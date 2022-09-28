ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Sooners receive crystal ball projection for 2024 4-star LB Payton Pierce

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2Htq_0iDpC5vH00

Things didn’t go well on the gridiron for the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday vs. Kansas State, but that didn’t slow down any recruiting momentum they’ve gained since the start of the Brent Venables era.

After receiving a Rivals Futurecast from Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop.com, the Oklahoma Sooners received their second crystal ball projection for 2024 four-star linebacker Payton Pierce on Tuesday evening.

Brandon Drum of OUInsider at 247Sports issued the second crystal ball in favor of the Sooners, the last one coming from Parker Thune back in May.

Pierce is one of the top linebackers in the country for the 2024 recruiting cycle. He’s the No. 2 player at his position, according to ESPN, and Rivals has him at No. 3.

It’s still early in Pierce’s recruitment, but it’s notable that three different recruiting analysts that cover the Oklahoma Sooners have issued projections in favor of OU.

Payton Pierce displays good burst and play recognition. He’s quick to fill the hole when playing middle linebacker. He’s got good toughness and physicality.

With Brent Venables, Ted Roof, and the rest of the defensive staff, the Sooners have the defensive recruiting chops to put together a blue-chip defense, and Pierce could be a big part of it.

Payton Pierce’s Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN 4 119 17 2

Rivals 4 35 4 3

247Sports 4 170 25 10

247 Composite 4 161 21 10

On3 Recruiting 3 — 97 48

On3 Consensus 4 133 23 14

Vitals

Hometown Lovejoy, Texas

Projected Position LB

Height 6-1

Weight 225 lbs

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports (include backlink)

  • Oklahoma
  • Arkansas
  • Baylor
  • Colorado
  • Florida State
  • LSU
  • Louisville
  • Minnesotat
  • Mississippi State
  • Missouri
  • Oklahoma State
  • SMU
  • TCU
  • Texas Tech
  • Tulsa
  • Virginia Tech
  • Wisconsin

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
State
Texas State
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Ted Roof
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban convinced quarterback to sign with Oklahoma

You may have wondered over the years how former Alabama quarterback and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ended up at Oklahoma. Surprisingly, it was his former head coach Nick Saban who told him to head to OU. Saban said Hurts wanted to go to Maryland or Miami but then he reconsider after talking to him.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Newton reportedly turned down 'at least one deal' in offseason

So, it seems as though the NFL really isn’t done with Cam Newton after all. Despite popular belief, there may still be interest in the former Carolina Panthers quarterback—who remains a free agent four weeks into the 2022 campaign. As reported by Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio 1340 AM, Newton was offered a deal this offseason—one he, obviously, did not accept.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska Athletic Director provides update on coaching search

Athletic Director Trev Alberts held a “Big Red Breakfast” in Omaha on Thursday morning to talk to the Husker faithful about the search for a head coach and the program’s current state heading into the final eight games of the 2022 season. The A.D. told the pact crowd that there is no pre-ordained candidate for the vacant position. He continues to talk to candidates but is also talking to coaches and administrators at programs across the country to gain insight into the current methods and philosophies that are used to build modern college football programs. Sam McKewon, the sports editor and columnist...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Ball#Kansas State#American Football#College Football#Lb Payton Pierce#The Oklahoma Sooners#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Experts make their picks for Alabama vs. Arkansas in Week 5

The Alabama Crimson Tide will be traveling to Fayetteville this weekend for their second conference game of the season against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Alabama is off to a blazing 4-0 start and is currently ranked No. 2 in the country while the Razorbacks are 3-1 and ranked No. 20 in the country. The Tide are 17.5-point favorites for their first road conference game of the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten Network’s Gerry DiNardo: Ohio State’s defense has them atop the Big Ten, not Michigan

Gerry DiNardo thinks that Ohio State football might finally have found the missing pieces that eluded them last year. And in doing so, the Big Ten Network analyst and former college coach believes that Ohio State is now the best team in the Big Ten. This Ohio State defense is greatly improved under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Last week in their Big Ten opener, a 52-21 win over Wisconsin, Ohio State limited their Big Ten rival to 296 yards of total offense and just 11 first downs. No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) hosts Rutgers football (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten)...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Joel Klatt Has Harsh Reality For USC Football Fans

USC is much improved under Lincoln Riley, but FOX's Joel Klatt wants to keep it all in perspective. Speaking on his new platform, "The Joel Klatt Show," the former Colorado QB tried to explain the difference between schools like USC and Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. If you actually go...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Christian McCaffrey's gone zero dark thirty on us

Very few people know where Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was on Thursday. Baker Mayfield, apparently, is not one of those people. For the second consecutive day, McCaffrey was absent from the team’s practice in the lead-up to their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The sixth-year veteran has gone down on the injury report with a thigh issue, one he sustained in this past Sunday’s 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN’s College GameDay makes their picks for week 5

For the first time all season, ESPN’s College GameDay guest picker has some legit football knowledge. Actually, he has a lot of it. Since the crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee (Lee Corso was out with an illness) was in Death Valley, they brought back Christian Wilkins, who was on Clemson’s national championship teams in 2016 and 2018. They made their picks for who was going to win today’s big games and you can find out below who they selected.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
206K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy