Raffa, MD, joined West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Paley...
beckersspine.com
Maine orthopedic clinic hires 5th female surgeon
Bangor, Maine-based Northern Light Orthopedics welcomed its fifth female orthopedic surgeon, Megan Richards, MD. Five of the seven surgeons at Northern Light are female, according to a Sept. 29 news release from the practice. Dr. Richards specializes in hip, knee and ankle arthritis, as well as minimally invasive total hip...
beckersspine.com
MIS, value-based care and more: Trends spine surgeons should follow
From evolving surgical techniques to developments in healthcare pay, four spine surgeons shared trends they advise their peers to keep an eye on. Ask Spine Surgeons is a weekly series of questions posed to spine surgeons around the country about clinical, business and policy issues affecting spine care. Editor's note:...
RELATED PEOPLE
News-Medical.net
IRIS Registry presents latest eye research at AAO 2022
The IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight) powered several big data studies this year, most of which will be presented and discussed at AAO 2022 Gather, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Launched in 2014, the IRIS Registry is the nation's first and largest comprehensive...
beckersspine.com
Hoag Orthopedic Institute adds four new surgeons
Irvine, Calif.-based Hoag Orthopedic Institute has added four new orthopedic surgeons to its medical staff, according to a Sept. 29 press release shared with Becker's. Michael Hunter, MD, specializes in arthroplasty. He currently serves as the head physician at Newport (Calif.) Orthopedic Institute. Joanne Zhang, MD, specializes in hand surgery....
beckersspine.com
'Put patient care back in the hands of the physician': What we heard in September
Spine and orthopedic experts and leaders in August spoke with Becker's Spine Review about topics from payer negotiations to skills they want to accomplish. 1. "I would put patient care back in the hands of the physician. Too many healthcare decisions are being made by administrators that don't prioritize the doctor-patient relationship. Each patient is unique and the treating doctor is best suited to address the healthcare needs of that patient. We have moved from providing individualized healthcare to population health where the needs of an individual don't matter anymore. Physicians are called providers not doctors, and the quality and access to healthcare has declined. We have increased the burden on physicians by adding bureaucratic roadblocks. We spend more time documenting and doing peer reviews than we do taking care of patients. In the end, the patient suffers the most." — Ramy Elias, MD, of Center for Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Cerritos (Calif.) Surgery Center, on what he would change in the spine and orthopedic industry.
Comments / 0