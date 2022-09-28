Read full article on original website
Observer
NFT Trading Volume Plunges 97% Since January, Raising Questions About Their Future
Recent statistics don’t bode well for the future of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The monthly trading volume in NFTs has collapsed, with a 97 percent plunge from its trading peak earlier this year. While NFT trading volume reached a record high of $17 billion in January, it fell to $466...
coinchapter.com
SEIDD launches “DoDo Dinosaur” NFT auction in official website and APP
On September 25th, SEIDD launched the “DoDo Dinosaur” NFT auction in official website (www.seidd.com) and the homepage of the APP, with a total of 999 works, and 40 works have been auctioned. As a workable and Turing-complete basic blockchain protocol, SEIDD has established a distributed Oracle data network...
How Truist is betting on 5G to help it experiment with cutting-edge tech and cut costs
Truist is using 5G to help modernize its brand, as well as to reach the bank's goal of saving $1.6 billion in net costs.
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
salestechstar.com
Xerox Hosts ‘Now & Next’ Premier Partner Forum in London
Xerox is pleased to announce that its in-person Premier Partner Forum will return to London this October after a two-year hiatus. The two-day event will provide Xerox’s elite print partners, business owners, and leaders in the graphic communications space from around the world with the opportunity to grow their business through industry knowledge and idea sharing, peer-to-peer networking, and collaborating with other print partners, marketing services providers and industry stakeholders.
nftplazas.com
Plaxy Announces Exciting PlaxyParty Collection
ThisOne, an immersive web3 platform, has announced its first partnership with the launch of Plaxy’s first collection. This collection, which consists of 1,000 hand-designed and animated NFTs, will begin minting on September 30, 2022. PlaxyParty was created in collaboration with ThisOne and is minted on the Ethereum blockchain. According...
BYND Cannasoft Launches Beta Test For Farm Management CRM Platform
BYND - Beyond Solutions Ltd. subsidiary of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN BYND has signed an agreement with the Weizmann Institute of Science for the use of its proprietary software. Under the terms of the agreement, the Weizmann Institute of Science will use a beta version of the software provided as SAAS.
mytotalretail.com
Joel Bines, Managing Director, AlixPartners | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features a keynote, 6 Strategies for Transforming Your Business to Thrive in Today’s 'Me-Centric' Consumer Revolution, delivered by Joel Bines, managing director at AlixPartners, at Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Let’s face it: Today’s consumers have revolted against the marketplace status quo. They’re now in charge,...
daystech.org
The biggest moonshots from 500 Global’s latest Demo Day • TechCrunch
The occasion comes simply weeks after Y Combinator had its bi-annual Demo Day, its first since transferring operations again to in-person. 500 Global, formerly branded under 500 Startups, has an accelerator that competes with YC. Both outfits look to again early-stage founders with cash and recommendation in alternate for fairness. YC has backed over 3,500 founders, whereas 500 Global has backed greater than 2,800 founders, in line with every establishment’s web sites. Unlike YC, 500 Global has geographic-specific accelerator applications, much like Techstars, with concentrate on areas like Aichi, Japan, Cambodia, and Alberta, Canada.
salestechstar.com
Mira Commerce Develops New Deck Commerce OMS Merchant App Launched for BigCommerce
Prebuilt extension to help brands and retailers effectively manage and process omnichannel orders. Mira Commerce, a premier digital transformation consultancy that powers online commerce, has partnered with Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, to launch the new Deck Commerce Order Management App on the BigCommerce Enterprise platform.
gcimagazine.com
Report: Foundry Brands Acquires Supply Men's Grooming Brand
Supply, a men's grooming brand most noted for their appearance on Shark Tank, has been acquired by Dallas-based acquisition platform Foundry Brands, according to Dallas Innovates. Supply was founded by husband and wife co-founders Patrick and Jennifer Coddou in 2017. They raised more than $256,000 through a Kickstarter campaign. Later,...
ffnews.com
TechPassport today announces the onboarding of Tim Richards, CEO at Hoptroff to their supplier advisory board
TechPassport strengthens its supplier advisory board with Tim Richards’ experience of more than 25 years’ international board level experience at blue-chip media organisations. It can be very tedious onboarding a new startup if you work at a bank. It can also be very frustrating as a startup founder...
todaynftnews.com
Moet Hennessy to step into Web3 with recent NFT & metaverse trademark applications
Alcohol brand, Moet Hennessy, has filed trademark applications on September 23. The applications indicate the company’s move into NFTs and metaverse. The application signals the possibility for a Web3-based physical store integration. Popular and luxury alcohol brand, Moet Hennessy USA, has filed five Web3 trademark applications, as shared by...
3printr.com
Luyten and CISM announce partnership for AM technologies in construction
Australian construction 3D printing company Luyten has partnered with RMIT’s Centre for Innovation Structures and Materials (CISM) to advance the incorporation of 3D printing technologies into modern architecture and construction research. Under the partnership, Luyten will provide CISM with a dedicated 3D printing system at its facility in Melbourne,...
Strategy Analytics: The Rising Battery Swapping Market in China
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- China is an early leader in the adoption of battery swapping technology and the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) business model, thanks to growing policy support since 2020 and the success of some early entrants such as Nio, BAIC and Aulton. The latest Strategy Analytics Electric Vehicles Service (EVS) report, The Rising Battery Swapping Market in China analyzes the Chinese battery swapping market and notes that different players from diverse backgrounds are coming together in the development and exploitation of the battery swapping business model and its opportunities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005030/en/ Battery Swapping Eco-System; Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.
World Screen News
Warner Bros. Discovery Sets Leadership for France, Benelux & Africa
Warner Bros. Discovery has put in place the leadership team for the France, Benelux and Africa region under Pierre Branco. Romain Carbonne will manage the insights and research teams across the region. Guillaume Coffin will lead affiliate sales, ad sales and content licensing for the region. Yves Elalouf will lead the retail business for the region across home entertainment (video, games and digital) and consumer products.
Woonsocket Call
BeetleSat Announces Next Steps for World’s First LEO Satellite Network With Expandable Antennas
The satellite technology company made headline news at this year’s World Satellite Business Week in Paris, France. BeetleSat, a global provider of telecommunications and satellite technology, unveiled the next phases of development for its much-anticipated LEO broadband satellite constellation. The announcement was made at the 25th edition of the World Satellite Business Week, the leading conference for the satellite industry, which this year brought together the biggest names in the industry and over 1,500 executives from 80 countries.
altenergymag.com
Origami Solar Wins Grand Prize in U.S. Department of Energy American-Made Solar Prize
Company receives $500,000 to support U.S. supply chain independence and decarbonization by utilizing domestic steel for solar module frames. Bend, Oregon - September 29, 2022 - Origami Solar, developers of a patent-pending steel frame for solar modules that lowers cost, dramatically reduces carbon emissions, and improves performance and value, has taken the grand prize in the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) American-Made Solar Prize competition. Origami Solar was one of two winners among 10 hardware finalists in the competition's Go! Demo Day that took place at the RE+ event in Anaheim last week.
mrobusinesstoday.com
GA-ASI joins 114ai for state-of-the-art tech development
GA-ASI aims to continue to cooperate with innovative Indian companies like 114ai in the development of cutting-edge technology, and building products for the global market. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has announced that 114ai, an Indian Artificial Intelligence (AI) Company has become one of its first partners in the company’s efforts for the “Make in India” initiative. Through this newly formed ambitious partnership, GA-ASI intends to combine their expertise of over 30 years, know-how and understanding of complex military systems, with the newly established tech company of the future.
